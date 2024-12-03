Jodie Turner Smith wore Burberry to the 2024 Fashion Awards: lovely?

Here are photos from last night’s 2024 Fashion Awards in London. There were several big names in attendance, and a great deal of wacky fashion. One of my favorite looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry. She attended the event with Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee. Jodie has been saying yes to everything these days – TV shows, movies, any role she’s offered, any paycheck. I would love it if she got a contract with Burberry. The dress is gorgeous. The coat is too, although I thought it was a real fur coat. Turns out, it’s a really high-quality fake fur. Damn.
Rihanna picked up the Cultural Innovator Award, which is well-deserved because she is a cultural innovator. Unfortunately, Rihanna looked goofy as hell in this Christian Lacroix ensemble. Jamiroquai-looking ass. Even A$AP Rocky seemed a little bit over it, but he kept trying to dodge that stupid hat.
I like Ashley Graham’s dress a lot!
Ellie Goulding wore one of my favorite trends in couture: the quilted puffer jacket as evening wear. Hey, it’s December, I can’t blame women for wanting to be warm.
I love Simone Ashley. I hate the baby bangs and the Prada mullet dress.
Nicola Coughlan in Gaurav Gupta. I love this. I love how much Nicola loves fashion too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
London, UK, 02 December 2024. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora in association with the British Fashion Council (BFC) at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK.,Image: 942231170, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon/Avalon
London, UK, 02 December 2024. Ashley Graham attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora in association with the British Fashion Council (BFC) at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK.,Image: 942232378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon/Avalon
Ellie Goulding attends The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.,Image: 942322667, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon/Avalon
Simone Ashley attends The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.,Image: 942324769, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon/Avalon
Jodie Turner-Smith and Burberry Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee attends The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.,Image: 942328703, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon/Avalon
Jodie Turner-Smith and Burberry Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee attends The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.,Image: 942328756, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon/Avalon
ASAP Rocky, Rihanna attend The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.,Image: 942332246, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon/Avalon
ASAP Rocky, Rihanna attend The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.,Image: 942332706, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon/Avalon
The Fashion Awards, presented by the British Fashion Council, at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Jodie Turner-Smith
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Celebrities attend the Fashion Awards 2024, presented by the British Fashion Council, at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Featuring: Simone Ashley
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Celebrities attend the Fashion Awards 2024, presented by the British Fashion Council, at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Featuring: Nicola Coughlan
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Ashley is doing Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina
Jodie Turner-Smith is stunning. Her make-up is perfect and I love the hair. Honestly, the dress is overshadowed by how lovely she is. I also love the coat since it is fake.
I just watched the first two episodes of The Agency and Jodie is really good in it. She and Michael Fassbender have great chemistry. Check it out on Paramount+ if you have it.
I loved all the looks, but RiRi’s hat is a choice. Though I love the color.
Jodie is gorgeous, but the cold shoulder sleeves detract from the line of the dress. I love the “fur” coat, but not that color with that dress. Rihanna looks likes she’s wearing a collection of bath mats, but she carries them with confidence.
“a collection of bath mats”! truer words . . .
I love that many women decided to rock outerwear over their gowns (or as their gowns) to walk the red carpet, I imagine it must have been chilly in London last night. Alexa Ching did the same thing and then took her coat off once inside. It shouldn’t be that big of a deal but far too often I see women freezing to death while trying to pose for the cameras in the arrivals of these events.
JTS is so pretty here and her dress is great but as per usual with her, she needs to follow the, “get ready and then remove one thing” advice.
Jodie is so pretty. I would like her gown more without the sleeves I think.
I don’t really like any of these looks.
The dress would be lovely but for the cold shoulder sleeves! They make it look like something you’d find in the Kohl’s clearance rack in January.
I adore Rihanna’s whole look! The color, the massive hat, the fake fur! She is her own person and she does not give a F!
It wasn’t Rihanna that won the Cultural Innovator award – it was A$AP Rocky – she was there supporting him