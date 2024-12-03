Jodie Turner Smith wore Burberry to the 2024 Fashion Awards: lovely?

Here are photos from last night’s 2024 Fashion Awards in London. There were several big names in attendance, and a great deal of wacky fashion. One of my favorite looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry. She attended the event with Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee. Jodie has been saying yes to everything these days – TV shows, movies, any role she’s offered, any paycheck. I would love it if she got a contract with Burberry. The dress is gorgeous. The coat is too, although I thought it was a real fur coat. Turns out, it’s a really high-quality fake fur. Damn.

Rihanna picked up the Cultural Innovator Award, which is well-deserved because she is a cultural innovator. Unfortunately, Rihanna looked goofy as hell in this Christian Lacroix ensemble. Jamiroquai-looking ass. Even A$AP Rocky seemed a little bit over it, but he kept trying to dodge that stupid hat.

I like Ashley Graham’s dress a lot!

Ellie Goulding wore one of my favorite trends in couture: the quilted puffer jacket as evening wear. Hey, it’s December, I can’t blame women for wanting to be warm.

I love Simone Ashley. I hate the baby bangs and the Prada mullet dress.

Nicola Coughlan in Gaurav Gupta. I love this. I love how much Nicola loves fashion too.