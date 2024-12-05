Teri Hatcher, 59, on dating: I think ‘when am I going to have to change this guy’s diapers’



Teri Hatcher is promoting her new Christmas movie, How to Fall in Love by Christmas, which premieres this week on Lifetime. She was on Sherri Shepherd’s show a little while ago when she talked about doing standup comedy, which I didn’t realize about her, about aging and about dating. A lot of women over 50 have opted out of dating due to the diminishing pool and general frustration, however we’re seeing more representation with shows like The Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette and Netflix’s The Later Dates. Teri made a joke about dating as an older woman that is relatable.

Teri Hatcher has offered her thoughts on dating now that she’s 59 years old, saying in a recent interview that it’s “just not that fun anymore.” During a Tuesday appearance on the “Sherri” daytime talk show, the “Desperate Housewives” star shared how her dating experience has been. Hatcher jokingly said, “I don’t date much anymore, because I used to date, and you’d look across the table at the guy and you’d think, ‘OK, I wonder if we’re going to end up in bed together,’ and now I look across the table and I just think, ‘When am I going to have to change this guy’s diapers?’” In response, host Sherri Shepherd made a suggestion to spice things up for Hatcher: dating younger men. “There are so many men on this set who have watched you throughout your career — and they have crushes on you,” Shepherd quipped. Hatcher said she wouldn’t be open to it because she would have to worry about her appearance, adding, “I just don’t care.” After some back-and-forth, though, the actor agreed she would be open to giving it a try if she found the right guy. “Girl, I’ve got about 10 of them I can introduce you to,” Shepherd replied. Hatcher has been married twice: to Marcus Leithold from 1988-1989 and Jon Tenney from 1994-2003. She and Tenney share a daughter, Emerson Tenney. Although Hatcher may be hesitant to date, a dating expert told HuffPost UK earlier this year that dating over 50 could be the most fun one has in their life. According to relationship coach Dr. Marie Thouin, it’s a “common misconception that people are not likely to find meaningful love over 50.”

[From Huffpost]

On the topic of aging, Teri said that she’s “happy to still be here.” When Sherri asked her if there was a difference turning 60 vs. her thirties and forties, Terri said “there’s a lot of acceptance that comes with it. That is just grace. I feel like when we’re young we’re so hard on ourselves. The expectation of it to be something other than what it is, is lessened. For all the times that my shoulder hurts and I can’t party anymore… I just feel like it’s a lot of relief.” I can relate to that so much! Sh-t hurts more but I’m still here and I’m grateful.

Later in that segment with Sherri, Teri said that she has a cat who jumps on her when she’s learning French on Duolingo, probably because the cat likes the sounds of French. She called it “better than any date.” That’s adorable! Sherri also hilariously tried to convince Teri to date younger guys, emphasizing that you know what you like at this age and guys appreciate hearing it. Teri said she didn’t want to have to try to keep up with a younger guy, but that she was open to it. I checked Terri’s Instagram and I question whether she’s telling the truth about not having a boyfriend though. There’s a fit handsome dude in her pics from her latest vacation and a shadow photo of the two of them holding hands.

As for Teri’s reasons for not wanting to date, my mom told me her best friend said something similar – she didn’t want to divorce her sh-tty husband because if she was with another guy she would have just have his dirty underwear to wash and put away. Women are fed up and many womenno longer want that caretaker role. That’s part of reason we’re seeing a rise in “gray divorces.” That said, I think it’s possible to meet someone you can have fun and romance with at any age. I met a great guy I’m very happy with, but I’m not going to act like the process before I met him was easy. Also, the negative stories about dating and relationships always get magnified by social media because those are the stories that get attention. People sometimes ask me why we don’t run more positive stories and the answer is that no one will comment, like or share those. It’s the same with dating – the horror stories get elevated because of how shocking they are, but the happy endings just get a shrug. That said, it’s so cool that there are Christmas movies and dating shows about older people finding love.

Here’s the interview! Teri talks about dating around minute four and about aging around minute six. I know she’s not everyone’s favorite person but I like Terri.

