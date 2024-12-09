2024 Golden Globe nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

Totally forgot these were happening today! The Golden Globe nominations came out this morning. The Globes are scheduled for Sunday, January 5th, on CBS. Last year’s Globes show was okay-ish, and it was supposed to be the newly revamped ceremony with new producers and all of that. They made sexist jokes about Barbie and handed out awards and it was, at best, just kind of boring. Anyway, if I include the TV nominations, this post will be a million pages long, so I’m just doing the film noms. You can see the full nomination list here at Variety. The major film nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5 Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilie Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light (India)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Vermiglio (Italy) Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet – Lee Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams – Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Zendaya – Challengers Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Can I just say? I love that Yura Borisov was nominated for Anora – Mikey Madison’s lead performance was outstanding, but Yura stole a lot of scenes from her and I actually have a crush on him now. He’s wonderful, and it’s a nice little gift to see him nominated. I think the Supporting Actor battle is actually between Denzel and Kieran Culkin. It’s also nice to see Conclave get so much love, I’ve been wondering if it peaked too early in the season and it will be forgotten by the time the Oscars roll around. But Conclave is great, and I love Isabella Rossellini’s nom and Ralph Fiennes’s nom. There are some surprises here – Sebastian Stan, all of the love for The Brutalist (which few people have seen), all the love for A Real Pain. Most of the noms were expected though – Angelina Jolie for Maria, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Nicole Kidman, Pamela Anderson… they’re all getting a lot of awards-season heat.