No Doubt will reunite to perform at LA wildfire benefit concert

One of the very first concerts that Mr. Rosie and I attended together was a No Doubt concert during their 2009 tour. He’d seen them before, but I hadn’t, so I was really excited for it. And it was great! I don’t remember if they had announced that they were winding down at that point, but I remember thinking at the time that they had those vibes. Still, back in 2009, it was a fun show!

Even though I remember it being several years earlier, No Doubt actually officially broke up in 2012. They’d taken a break before their tour, but broke up shortly thereafter. Since then, they’ve only reunited a handful of times, the most recently being Coachella 2024. Well, if there is anything that can bring a band out of retirement, it’s a natural disaster. Everyone loves a good one-off reunion, right?! In this case, No Doubt is doing the reunion thing again and reuniting to perform at a benefit concert for those affected by the Los Angeles fires.

Gwen Stefani and her No Doubt bandmates are reuniting for a good cause. FireAid L.A. announced on Instagram that rock band No Doubt — which previously reunited to perform at Coachella in 2024 — will once again reunite to perform at its benefit concert on Jan. 30 to raise money and awareness for Los Angeles wildfire relief. The FireAid show aims to raise funds for rebuilding communities and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California, after several wildfires killed more than two dozen people and displaced tens of thousands of residents, including celebrities, in the area. Other notable performers are set to take the stage in order to raise money: Billie Eilish, Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and Tate McRae. The concert at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will also feature collaborations between artists, including one between Dave Matthews Band and John Mayer, who will take the stage together for a special performance. Tickets for the concert are going on sale starting Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 12 p.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com. Fans across the globe will also be able to watch the concert live on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+ and on other broadcast networks, according to a release.

[From People]

No Doubt, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Dave Matthews Band, Green Day…this Millennial thinks that this is a pretty solid lineup of artists that I’d take the time to watch perform in a benefit concert. That list sounds like it’s half of a 2000-something Summer Jam concert that’s mixed in with the 2025 artists that the people who attended a 2000-something Summer Jam would recognize. What I’m trying to say is that I’m probably going to watch it. I’m a sucker for these kinds of things. I’m old enough now where the Super Bowl half-time performers make me feel nostalgic. I also can’t get on a ride at Disneyland without hearing the opening to the song “Tragic Kingdom” playing in my head. So yeah, I’m a prime candidate to throw down to “Spiderwebs” and “Bathwater” played at a fundraiser concert. LFG.

