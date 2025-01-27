Donald Trump’s White House can’t even spell ‘Colombia’ correctly in a press release

We’re only a week into Donald Trump’s second term and I’m already beyond done with all of it. The stupidity, the racism, the hatred, the bad policy, the arrogance, the rapists and morons being elevated to some of the most powerful positions in the world. I sort of wonder if my (god-awful) stomach virus this weekend was my body’s way of rejecting the state of American politics. So, one of the many catastrophes unfolding in recent days was the Trump administration rounding up undocumented immigrants, putting them on planes and trying to send those people to Mexico and Colombia. Both Colombia and Mexico refused to accept the deportees. There was back-and-forth between the Trump administration and Colombia this weekend, with both sides threatening tariffs in retaliation – Colombia has seemingly backed down and allowed the deportees to come to the country. But not before the White House put out this press release in which they misspelled Colombia.

I’m not one of those people who forgot what the first Trump administration was like – I remember it in all of its gory, asinine, evil, fascist glory. But I did forget just how mundanely stupid these people are. This is a White House press release! You’re telling me there was no one in this White House who thought to double-check the spelling of a country they’re threatening?

24 Responses to “Donald Trump’s White House can’t even spell ‘Colombia’ correctly in a press release”

  1. Alicky says:
    January 27, 2025 at 9:43 am

    Given the Way they also capitalize Random words, I’m not Surprised.

  2. Me at home says:
    January 27, 2025 at 9:47 am

    Haha, Columbia is a university, my daughter’s university in fact. What idiots.

  3. Emily says:
    January 27, 2025 at 9:48 am

    It takes several layers of stupid to not fact check or spell check a mundane press release, let alone one with global ramifications – a Comms specialist.

    • agirlandherdogs says:
      January 27, 2025 at 10:37 am

      He literally has every tech giant fighting to be number one a$$ kisser… not even one of them can set him up with some good AI to check over his official remarks???

  4. ML says:
    January 27, 2025 at 9:49 am

    Last night, my kid came to ask how many Americans drank coffee, and this morning the question doesn’t have the same relevance.

    I fully support Colombians doing what’s best for them, though coffee tariffs would have been interesting in that it might have tested a bunch of “leopards.”

    • SmoothOperator says:
      January 27, 2025 at 10:01 am

      Colombian here and I don’t agree. The Colombian president authorized the flights firs and when the people was about to arrive changed his mind. This guy is bonkers, right now we have a war in the border with Venezuela and the tariffs are going to affect so many businesses. If he wants to confront Trump and create media buzz, he should do it for practical reasons, not to get press attention and also people shouldn’t be caught in the middle, this was a really bad d*ck swinging that resulted in unnecessary trouble and an embarrassing go back few hours later. Now this guy has a trip to Mexico while population gets f*cked up

  5. Nanea says:
    January 27, 2025 at 9:50 am

    There are so many people in this day and age who don’t get the difference between Columbia and Colombia.

    It already was very obvious when H&M were there last year — and people in the media got it wrong.

    Fingers crossed for the occasional subversive working in obscure offices in the basement of Felon47’s maladministration.

    Edited to add: someone had the idea the other day to replace Felon47’s pics with something else. I’d like to support that. How about… using ginger kitties if that’s an option? The Guardian let me hide the whole tRump government section BTW.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    January 27, 2025 at 9:57 am

    So the WH press office is just cutting and pasting posts from Truth Social instead of typing out proper press releases?

  7. Emily says:
    January 27, 2025 at 10:01 am

    How many Trump supporter does it take to spell Colombia?

    I don’t have a punch line, but obviously they could benefit from hiring fewer DEI (did not earn it) dumb dudes.

  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 27, 2025 at 10:06 am

    The triumphalism in that WH press release is a bit misleading. Colombia was not objecting to the deportations. It was the inhumane conditions on military flights. Colombia accepted hundreds of deportations during the Biden years. Those were on chartered ICE aircraft. In other words, passenger planes, not cargo. Colombia claims this has been worked out, implying they are returning to the Biden method. We’ll have to wait to see who is telling the truth, but my money is on Colombia.

    • LightPurple says:
      January 27, 2025 at 10:38 am

      This is what I understand as well. I also understand that these daily numbers are significantly lower than what the Biden administration deported. Trump is just doing it in a far more disruptive “LOOK AT ME!” manner.

      Reply
      • Flamingo says:
        January 27, 2025 at 10:56 am

        And it’s all just a giant waste of taxpayer money. So Trump can dominate the headlines again. There are plenty of people who were deported. Posting on social media. They will just get new fake passports and fly right back to the United States. The sheep all just think once they are back in their home country that’s it. Wrong.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 27, 2025 at 11:07 am

        It’s also significantly more expensive to deport on military planes than the way the Biden administration and other administrations have done it. And it’s true that so far the current regime is not deporting in larger numbers. They’re just making a huge scary show of it to impress their base and terrorize even legal immigrants. So disgusting.

  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 27, 2025 at 10:12 am

    The United States, a global laughingstock.

  10. Ann says:
    January 27, 2025 at 10:16 am

    They don’t care that they don’t know how to spell the name of a country. It’s all about embracing hate and ignorance as a virtue. In their opinion we’re nothing but a bunch of elitist, left wing radical snobs.

  11. WatchingATrainwreck says:
    January 27, 2025 at 10:37 am

    It was actually spelled correctly two times in the press release…only in the heading was it misspelled…careless mistake & lazy staff…so the 2nd term very much like the 1st…rinse & repeat on incompetence and no one in the job who can be bothered to run a basic spell check.

    And these idiots are running the government.

  12. Aimee says:
    January 27, 2025 at 10:40 am

    They probably misspelled it on purpose. It shows their lack of respect. Remember, it’s whites only in their eyes.

  13. anath says:
    January 27, 2025 at 2:08 pm

    Are you aware that the Rep. Jack Kimble cited here, is a parody account?

