Prince Andrew will not attend the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

The royal controversy of the past week has been “Prince Andrew was super-friendly with a guy who turned out to be a Chinese spy.” All I can say about that at this point is: Prince Andrew’s brand is very strong. If there’s an abuser, a rapist, a spy, a despot or an oligarch in a fifty-mile vicinity, you know that Andrew is going to offer access to that person while begging for money. On Monday, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson withdrew from their plan to stay at Wood Farm at Sandringham over the Christmas holiday. Meaning, they’ll likely stay at Royal Lodge for Christmas, while the Windsors stay at Sandringham. But it was an open question as to whether Andrew would still go to the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. While it’s purely a family event, attendees are photographed in their cars, arriving at the palace. King Charles’s minions were publicly pressuring Andrew to drop out of that as well. Well, breaking news: Andrew will no longer attend tomorrow’s lunch.
The Duke of York has pulled out of tomorrow’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, MailOnline can reveal. After speaking to his ex-wife the Duchess of York, Prince Andrew has decided not to join 70 members of the Royal Family at the palace.
The Duke’s decision will be a relief to his brother King Charles III amid the ongoing furore over Andrew’s relationship with alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo. It had been claimed Andrew was insisting on going to the lunch, telling friends ‘he should be there’, and that as it’s a family occasion, ‘why shouldn’t he go?’ And even as of last night, royal officials were still in the dark over his plans. But MailOnline understands Sarah has now persuaded him not to attend.
It comes after Andrew also agreed not to attend the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham next week. Royal aides couldn’t hide their relief on Monday after it was revealed the Duke had decided to ‘do the decent thing’ and spare the King’s blushes by pulling out of the official festive celebrations and the walk to church.
However, each year the monarch also invites his large extended family – aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, husbands and wives – who don’t make the cut to Sandringham, to meet up for a big festive meal in London. Sources said as recently as yesterday that they still had ‘no idea’ whether the beleaguered royal would show up.
Privately, there are grave concerns about the depth of Andrew’s involvement with Mr Yang who, it has emerged, referred to himself as the ‘special envoy of Prince Andrew’ and was appointed by the royal as head of his Pitch@Palace China, a Dragons’ Den-style initiative from which the Duke took a cut.
Someone said that 70-plus royals and royal-adjacents are coming to Thursday’s lunch. I’m just saying, it probably would have been pretty easy for Andrew to find a way to slip into Buckingham Palace unnoticed for the lunch, but I guess there was no appetite for that to happen in either direction. There’s a lot of talk about “Andrew will never be seen publicly with the Windsors again!” Sure, maybe. But that was going to happen anyway when William becomes king? I’m just saying, maybe Andrew’s threat to move to Bahrain isn’t such a bad idea.
Interesting that Sarah’s getting the credit for changing his mind.
But yes, he absolutely could have slipped in quietly if this was about spending time as a family but we know these grifters do everything for show.
Sara getting credit may be her consolation prize as she’s no longer going to sandringham either.
Interesting that the royals are seeing this as a choice on Padrew’s part, as well. At this point Andrew Lownie has explained how “opaque” finances are around the royals and PA in particular, and PA is making headlines for ogling a 24 year old a couple decades ago. Why is Sarah allowed to convince her ex to stay away instead of anyone with a brain and PR instincts simply ordering him not to come? The disconnect between how Harry (a spare) gets treated compared to how this former spare is really bizarre.
Charles is technically doing what William could not. Keep the spare/brother close enough that no secrets are spilled. For now anyways. But I think it was more about Elizabeth supporting Andrew.
Jais, Ugh! Maybe true about William and Harry, but how about the difference between how Andrew’s *parents* treated him and how Harry’s *dad* behaves toward him?
Exactly. Jais
It may also be that he didn’t want the reception he would likely have received if he went.
I think Fergie really really wanted to go. I don’t think Andrew had a choice, whether Fergie talked to him and persuaded him, allegedly
Sounds like Christmas at the palace is going to be a real dud lol. The list of those not attending is getting longer by the day.
He is gonna keep a low profile until this blows over. Then, everything is gonna be the same. He was the leading royal at the Windsor memorial service for King Constantine, after everything happened. This spy story will be forgotten by the british media soon and they are gonna write articles about how Charles should forgive his brother and give him something to do.
Yeah, you’re probably right.
Apparently there’s a back entrance to the Palace that’s not accessible to the public. It wouldn’t be surprising if Andrew slipped through that entrance.
I’m just sitting here baffled that the BRF think a Chinese Spy is worse than a pedophile & rape accusations.
And don’t forget Charles’s cash for access scandal.
And Charles’ own association with pedophiles.
Inge, Maybe because it’s not just Andrew, but the scandal involves members of the British government this time around?
Andrew’s ties to the Chinese spy has national security implications; and even BP knows that’s tougher to beat back thanks to the Duke of Windsor’s ties to the Nazis. Charles doesn’t want the word treason tied to the House of Windsor.
It’s a family lunch what’s the big deal?
Why would Andrew move? He and Fergie likely get paid by Charles to agree to not show up at events.
Yup, Bahrain’s looking better and better.
Further calls for all royal dealings as public civil servants to be open and transparent.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/dec/18/prince-andrew-opaque-finances-calls-for-register-royal-interests?CMP=share_btn_url
‘…spare the King’s blushes ….’ Puh-leeze. He’s not embarrassed to have a sex trafficker walk with him to church, he won’t be embarrassed by having a spy there. 🤨🙄
And ‘…who don’t make the cut to Sandringham.’ It’s Christmas! It’s not a competition! These people are ridiculous! I think this is more coming from the rota 🐀 than anything else. Either they truly believe in this stupid hierarchy stuff & reinforce it every chance they get, or they’re being paid to perpetuate it, either one.
Charles has no shame, so he cannot possibly blush.
He accepted bags of cash from from a foreign official; he was pals with the abusive Jimmy Savile; he has countless tawdry connections.
But sure, he must be kept away from Pedrew because, appearances.
It sounds like it will be a Parker-Bowles Christmas- Camilla’s children, grandchildren, and maybe more. Charles has crossed out two entire families- the Yorks and the Sussexes. The Wales are even iffy. He’s reportedly close to his cousin Sarah, and has named his cousin David to head his foundation, but they both have families of their own. It just sounds like a jolly Christmas all around! Mind you Thanksgiving and Christmas are traditional times for high family drama. I should include funerals and weddings as well.
Andrew’s mistake was getting caught and making the news and headlines. Many in the RF or RF adjacent have done worse but the public was never aware so it’s ok. Prince Harry said he knew what was behind the curtain. Do what you want just don’t blab about it. Secrets and more secrets. Andrew under the bus.
Sarah is getting the credit because her legions of media allies (because she constantly talks to them and leaks like a sieve) are trying to position her as an Andrew whisperer and supposedly Camilla likes her. All to keep her in the spotlight and make sure the info keeps coming.
It’s all so ridiculous, the whole family doing business at home and abroad that can be ethically criticised. Andrew, like apparently many of the aristocracy, has done business with the Chinese man who is labelled a spy. And now he is suddenly to be condemned for it? Jimmy Saville was a close friend and advisor to the current king for many years. Has he been stripped of his titles for this? Prince Harry never had any connection with paedophiles, he never accepted hush money from the press, he had to flee the country because he and his pregnant wife were threatened with death. And he was stripped of all honours. What a ridiculous mess this is. Nothing in this family seems to be honest, truthful or at least reliable. Nothing at all. Prince Harry and Meghan are good, honourable, truthful, honest and authentic people. I hope they stay away from this snake pit.
It’s almost like this Chinese spy thing is more embarrassing than Andrew’s friendship with Epstein? I did some googling because I couldn’t remember if Andrew had attended Christmas at Sandringham that year in 2019 after the infamous News Night interview and announcement he would retreat from public life. He did and I think he also did the Christmas walk to the church. So a trainwreck interview and a friendship with a known sex offender/relations with a minor were not enough to totally ban him. But a friendship with a Chinese spy gets him left out in the cold at Christmas completely? Make it make sense!!