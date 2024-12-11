People keep fighting at Mariah Carey’s Christmas concerts

Embed from Getty Images

Mariah Carey doesn’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing she needs… and it’s for the audience members at her Christmas Time Tour to quit fighting during the show! The first incident happened in St. Louis at the end of November, when two people got into a fracas mid-performance that a nearby ticket holder captured on their phone. Adding insult to injury, the melee went down while Mimi was singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The nerve! Then a week later, it happened again. TMZ posted a larger skirmish that broke out at the Baltimore show. Does it count as a step forward in concert etiquette that at least audience members are only hurting each other, instead of throwing things at the performer on stage?

Mariah Carey’s fans call themselves the Lambs, but a few of them haven’t been living up to the nickname during recent shows on her Christmas tour. Over the weekend, footage surfaced online of a group of fans fighting during her Saturday show in Baltimore. As posted by TMZ, the clip shows four or five people getting into a physical altercation at CFG Bank Arena after someone threw a drink. Many punches were thrown and one person was even put in a headlock during Carey’s choir interlude leading into “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” This fight came roughly one week after two women threw hands during Carey’s show at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center on November 29th while she was performing “All I Want for Christmas.” Adding to the absurdity, the men who attempted (and failed) to break up the fisticuffs can be heard in the footage saying, “Where’s the f–king security?” If you’re game to chance getting in a fight, Carey has a handful of remaining dates on her “Christmas Time” tour. She’s also extended her “Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” residency into 2025. Carey’s upcoming 30th anniversary Merry Christmas deluxe edition is up for pre-order ahead of its release this Friday, December 13th.

[From Consequence of Sound]

Mimi Season comes but one time a year. And not only that, but as the article noted, this particular year marks the 30th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album that gifted the world with “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” This kind of behavior is NOT the way to repay the Queen of Christmas for all she’s done to brighten the season! We might as well be torturing her with the hideous lighting of daily life, that’s how naughty this conduct is. Mariah has only four stops left on the Christmas Time Tour, so please, folks, let’s treat the diva with a little respect by playing nicely at the remaining shows. Make her wish come true… if she’s sacrificing staying awake to hear those magic reindeer click, she certainly doesn’t need to hear those crummy humans smacking each other around. It’s called manners, yeesh.

Embed from Getty Images