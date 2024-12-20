Duchess Sophie is ‘the unsung hero of Christmas by taking the pressure off Kate’

The thing about Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is that the British media doesn’t care about her whatsoever. They’ll only write about her in association with another royal, and never her husband (lol). For years, Sophie was only discussed as QEII’s “favorite.” Nowadays, Sophie has been trying to attach herself to Prince William and Kate, to mixed results. Like, Sophie goes on all of these international trips and zero journalists or photographers are interested in going with her. Ditto for her domestic events. So the only way her events can get any coverage is in relation to how she’s “helping” William and Kate. This Daily Mail headline says it all: “How Duchess Sophie has become the unsung hero of Christmas by taking the pressure off Kate Middleton.”

The festive period is a busy time for many people, yet Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh has been hard at work and attended several engagements in recent weeks. Whether singing carols or making mince pies, Sophie hasn’t shied away from stepping up while Princess Kate has been making a gradual return to duties following treatment for cancer. Back in November, the Duchess showed her supportive side when she warmly put her arm around a Yazidi survivor while attending a photography exhibition. Then, earlier this month, Sophie wore a glamorous gown and attended the Qatar State Banquet at Buckingham Palace with other Royals. Days later, the Duchess of Edinburgh joined in with the festivities during a visit to the Bagshot Women’s Institute and made decorations. While at the ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey, Sophie was stood by the Princess of Wales, and the following week she got stuck in with Christmas fun with the Disability Initiative charity and sang carols. She even found time to visit The Lighthouse Charity in Woking yesterday. From taking part in charity work to attending glitzy events, Sophie has become somewhat of a Christmas angel for the Royal Family.

The rest of the piece is just a detailed list of all of Sophie’s events in the past two months, events which have gotten next to no coverage in the UK or abroad. No one gives a sh-t, and the only way Sophie can get “credit” for her work is by telling everyone that she’s just doing it to lighten the load for poor Kate. Anyway, someone please pay attention to Sophie! We’ve been told for years that this is how royals are supposed to work: quietly, diligently, without the spotlight. And when Sophie does just that, she can’t believe that people aren’t paying attention to her.