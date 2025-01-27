Donald Trump’s White House can’t even spell ‘Colombia’ correctly in a press release

We’re only a week into Donald Trump’s second term and I’m already beyond done with all of it. The stupidity, the racism, the hatred, the bad policy, the arrogance, the rapists and morons being elevated to some of the most powerful positions in the world. I sort of wonder if my (god-awful) stomach virus this weekend was my body’s way of rejecting the state of American politics. So, one of the many catastrophes unfolding in recent days was the Trump administration rounding up undocumented immigrants, putting them on planes and trying to send those people to Mexico and Colombia. Both Colombia and Mexico refused to accept the deportees. There was back-and-forth between the Trump administration and Colombia this weekend, with both sides threatening tariffs in retaliation – Colombia has seemingly backed down and allowed the deportees to come to the country. But not before the White House put out this press release in which they misspelled Colombia.

This is worrisome to me. Yes, of course Columbia should be sanctioned, but I don't see why Dartmouth and Brown are getting off without even a warning. pic.twitter.com/XxUMdO7k7m — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) January 27, 2025

Them grocery prices in Columbia, South Carolina finna be high as monkey meat pic.twitter.com/SNezEWpJt6 — Hi I’m Solomon (@solomonmissouri) January 26, 2025

I’m not one of those people who forgot what the first Trump administration was like – I remember it in all of its gory, asinine, evil, fascist glory. But I did forget just how mundanely stupid these people are. This is a White House press release! You’re telling me there was no one in this White House who thought to double-check the spelling of a country they’re threatening?