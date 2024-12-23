Macaulay Culkin: Joe Pesci bit me and left a scar during Home Alone



A few weeks ago, Snap Judgement/NPR’s Spooked podcast did an episode dedicated to the “Home Alone Curse.” The story was told by actor Larry Hankin, who plays Larry the officer in the first movie. He’s the one eating a glazed donut as Kate McCallister is pleading with him over the phone to send someone to check on Kevin. Apparently, Larry was very close to stepping in to take over for Daniel Stern as Marv early into production. Obviously, Stern stayed on, but a few weeks later, Larry got a call begging him to take a part that they created just for him. Why? Because they believed that the movie was cursed because Larry hadn’t been cast in it and there were all sorts of mishaps that were slowing down production in general. It’s a really fun listen.

“All the great ones leave their mark,” Daniel Stern’s Marv tells Joe Pesci’s Harry in “Home Alone,” yet it seems like Pesci is actually the one who left a mark in real life. During a screening of the classic 1990 Christmas comedy earlier this month in Rosemont, Illinois, star Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister, revealed that Pesci, who, along with Stern, played a pair of bungling burglars, actually bit him while they rehearsed a scene in which Harry threatened to bite off Kevin’s fingers. “He was trying to scare me,” Culkin said about working together, according to The New York Times. “He was like, I want to be menacing to this kid,” he added. Pesci allegedly bit down on Culkin, who is now 44. “I have a scar,” Culkin said. “I saw his face — and I’ve never, ever seen Joe Pesci actually scared,” Culkin added. “Because he’s like, I just bit a kid!” The New York Times reports Pesci declined to comment through his rep on the matter. “Home Alone,” which turned Culkin into a star, continues to be his signature role and biggest claim to fame. When he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, his mom from the movie, played by Catherine O’Hara, was on hand to deliver a speech. “I know you worked really hard. I know you did,” she said. “But you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do. It really was as if we had ambushed the home of this real little boy named Kevin to make a movie and he just went along with it for the fun of it. It’s the dearest thing.”

My family and I watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2 every year, so I’m always really curious to know more of those movies’ lure. My only question after hearing Mac’s story is how frigging hard was Pesci biting down in order to leave not only a mark but a scar?! That is either some crazy commitment to character acting or someone who in that moment could not separate his other, more “intense” works while in that moment. Of course, there’s also always the third option that Mac was exaggerating about the scar, lol. While Pesci may not have commented, Stern did recently talk to Entertainment Tonight about working with him, explaining that he’s a “scary dude,” and talking about one of my favorite scenes, where Marv tries to kill the tarantula. It really does sound like this movie was insane to shoot. Next year is the 35th anniversary of its release and I’d love it if the cast all sat down and did a retrospective. That would be so awesome.

