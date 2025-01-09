Princess Kate’s palace team ‘is making plans for engagements’ on the Early Years

Over the weekend, the Mail’s Becky English had a big exclusive about the year to come for the Princess of Wales. The 2025 plans for Kate have been briefed extensively for months, and by that I mean that Kensington Palace has repeatedly drilled it into royal reporters’ briefings that Kate will not be “back to work” for some time, if ever. Ingrid Seward put her own spin on those palace briefings, suggesting that Kate sees her role now as just child-rearing and preparing her kids for their future roles. There’s a sense that Kate feels some creeping terror at the thought of royal work, and there’s also a sense that Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla simply want Kate to be a background character from now on. Well, the Telegraph’s Hannah Furness also got the “birthday briefing” about Kate. Some highlights:
Kate’s birthday plans: As she turns 43 today, her world looks mercifully different. After a birthday breakfast with her children at their Windsor home and the school run, she will probably join Prince William to walk their dog Orla as usual before a family celebration in the evening.
Plans for events in the months to come: There is no “big reset button that’s going to be pressed” because of the turn of a new year into 2025 or a birthday, said a Palace source. But her slow return will continue. The Princess’s team at Kensington Palace is making plans for engagements, expected to include a welcome resuming of her public work on early years childhood in the not too distant future.
Staying cancer-free: Sources emphasise that the Princess’s “unwavering commitment to duty and service” has not changed with illness, but that her own words in September are the ones to pay attention to. “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus,” she said then. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”
Do it right once: The idea, though no one at the palace quite expresses it this way, is to do it once and get it [right]. For the Princess to thrive in a decades-long job in the public eye, she must have the chance to fully recover now. As the months since her chemotherapy ended have passed, that has meant swimming, re-emerging at school events and children’s sports clubs, and – as she has said so many times before – spending time outside in nature.
William & Kate don’t want to be king and queen: The coming year will see big decisions on Prince George’s future schooling, with visits to public schools around Windsor and London already under way ready for his move in 2026, with his two younger siblings to follow. Then there has been the matter of the King’s own cancer, and what it could have meant for Prince William and Catherine as a future King and Queen who did not want the roles for many years to come.
Kate won’t travel overseas: She will not join the Prince on a short spring overseas tour, it is understood, but will aim for key public moments just as she did last year, with the addition of some “ordinary” engagements too. The Princess will also continue with the recent pattern of using video messages and signed statements to speak directly to the public, it is said. Just as she has lost so much, it appears, she has found a new way to use her voice. “What you’ve seen from the Princess of Wales has been her speaking directly and sharing her journey with the public,” says a source. “I can see that trajectory continuing. Her using her voice to share her own story was extremely powerful.”
I’m trying to think if I’ve ever seen any other 40-something woman be so coddled and infantilized. This is the way it’s always been with Kate, even before her mysterious medical situations, and I have to imagine that the people around her treat her similarly too – like she’s a child who has to be managed and indulged. There’s also a piece of news here, that Kate will not travel. We assumed that, but Becky English sort of left it open in her piece over the weekend, that if Kate felt “well enough,” she would join William on a trip or tour. Now the courtiers are saying “of course not, who would do the school run??”
New birthday photo! I’ll let y’all discuss if there’s any Photoshop involved.
After that school run. Ingrid didn’t forget that. And she now has to add walking the dog. I don’t think William wants her with him on tours.
Jeezus. Six more years of the fakakta school runs discussion. Whatever will they have to do after they end?
Obviously she’ll be transporting the kids to their college classes and helping them with their exams.
No word from Ingrid on Catherine wearing jeans? Ingrid, who did criticise Archie, a 5 year old, for wearing such peasant trousers? Colour me shocked.
I’m trying to work out how “she has lost so much” over the last year, unless its access to the jewels.
This article made me cringe.
This phrase got my attention too! What has she lost? I understand her health but what else? Her home at Adelaide? Direct access to her children? Access to glamorous events? The press is tiptoeing at the moment…they want to spill the beans but they can’t
She’s going to be Queen.. seems likes a lot more she could be working on, learning , doing than this .. understatement. The monarchy is doomed.
Simple things like learning another language or seriously learnings some public speaking skills. She certainly has the time. This “she works as hard as a top CEO” nonsense is ludicrous.
Didn’t they all get bent out of shape when Harry made some sort of statement about nobody wanting to be the monarch? And now here are W&K claiming it over and over, of course, while also putting out PR about how they will do the job.
Why does something often looks 📴 when it comes to the pictures. Her hands look so posed and in an unnatural position to be in jeans.
So William says there will be a small r in royal when he takes over cause he doesn’t like the extra responsibility and she’s clearly benched and won’t work at all until Louis comes of age
This year will show what you are going to get from Both of them in the future it’s up to the British media to decide if it’s worth it
Unnatural because she wants to make sure she still shows off that ring! Therefore, she can’t put her hands in her pockets the way a normal person would if they were just lounging around against a wall.
People have said it here before but I fear that George and his siblings will be working royals the minute they turn 18, just so that their parents, and especially their mother, can continue to do absolutely fuck all.
As for the photo: why? What are they trying to say with this newly released picture?
Also, the whole thing about how she will be communicating from now on sounds like it will be even more curated.
It does sound like that, right? Like most of what we see from her is going to be weirdly stylized videos and social media posts (and they will probably start counting all that as engagements soon enough.)
I also don’t know how many photo shoots she can pose for while credibly insisting she can’t work.
As I said in the other post – it just really feels like something is going on here. Is this laziness, is this part of her being permanently benched, or something else? We’ve seen her at enough public events now to know that she’s fairly healthy, shes capable of walking from Sandringham to the church, she’s capable of sitting for long periods of time (Wimbledon, Christmas concert) – so why can’t she work?
aim for key public moments just as she did last year, with the addition of some “ordinary” engagements too.
Gosh almighty, we figured Kate’s well spaced out Superbowl appearances would continue in 2025 but bread and butter engagements too? Maybe this year’s total could triple from 11 to 33, if we humble peasants are to be blessed with her presence amongst us? I live many, many miles away from Ade Cottage where it is grim Oop North. Currently my rural village is snowed in but if Kate were to visit her smile would melt that snow and ice in a trice!
@Lady Digby, currently in Manchester, just got in this morning before they closed the runways!! Her radiant smile and jazz hands would definitely melt the snow and bring up the temperature 🤣🤣
😂😂😂
Why is she posing like that? The hands in the pockets looks so awkward. The ratty hair extensions are awful.
@CindyP, she’s trying to stop herself from doing her jazz hands.
“Unwavering commitment to duty and service “; what a crock. Do the DM readers actually fall for this drivel?
@Libra Fail scribblers are either drunk on crackbaby cocktails or just trolling their readers at this point.
You got there before me with this comment! I am so sick of this phrase. It’s so patently untrue it’s laughable. If I never hear it again it’ll be too soon.
Ok. She won’t be traveling because Peg wants it that way. She wants to stay cancer free and so do all of us who have had it but we still live our lives and work. I suspect that she and Ma Mids put this out there to combat that maybe Chuckles and Peg want her benched.
sometimes I wish we could respond to some of these stories with memes or gifs…because they only thing in my head as a response to “making plans to work” is that Marcia Brady “Sure, Jan” gif.
Lying liars keep lying, grifters keep grifting, and FakeyKatie Missington keeps being keen to show the world how totally unqualified she is.
So much so that various members of the rota 🐀🐀🐀 are solely tasked with making excuses for Mumblina McButtons, day in, day out — whenever they’re not busy with screeching about anything Sussex-related.
What has she actually achieved by her early years work?
Another 30 years worth of keenery.
It gives the rota and tabloids something to write about.. that’s is all that has been achieved.
Why is she still beating the dead horse of early years??? I’m not trying to be mean, but other than some charts and that claymation, what have her years of supposedly invested time in this campaign really produced?
Yeah, I hear you. It’s not even about being mean. Bc she could just not? Like what’s gonna happen. We will again be told how crucial the early years are? Like okay, thx? Unless money is being donated or another org is being spotlighted for its good work, whats the point?
She has never had “unwavering commitment to duty and service”. She did royal engagements which isn’t real impactful work but going to places to wave, smile and be seen. Majority of her engagements were superficial like Wimbledon, Trooping and State dinners where her presence there doesn’t positively improve anyone’s life. The ones associated to actual charities or patronages were an extension of her being seen smiling and waving at important causes but with absolutely no beneficial impact to those who need help. Her existence as a royal hasn’t benefited anyone in all of the time she’s been there.
Im still not understanding what in the world “doing everything she can to remain cancer free” means? Is there something that this mediocre woman knows out of all of the things she’s oblivious of, that makes her the only person in the world who knows what to do to remain cancer free, because I’m certain everyone else in the world who also wants to remain cancer free would love to know, including her FIL and Fergie who were also diagnosed with cancer last year? She is the most self absorbed person in that entire family and that’s saying a lot. I can’t help but remember how excited Meghan was that by entering that family she could expand on the philanthropic work she was already doing, and this woman who’s been there for over a decade, has accomplished nothing for others.
I’m itching to get my hands in her hair and fix her extensions. Why can’t she find a good hairstylist to better blend the extensions?!!!! She has all the tim3 in the world!
I don’t believe Kate is going to return to the Early Years. I think she’s done with working and is only going attend the big events. I’d be surprised if she even attends Commonwealth Day.
Also, her kids have outgrown their “early years” and she doesn’t have any interest in causes that don’t affect her personally
How it’s works this new situation for her patronages, if she does not want to work, they can be free to find a new benefactors some who will really contribute .
Kate’s team must be exhausted from constantly making plans that never pan out. Same song, different year. When is anyone ever going to call her out on her BS?