Khloe Kardashian blasted LA’s Mayor Karen Bass & the backlash was instantaneous

I’ve been avoiding the “local politics” stories of the Southern California fires since the fires began, mostly because I don’t know enough about the local politics of Los Angeles or how local governments function (or not) in the area. It appears to me that a lot of MAGA people have been using the wildfire tragedy to push their agenda. It also appears like too many people are blaming LA’s Mayor Karen Bass for decisions she didn’t make. Add to all of that, California politics are just weird. Many California Republicans would be considered socialist liberals in the rest of the country, you know? It’s a whole different political system and the state political parties bear little resemblance to the national parties. Anyway, Khloe Kardashian didn’t endorse anyone for president last year, but she decided to rage about LA Mayor Bass a few days ago:
Khloe Kardashian is blasting Los Angels mayor Karen Bass as the city’s deadly wildfires rage on. The reality star, 40, took to Instagram on Friday evening to call the elected official, 71, a “joke.”
Kardashian fired off the insult after Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley admitted that major budget cuts to the fire department negatively impacted their response to the catastrophic event.
Kardashian posted the interview clip to her Instagram Story, writing, “I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!”
“Thank you for being honest,” she added. “Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!”
The backlash was immediate, which surprised me slightly. While Karen Bass is unpopular, but I forgot that nothing unites a group like hating on Khloe Kardashian:
Khloé Kardashian was slammed by liberals for calling Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass a “joke” after the Democratic politician allegedly cut the city fire department’s budget months before the disastrous wildfires. Several critics took to X to call out the “Kardashians” star’s quick judgment against Bass, though she has not addressed other controversial politicians and public figures.
“It’s interesting how Khloe Elon Musk Kardashian has been very quick to call Mayor Karen Bass ‘A JOKE’ but had no smoke for [Donald] Trump, JD Vance or Elon [Musk] during this past [presidential] election,” one person wrote.
“It’s something about the way Khloe Kardashian has been on IG reposting nothing but right-wing MAGA influencers’ content denigrating Mayor Bass in light of these devastating fires that don’t sit right with me. I never once saw her call out former Mayor [Eric] Garcetti similarly…,” another critic added, referring to the retired mayor, who was in office in LA from 2013 to 2022.
“I’m tired of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass getting demolished out here,” a commentator chimed in. “Let’s get something clear. If you are from LA, you know Los Angeles is a specific area. Khloe K needs to talk to HER own Mayor Alicia Weintraub. Yeah the Mayor of Calabasas.”
Yes, Karen Bass is the Mayor of Los Angeles, the city. Not the entirety of LA County. Calabasas has their own mayor. I also agree that it’s bizarre that Khloe has all of this energy for Mayor Bass… and she was basically radio silent throughout the presidential election cycle last year. What’s up with Khloe’s politics?
Additionally, it turns out that Khloe’s Calabasas home uses “roughly 101,000 gallons of water over the allotted limit.” In permanent drought conditions.
This you? https://t.co/kghOAeHpr1 pic.twitter.com/WJQ6YSGXp4
— TheeCodingQueen 🪷🦋 (@ChildPleez007) January 11, 2025
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.
Like I said yesterday about the Kardashians people who live in glass houses and over use the water have absolutely no right to complain about their not being water for fires. If anyone is the joke it’s Khloe.
Is possible that any karjenner could ever feel one iota of shame? Remorse?
Let’s start with self awareness.
What can I say, some people are selective (at best) with their criticisms of public figures. Very selective, but their criticisms are usually reserved for the same people. Imagine, her own family members are known to be some of the worst culprits in the water use issue, and she’s silent about that, but she comes out for Karen Bass.
The Kardashians have ALWAYS been self-centered, social climbing, thirsty , dumpster fires. Why is anyone surprised by this? When are people going to stop letting these self-involved dunder heads be front and center. Complaining about the Mayor that’s not even in her county and failing to acknowledge how much water she and her clan waste on a regular basis.
It’s racism. Don’t let the fact that she has children with a Black man fool you. It’s very obvious that Khloe and Kris, in particular, are Trump supporters.
She has all the smoke for BW (ie
Jordyn Woods) but none for the BM that have treated her like 💩. Their brand is cultural appropriation and misogynoir. She has a new show on Twitter which tells me everything I need to know.
Thank you for saying what I’ve wanted to say…Bass has been Mayor less than 2 years…Los Angeles’ LEGENDARY infrastructure budgetary issues have been going for DECADES…😡
It’s terrifying – she has TWO black children and more specifically a black daughter.
I just cannot make it make sense.
Boom @nikkik
If people didn’t know, the Kardashians are Republicans, always have been.
That’s 101,000 gallons in THE MONTH OF JULY ALONE over the limit.
She’s likely one of those MAGA idiots who thinks fire hydrants have their own water tanks.
Someone in yesterday’s comments made the comment that Khloe is by far not the only person to be guilty of water abuse. Which is absolutely true. That said, she’s the one who chose to publicly go after Karen Bass despite knowing her own water abuses and that people are geared to pay attention to the kardashians lol. From what I can tell, she deserves the heat along with all the other water abusers.
And she went after Mayor Bass without knowing WTF she was talking about…the ignorance is 😱 and typical.
The reason everyone came for her was, like Sara Foster, instead of being helpful in the least she came out bleating only about Karen Bass and Newscom which doesn’t do the LA fire victims any good NOW. This is another Katrina. Sara at least later started publicizing places to donate and go fund me pages for people who lost everything. Dumb Khole probably doesn’t even know her own mayor is a different person and her sisters were fined for using way WAY beyond their necessary water usage during a drought.
Malcolm X said it best. “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.”
Thank you!!!
ALL whilst she COSPLAYS AS a Black woman….oh wait …OJ IS her REAL Dad sooooooo…maybe she aint playin lol
Let’s be honest about anti-Black racism and sexism – misogynoir in the comments about this mayor’s leadership rather than legitimate critique of her performance on issues that are clearly her responsibility as mayor of LA, not the stereotypical Black mammy everyone wants to make responsible for / blame for issues in the county and state as a whole.
So tired of people who, whenever there is a natural disaster, instead of pulling together to help their fellow human beings, jump into the thick of the finger-pointing and manufactured rage. Has she lost her home? If not, STFU, donate some money to relief funds, pull up your big-girl panties and get out on the front lines cooking up meals for displaced people or fostering displaced pets or SOMETHING. Be an example to your children of someone who does something useful.
This big foot, big mouth bum. Typical white girl hating on an education, accomplished Black woman. Mayor Bass actually has a job and works for her living. She’s not a grifter who’s living off her sister sex tape and working with a Nazi in Musty on X.
She is just trying to get Elon’s attention. I think he made some comment at some time about wanting to have a kid with her and she probably took it seriously.
Kartrashians have always been and will always be…SUPREMELY JEALOUS of Black women.
I guess rich people aren’t use to natural disasters hitting too close to home. I live in a flood prone area and WE know it’s going to flood, but instead of blaming our mayor we pass propositions. Instead of showing concern for people she complains, STFU Klobacca.
Well it got their names out there. Those who thrive on attention don’t care what kind
Didn’t work as she’s getting a lot of backlash.
She and her sister are more and more beginning to be has-beens anyways.
She lives in Calabasas and Karen Bass is not the mayor of Calabasas. I’m really sick of those Kardashians. They are culture vultures.
Karen Bass is also not the mayor of Malibu just LA County which means, not even palisades
Bass is not the mayor of LA County; there is no mayor of LA County. She is mayor of the city of LA. Malibu is an independent city, but Pacific Palisades is a neighborhood within the bounds of the city of LA. Altadena is an unincorporated part of LA County, so also not part of LA city. Pointing all of this out because people are blaming Bass exclusively for these catastrophic fires, despite that many of the places destroyed/damaged are not in her jurisdiction.
None of this is a surprise. The Kardashians endorsed Bass’ rival, billionaire Rick Caruso, in the mayoral election. They are not, nor have they ever been, liberal or progressive people.
Wow if I was using that much water over the actual limits in a permanent drought area I don’t think would be critical of anyone.. her arrogance is astounding.
From here on out can we please not defend any of these idiots. I made a comment about the lesser Kylie’s attire, she ripped her dress at the GG, and some poster was asking for proof😒These hags don’t need defending whether we’re criticizing their looks, clothes, and their multitude of lies.