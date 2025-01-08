“Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater were coupled up at the NBR Awards” links

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater attended the National Board of Review Awards together (they only posed inside the event though). [Just Jared]
Is Ariana in her Asian era now? Ugh, I really can’t stand her.
I had the same thought looking at the header pic. Her make up and overall look really are a choice.
I’ve never really liked her. I doubt I will ever go see Wicked because she is in it.
Her eyes have always been this way. She is an incredibly talented singer, actress, comedian, and all-around performer. Quite frankly, I don’t think she cares if you can stand her or not. Be kind; life is short!
Umm, no her eyes haven’t always been like that. She obviously got PS to look like that. When she first got the surgery, she also did a photoshoot looking like K-Pop star. She was trying to look like a black woman most of her career until recently.
https://www.globaltimes.cn/Portals/0/attachment/2021/2021-12-15/0e142391-c86a-4307-bb54-676696e33632.jpeg
@sevenblue – I’m not sure about PS. It could be her make up. Before, she had dark brows, dark shadow toward the inner corners of her eye, heavy liner all around and false lashes that also extended toward the inner corners. Now, she’s lightened her brows and chopped off part of them, very light shadow, liner that emphasizes the outer corners of her eyes and lashes that do the same. It causes everything to elongate and flatten out. It also makes her look a little cross-eyed.
She’s been much prettier – I don’t think any of her makeup and hair choices have been flattering lately. It’s almost like she’s trying to look like Ethan.
She’s had too much face work. Every procedure makes her less attractive.
@Eurydice, I disagree, she changed her makeup somewhat, but she used to do cat-eye makeup too and it never looked like that before. The makeup cannot create pull-up effect on the eyes. She looks like half-asian now, that doesn’t happen naturally.
I think it’s that AG’s light/sparse lashes and brows are uncommon for someone with such dark irises.
I imagine she has always been self-conscious about this, and her signature cat’s-eye makeup and false eyelashes were one way of styling to compensate. Going in the other direction by further minimizing her brows is another. I don’t think plastic surgery need be involved — she has an unusual look to begin with.
(My pet theory is that Ethan Slater having similar eye coloring was an unconscious basis for her being drawn to him)
Telling someone to be kind to Ariana grande? After what she’s done ? Lol Ariana is that you? Or your PR?
@Hannah1, she has been in front of cameras since she was a teenager. We saw her with and without makeup. She didn’t have this pull-up look on her eyes. I don’t understand why it is so hard for people to accept that the famous women and men get a lot of surgery. It is also recommended to change up their hair color / makeup after getting surgery in order to throw people off the PS. You don’t get asian-looking eyes because of eyelashes or makeup. You get it with plastic surgery.
I was feeling bad I had the same thought as well…so it’s the end of the Latin era on to the Asian? Girl is starting to have more eras than TS.
Also what is the appeal of this guy,??ickkk.
Yes!! Thank you, commenters. She makes herself look like a little girl. It’s so so weird and creepy. She is the worst.
There’s of course more to life than looks, but geez that guy is not attractive.
Judging from the stories of how he treated his ex , personality not it as well.
OMG +1
And here he looks like he is rightfully embarrased about his situation. Like he knows what we all think about them. Too late Spongebob!
It’s shocking how much Ariana has changed her face.
https://cdn2.fabbon.com/uploads/article/image/1292/large_ARIANA-GRANDE-PLASTIC-SURGERY-before-after.webp
Wow! You wouldn’t think it’s the same person. I’m not a fan of hers and didn’t like Wicked in the first place so happy to skip. Her relationship mess was icing on that cake.
What’s the appeal of the eyebrows making her look like she’s about to cry?
@Spartan: Agreed about her eyebrows. To me, they look like she’s always in the middle of innocently saying, “what?” Like Snow White or something, or the Enchanted character.
Sorry not sorry…..Wicked was AMAZING.
I had little to no opinion of her before seeing it….not really my genre, age group, etc….a little “ick”based on her romantic life…but from a professional standpoint – she was incredible in Wicked!
I did think she was very good in the movie, which was not quite up to the hype for me but still impressive and entertaining. But I am really put off by her personal choices and the way she has changed her face.
ETA: I have to agree with the messiness.. this is a case where I like the movie so much (was already a Wicked-stan) that I just WISH I did not know about the actors’ backstories. But alas…we do. Hard to ignore, for sure.
Yes, she was great in Wicked. I never followed her in her Nickelodeon days so I didn’t know she had acting chops. I was impressed. And I also cringe whenever I hear about her relationship with the troll who abandoned his family for a woman-child he met in the school musical. Two things can be true.
Ariana reminds me of the lead actress in the first season of Bridgerton. Can’t remember the character’s name, sorry.
On acting, Phoebe is a better actor than Ariana. I felt Ariana was playing a part of herself in Wicked, Part I.
Wicked the movie was visually stunning, but some of the plots were weak and I couldn’t like most of the characters in the film. The friendship developed between Galinda/Glinda & Elphaba seemed rush. Giving you a hat and letting you enroll in the class you always wanted, then suddenly they became good friends? The Wicked movies supposedly are twice the length of the Musical? Couldn’t the writers spend some time in the development of their friendship? After all, wasn’t that the selling point of the Musical?
*Disclaimer: Never got to see the Broadway Musical; did not read the original book.
I don’t know what is drawing her to this particular look. She is a naturally gorgeous woman and all this pastel makeup and light hair wash her out. I know she went blonde for Wicked, but there are shades of blonde that can work better than this. The ultra light hair and white eye shadow make her look unwell. I don’t say that to be mean, it just feels like the Emperor’s New Clothes here with her at the height of her career, making this choice.
She makes me think of the character in Drop Dead Gorgeous. The winner of the pageant from the year before that was so sickly they had here in a wheel chair on oxygen.
Omg the girl that had 1.5 feet in the grave & was in a wheelchair due to her RAGING anorexia!!! Definitely reminds me of Ariana…exact same coloring & sickly wan pallor too. I can’t wait for Wicked to be done with so she can dye her hair, eyebrows, get away from Cynthia from 5 minutes, dump her fugly boyfriend, & gain back some freaking weight. I’ve always had a big soft spot for her & she is literally painful to look at right now. Big time Karen Carpenter vibes
I swear, that woman is making herself as unattractive as possible so she matches her ugly boo.
She’s such a naturally pretty woman, what is she *doing* to herself? They both looks like castoff Madam Tussaud statues.
I’ll never get over the fact that THIS is the guy she thought was worth a homewrecking. He’s just so…mediocre on every level lol. Granted, she’s ruining her own looks with surgery, excessive weight loss, and bad makeup/hair (WHO is telling her this blonde looks good??), so maybe it’s a match made in purgatory. A shame, really, because it does really distract from how much of a talented singer she really is.