Jodie Turner Smith wore Burberry to the 2024 Fashion Awards: lovely?

Here are photos from last night’s 2024 Fashion Awards in London. There were several big names in attendance, and a great deal of wacky fashion. One of my favorite looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry. She attended the event with Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee. Jodie has been saying yes to everything these days – TV shows, movies, any role she’s offered, any paycheck. I would love it if she got a contract with Burberry. The dress is gorgeous. The coat is too, although I thought it was a real fur coat. Turns out, it’s a really high-quality fake fur. Damn.

Rihanna picked up the Cultural Innovator Award, which is well-deserved because she is a cultural innovator. Unfortunately, Rihanna looked goofy as hell in this Christian Lacroix ensemble. Jamiroquai-looking ass. Even A$AP Rocky seemed a little bit over it, but he kept trying to dodge that stupid hat.

I like Ashley Graham’s dress a lot!

Ellie Goulding wore one of my favorite trends in couture: the quilted puffer jacket as evening wear. Hey, it’s December, I can’t blame women for wanting to be warm.

I love Simone Ashley. I hate the baby bangs and the Prada mullet dress.

Nicola Coughlan in Gaurav Gupta. I love this. I love how much Nicola loves fashion too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Jodie Turner Smith wore Burberry to the 2024 Fashion Awards: lovely?”

  1. Alena says:
    December 3, 2024 at 8:23 am

    Ashley is doing Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    December 3, 2024 at 8:28 am

    Jodie Turner-Smith is stunning. Her make-up is perfect and I love the hair. Honestly, the dress is overshadowed by how lovely she is. I also love the coat since it is fake.

    Reply
  3. Flamingo says:
    December 3, 2024 at 8:30 am

    I just watched the first two episodes of The Agency and Jodie is really good in it. She and Michael Fassbender have great chemistry. Check it out on Paramount+ if you have it.

    I loved all the looks, but RiRi’s hat is a choice. Though I love the color.

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    December 3, 2024 at 8:47 am

    Jodie is gorgeous, but the cold shoulder sleeves detract from the line of the dress. I love the “fur” coat, but not that color with that dress. Rihanna looks likes she’s wearing a collection of bath mats, but she carries them with confidence.

    Reply
  5. Lucía says:
    December 3, 2024 at 8:53 am

    I love that many women decided to rock outerwear over their gowns (or as their gowns) to walk the red carpet, I imagine it must have been chilly in London last night. Alexa Ching did the same thing and then took her coat off once inside. It shouldn’t be that big of a deal but far too often I see women freezing to death while trying to pose for the cameras in the arrivals of these events.

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    December 3, 2024 at 9:07 am

    JTS is so pretty here and her dress is great but as per usual with her, she needs to follow the, “get ready and then remove one thing” advice.

    Reply
  7. Lucy2 says:
    December 3, 2024 at 9:44 am

    Jodie is so pretty. I would like her gown more without the sleeves I think.
    I don’t really like any of these looks.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    December 3, 2024 at 9:56 am

    The dress would be lovely but for the cold shoulder sleeves! They make it look like something you’d find in the Kohl’s clearance rack in January.

    I adore Rihanna’s whole look! The color, the massive hat, the fake fur! She is her own person and she does not give a F!

    Reply
  9. Kirsty says:
    December 3, 2024 at 9:59 am

    It wasn’t Rihanna that won the Cultural Innovator award – it was A$AP Rocky – she was there supporting him

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment