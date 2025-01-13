Khloe Kardashian blasted LA’s Mayor Karen Bass & the backlash was instantaneous

I’ve been avoiding the “local politics” stories of the Southern California fires since the fires began, mostly because I don’t know enough about the local politics of Los Angeles or how local governments function (or not) in the area. It appears to me that a lot of MAGA people have been using the wildfire tragedy to push their agenda. It also appears like too many people are blaming LA’s Mayor Karen Bass for decisions she didn’t make. Add to all of that, California politics are just weird. Many California Republicans would be considered socialist liberals in the rest of the country, you know? It’s a whole different political system and the state political parties bear little resemblance to the national parties. Anyway, Khloe Kardashian didn’t endorse anyone for president last year, but she decided to rage about LA Mayor Bass a few days ago:

Khloe Kardashian is blasting Los Angels mayor Karen Bass as the city’s deadly wildfires rage on. The reality star, 40, took to Instagram on Friday evening to call the elected official, 71, a “joke.” Kardashian fired off the insult after Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley admitted that major budget cuts to the fire department negatively impacted their response to the catastrophic event. Kardashian posted the interview clip to her Instagram Story, writing, “I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!” “Thank you for being honest,” she added. “Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!”

[From The NY Post]

The backlash was immediate, which surprised me slightly. While Karen Bass is unpopular, but I forgot that nothing unites a group like hating on Khloe Kardashian:

Khloé Kardashian was slammed by liberals for calling Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass a “joke” after the Democratic politician allegedly cut the city fire department’s budget months before the disastrous wildfires. Several critics took to X to call out the “Kardashians” star’s quick judgment against Bass, though she has not addressed other controversial politicians and public figures. “It’s interesting how Khloe Elon Musk Kardashian has been very quick to call Mayor Karen Bass ‘A JOKE’ but had no smoke for [Donald] Trump, JD Vance or Elon [Musk] during this past [presidential] election,” one person wrote. “It’s something about the way Khloe Kardashian has been on IG reposting nothing but right-wing MAGA influencers’ content denigrating Mayor Bass in light of these devastating fires that don’t sit right with me. I never once saw her call out former Mayor [Eric] Garcetti similarly…,” another critic added, referring to the retired mayor, who was in office in LA from 2013 to 2022. “I’m tired of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass getting demolished out here,” a commentator chimed in. “Let’s get something clear. If you are from LA, you know Los Angeles is a specific area. Khloe K needs to talk to HER own Mayor Alicia Weintraub. Yeah the Mayor of Calabasas.”

[From Page Six]

Yes, Karen Bass is the Mayor of Los Angeles, the city. Not the entirety of LA County. Calabasas has their own mayor. I also agree that it’s bizarre that Khloe has all of this energy for Mayor Bass… and she was basically radio silent throughout the presidential election cycle last year. What’s up with Khloe’s politics?

Additionally, it turns out that Khloe’s Calabasas home uses “roughly 101,000 gallons of water over the allotted limit.” In permanent drought conditions.