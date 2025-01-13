Angelina Jolie opened her Los Feliz home to friends evacuating the LA fires

Soon after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, she bought a house in the Los Feliz area of LA. It’s a huge, historic mansion and it was built for Cecil B. DeMille. We learned later that Brad wouldn’t even allow Angelina and the kids to pack their things and move out of the home(s) he owned, so Angelina and the kids really had to start fresh in their new Los Feliz home. In recent years, she’s started spending more time in New York, so much so that I’ve wondered if she will switch coasts at some point. But for now, she’s still based in LA, and she’s in a neighborhood which hasn’t been placed under evacuation orders for the Southern California wildfires. So she’s hosting friends and family at her place:

Angelina Jolie is doing what she can to help others amid the series of wildfires that are devastating California. A source tells PEOPLE that the actress, 49, has opened her home to friends who had to evacuate the Los Angeles area this week. “Angie is heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires,” the source says. “She’s doing everything she can to help, even opening her home to friends who were forced to evacuate,” they add. The L.A. wildfires began in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, Jan. 7. It is reportedly one of the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history. As many as 10,000 structures, including homes and offices, have been destroyed between the Palisades fire and Eaton fires, which are taking place in Pasadena, according to officials, per CNN.

[From People]

Angelina Jolie, the woman who spent decades as an advocate for refugees around the world, is hosting environmental refugees at her house. We’ve been hearing a lot of two stories in Hollywood: the people who have lost their homes and the people who have not lost their homes so they’re opening up their places to friends and evacuees.

The Daily Mail also found Angelina and Knox leaving a grocery store on Friday – they were loading the car with water and essentials, and the Mail videographer asked her if she was concerned about the fires. She said: “We’re having people at our house.” The guy asked her if she planned to donate, and she said, “Yeah I will, right now I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house.”

Angelina Jolie was asked about the LA fires pic.twitter.com/YiPuY3TJoQ — 🇪🇸 (@aliciaottt) January 10, 2025