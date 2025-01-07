“Jeremy Strong’s bucket hat & green ensemble won the Golden Globes” links

I loved Jeremy Strong’s bonkers ensemble at the Globes. I was genuinely not prepared for the resurgence of bucket hats in recent years. [LaineyGossip]
I think Jeremy looked fabulous!!! I miss the award shows from the 80s wherein folks (aka, celebrities) just showed up in regular clothes versus looking like they’re all trying to outdo one another. It’s really refreshing seeing him not only comfortable, but also expressing his versatile style…that’s what I call a trendsetter.
Jeremy is styled by Warren Alphie Baker who also styled Andrew Garfield, Andrew Scott and Glen Powell for the globes. Baker is killing it right now and he doesn’t put guys in outfits that they’re not comfortable in. Jeremy obviously wanted to go hard while Powell is more subdued while putting in the effort to not wear a boring tux. Garfield however was FEELING himself. They all looked Fabulous imo.
There was some post where a lady said she wanted to take a pregnancy test after watching Andrew Garfield soft porn it up for the screen. Ha!
I’m fully confused by the Emilia Pérez hate. Did these people see it? Maybe I have a blind spot but I didn’t once think ‘Mexicans are narco lovers’. Rather it showed the damage done by cartels. The lead is a trans woman -Karla Gascón. She was fantastic! There are complaints that the actresses don’t speak Spanish… they all do. Selena Gomez is the weak link and Spanish is not her first language and it shows. This is just one specific pov, it doesn’t represent all Mexicans or all trans people or all cartels. Sheesh. But people get mad whenever the negative side of something or somewhere they hold dearly is shown.
“These people”? You mean Mexicans and other Central and South Americans (and people of those heritages) who are offended by a Euro-centric depiction by a director who said he didn’t care to do any actual research on Mexican culture? It’s not as simple as “I don’t like how they portrayed us.” WHO is doing the portraying is kind of important to people who have been historically marginalized. Have you taken a moment to try to understand why people are complaining? Listening is free and often constructive.
@TIGERMCQUEEN ok! So… I read many of the comments on sites and several people would write, “I didn’t see it but….” And proceed to write about what was wrong with it. Hence my “did these people see it?” It’s not derogatory.
Secondly, I have been trying to understand why people are complaining hence why I commented with “I don’t get the hate.” As I said, I may have a blind spot. I didn’t see it How it was Euro-centric. I would love to read a comment explaining how it is, I haven’t seen one yet, just more comments that it is. As a non-Latino who wouldn’t know or see it right away, I’d love to read any writing on the how and why.
Thirdly, yes Latin Americans have every right to be upset by the Director’s ‘I didn’t do any research’ comment. I’m not sure how he wrote the film from a French musical without doing research.
That’s all. I know you’re a big commenter on here, so I’ll leave you to it.
Personally I don’t like bucket hats on men and don’t like wearing them myself. That’s my taste.
The pics of Travis wearing one earlier this year just gives me the heebie jeebies even with the whole look and Taylor’s looking like backyard barbeque suburban
That bucket hat ensemble on Kelce was ugh as is this toothpaste green one… unless you’re going to a rave in 1997, pretty sure no man should ever attempt one.
I do appreciate a dude not being chinos and blazers all the time but I wish Kelce would hire someone who can help redirect his exuberance into something more sophisticated, and Taylor’s not really enough of a fashion girlie. He’s a conventionally masculine, handsome guy, and she’s a conventionally pretty blue-eyed leggy blonde. I’d love for some stylist to crack the whip and get them into a modern take on Hitchcock hero and heroine… just to see, you know?
I hear you but I personally love Travis’ style. It’s not a win every time but I love that he takes risks and fully admits to loving clothes. Afterwards while he might be “conventionally masculine” he’s also a really big guy and I don’t think he’d look good in some things shorter and thinner actors can pull off. The athletes tend to be pretty extravagant in general and I think he mostly wears his sometimes wacky street wear looks very well.
Taylor on the other hand should take notes. She has such a great body but the proportions are often so off.
I used to hate on bucket hats until I wore one and fell in love.
I think he looks ridiculous. It reminds me of that Succession episode where his character started to rap at a party. Oh the cringe.
He’s in my color zone right there and I love the material of the suit and the fit. But…I’d lose the black shoes and get tan or brown. I’d have done a white button down shirt instead of a turtleneck and matched a tie to the suit. I’d have lose the bucket hat (though I don’t hate it).
I’m so shocked and sad about The Vivienne’s passing. They were a true Queen, so stylish, clever, funny, kind and talented. One of my favorite Ru girls. May they rest in peace 🥺👑💫
I really hope Plaza takes a year or two off to deal with her husband’s passing instead of trying to throw herself back into work. Suicide is a devastating enough way to lose somebody, but she doesn’t even get the benefit of dealing with the personal fallout privately. Let’s hope she has a good support system around her for the time being.