2024 Golden Globe nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

Totally forgot these were happening today! The Golden Globe nominations came out this morning. The Globes are scheduled for Sunday, January 5th, on CBS. Last year’s Globes show was okay-ish, and it was supposed to be the newly revamped ceremony with new producers and all of that. They made sexist jokes about Barbie and handed out awards and it was, at best, just kind of boring. Anyway, if I include the TV nominations, this post will be a million pages long, so I’m just doing the film noms. You can see the full nomination list here at Variety. The major film nominations:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilie Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light (India)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Vermiglio (Italy)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet – Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams – Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Zendaya – Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Can I just say? I love that Yura Borisov was nominated for Anora – Mikey Madison’s lead performance was outstanding, but Yura stole a lot of scenes from her and I actually have a crush on him now. He’s wonderful, and it’s a nice little gift to see him nominated. I think the Supporting Actor battle is actually between Denzel and Kieran Culkin. It’s also nice to see Conclave get so much love, I’ve been wondering if it peaked too early in the season and it will be forgotten by the time the Oscars roll around. But Conclave is great, and I love Isabella Rossellini’s nom and Ralph Fiennes’s nom. There are some surprises here – Sebastian Stan, all of the love for The Brutalist (which few people have seen), all the love for A Real Pain. Most of the noms were expected though – Angelina Jolie for Maria, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Nicole Kidman, Pamela Anderson… they’re all getting a lot of awards-season heat.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Netflix.
Pamela anderson next to Angelina Julie did not expect them ever next to each other … but why not? Congrats to both!
100% that was not on my 2024 Bingo Card either lol. But I am all for a Pamela Anderson Oscar nomination. I have found it amusing how some people have lost their minds over her natural / / no makeup looks. And not trying to be or cling to her 90’s dolled up / sex kitten era.
Yeah, that was a surprise!!
Also, finally Tadanobu Asano gets nominated again, hopefully he wins this time!!
After winning the NY Critics, LA Critics and BIFA, of course Marianne Jean-Baptise got snubbed. Of course.😕😕😕🙁🙁🙁
Overall this Drama category for Actress is weak.
All of them are solo noms for their movies.
Comedy/Musical nominees category are far stronger.
Danielle Deadwyler was ROBBED
The Substance as a musical or comedy? Did they even watch that movie?
I mean they put Heretic of all things as a musical or comedy for Hugh Grant’s nomination lol
It has do with the idea that awards shows have that the drama category is where all of the Serious films go and horror couldn’t possibly be serious filmmaking.
It’s so insane. I didn’t see Heretic but The Substance *is* a serious film, with an intense subject matter, even if the end is gory AF. I’m so irritated for them
No way SUBSTANCE should be in the Comedy/Musical category for movies any more than THE BEAR belongs in it for TV.
The Bear gets put in the comedy category because of a weird technicality that episodes have to be an hour-long to be considered drama. It’s been around since before streaming existed and idk why they haven’t changed it.
I haven’t seen any of these films and may never. Congrats to the nominees. Wasn’t it just three years ago when Golden Globes was exposed for favoritism, being bought off and sexist behavior? Didn’t a couple of folks return their awards?
How soon we forget.
@ThatGirlThere from CBS news ‘ HFPA was dissolved in June 2023 after the Golden Globes were acquired by Dick Clark Productions’ parent company, Eldridge Industries. Problematic voters were expelled, and the membership expanded from about 85 to 300 — including a 10% Black representation.’
While we should always expose bad behavior. We should also support change and I hope not keep bashing groups on the head at the same time. When making strives to change for equality.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/golden-globes-has-changed-following-past-controversies/
How is bringing up what this group did in the past bashing them? New leadership or not they still should be called higher, as all awards shows. In my opinion 🙂
I really like this group of nominations because it feels like there’s genuinely competition here — no film or actor/actress seems like a shoo-in.
I like this group of nominees, and the GG always has some wonky nominees in the wrong category.
It was almost sad when Angelina was nominated in 2011 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical – The Tourist. I mean the movie was awful, but it was not a comedy. It was marketed as an action/thriller.
I am just rooting for Wicked, to win them all!
I haven’t seen anything yet, but I’m weirdly happy for Pamela Anderson? Talk about a career reboot.
Also I know Mikey Madison from Better Things (a beautiful little show) so it’s great to see her breaking out in a big way.
Congrats to the nominees!
Good to see Angelina and Pamela Anderson, sad to see Marie Jean-Baptiste and Danielle Deadwyker missing from the list.
Fingers crossed for Denzel *and* his robes and rings to steal the show. Denzel just being his denzeliest best is always good to see.
I LOVED Wicked. Best movie I’ve seen all year. It may not be popular to say around these parts but Cynthia and Ariana were just spectacular, together and individually, and I’m so excited to see them recognized.
Yup. Totally agree. Their chemistry was good and their individual performances were fantastic. Cynthia Erivo is stunning as Elphaba (albeit her shaved head and eyebrows for the promotion have not been cute to me).
Once again, I’m sad that Interview with The Vampire didn’t receive a single nod in the television categories. It’s an AMAZING piece of entertainment (both seasons) and I’m confused about them being snubbed. Did the show runners not submit or did the Golden Globes just ignore them?
I also love The Bear but this past season was so far away from a comedy that. it’s laughable. Give another show a chance to be recognized.
Same. IWTV is a show I’ve just fallen in love with and it’s so good. Like really good. It should be up there imo. I love everything they’ve done with Louis, lestat, Armand and Daniel.
Not looking forward to the conservative faux outrage over Karla Gascon’s nomination.
I’m not very engaged with movies this year but have to say I’m happy to see Jesse Plemons being recognized, and this new incarnation of Hugh Grant. Smart move by him.
Yay for Fernanda Torres, hopefully she can avenge her mother’s lost Oscar that unfairly (in my opinion) went to Gwyneth Paltrow
Love you!
🤞
I’m so here for Nanda’s Oscar nomination. Mother deserves it all!
So happy to see Conclave get some love. What a beautiful and thoughtful movie.