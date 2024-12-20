Duchess Sophie is ‘the unsung hero of Christmas by taking the pressure off Kate’

The thing about Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is that the British media doesn’t care about her whatsoever. They’ll only write about her in association with another royal, and never her husband (lol). For years, Sophie was only discussed as QEII’s “favorite.” Nowadays, Sophie has been trying to attach herself to Prince William and Kate, to mixed results. Like, Sophie goes on all of these international trips and zero journalists or photographers are interested in going with her. Ditto for her domestic events. So the only way her events can get any coverage is in relation to how she’s “helping” William and Kate. This Daily Mail headline says it all: “How Duchess Sophie has become the unsung hero of Christmas by taking the pressure off Kate Middleton.”
The festive period is a busy time for many people, yet Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh has been hard at work and attended several engagements in recent weeks. Whether singing carols or making mince pies, Sophie hasn’t shied away from stepping up while Princess Kate has been making a gradual return to duties following treatment for cancer.
Back in November, the Duchess showed her supportive side when she warmly put her arm around a Yazidi survivor while attending a photography exhibition. Then, earlier this month, Sophie wore a glamorous gown and attended the Qatar State Banquet at Buckingham Palace with other Royals. Days later, the Duchess of Edinburgh joined in with the festivities during a visit to the Bagshot Women’s Institute and made decorations.
While at the ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey, Sophie was stood by the Princess of Wales, and the following week she got stuck in with Christmas fun with the Disability Initiative charity and sang carols. She even found time to visit The Lighthouse Charity in Woking yesterday.
From taking part in charity work to attending glitzy events, Sophie has become somewhat of a Christmas angel for the Royal Family.
The rest of the piece is just a detailed list of all of Sophie’s events in the past two months, events which have gotten next to no coverage in the UK or abroad. No one gives a sh-t, and the only way Sophie can get “credit” for her work is by telling everyone that she’s just doing it to lighten the load for poor Kate. Anyway, someone please pay attention to Sophie! We’ve been told for years that this is how royals are supposed to work: quietly, diligently, without the spotlight. And when Sophie does just that, she can’t believe that people aren’t paying attention to her.
Wonder if Soph grabbed some Pizza Express for Andy while she was in Woking.
Kate barely does anything in December so Sophie’s “work” has no impact on Kate. As Kaiser said royalists and press like royal women to do their work quietly and without any attention so Sophie should be pleased that she’s doing just that.
Kate is the future queen consort and she needs to pull her weight, not off load this “work” on the wife of the 14th in line to the throne. Sophie better be working for a title for Louise after all this.
Wow. Look at all that serious hard graft! Making mince pies, decorations and attending state dinners! All for Kate of course who would definitely be doing those things in normal circumstances…. Yeah. Fascinating how people are stepping up… for Kate. And not… for the king. Sophie works to support the monarchy whose head is the king, not Kate. It’s not for Kate that Sophie is squeezing in a couple more engagements a month. These people really want king wills right now. Chomping at the bit.
No way Kate spent time making pies and decorating. Don’t the keens have at least 60 on staff
Christmas angel? That’s laying it on thick😂.
Extremely thick even for Duchess Desperate…
Sofiesta, was suppose to replace Diana, 30 years later and she is still trying to be relevant.
Some people have charisma and some don’t, Unable has been missing for almost a year, popping up for a few appearances, that the public just ignores.
Even Cain can’t get people to come out for his few appearances.
How is Sophie lightening the load for Kate? Is Sophie running “Arly Yeahs”? Is she showing up to the various hospitals and museums that are Kate’s patronages? Is she suiting up in military gear for the Irish Guards? No, Sophie’s doing her own things, just as she has before.
Quite. What this year has proven is that Kate can vanish and other than the ‘where’s Kate??’ drama people DNGAF and nothing essential stops happening. Sure the guards would probably like their patron to show up by she made it clear years back that it wouldn’t be an annual gig for her. She’s useless.
Sophie is not puttering around the kitchen making pies. She has chefs and cooks to do that And staff to do the decorations. Trying to make Sophie happen
She may be doing those things, but she doesn’t look very happy while doing them. Imagine how much different Diana’s or H&M’s expressions would have been doing these events. At least they have all stopped pretending that they are all taking up the slack from H&M leaving.
I’ve always believed hers and Edward’s was a lavender marriage. Decades ago, on the CBC, after some sort of scandal involving Edward, there was an article by a reputable journalist who argued it was time for the monarchy to modernize and accept gay relationships within the family. Then a few years later Edward married Sophie and I was reminded of the article. Yeah the monarchy doesn’t modernize. But Sophie sucks anyway.
When has there ever been pressure on Kate? Does anyone seriously expect her to do anything?
From the get go the spin was that Kate should work little because of what happened to Diana. Dian a liked work.keen does not.
Sophie has this thing for being the family stalwart. Is it genuine or duplicitous? I really don’t know. Let’s face it, her husband never stalwarts along with her! Why isn’t he stepping in for Charles? Kate is going to become/already is defined by this illness; it’ll get her out of all sorts of stuff and she’ll be seen as ‘brave’ when she does turn up. Meanwhile Sophie is morphing into a C19 lady’s companion for Kate.
Sophie always gives off frustrated Me-Me vibes. Like she can’t believe people don’t think she’s more important! However, if Kate is being phased out, she may see this as her big chance to be front and center unless Baldimort finds someone new. Camilla looks like she’s planning to peace out and for whatever reason they don’t want the Yorks to be more visible.
I NEVA truly paid attention to how useless the Royal Family is until Diana back in the day and Harry & Meghan…with those three Royals you SEE the “muscle BEHIND the hustle”…and the fact that the Royal Family keeps on with the tired AF photo ops 🫤 masquerading as service…is sad.