Gabriel Macht moved his family out of America & won’t reveal where they live

Jacinda Barrett: arguably the most successful person to ever come out of MTV’s Real World? Perhaps. I think some of the people from the early seasons of Real World went on to do good things with their lives. But whenever Jacinda Barrett pops up in a movie or TV show, I’m like “hey, Jacinda from Real World is a totally legit actress!” She also married a certified hottie, Gabriel Macht. They’ve been married for over twenty years, which is so wild. They have two kids, and apparently they moved out of America at some point, and Macht won’t tell People Magazine where they live now.
After filming nine seasons of Suits, Gabriel Macht moved out of the country with his family. But he’s keeping the exact location to himself.
“I don’t tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps,” the actor and producer tells PEOPLE. He adds: “I got out of town and we’re exploring the world.”
Macht and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, have two children: daughter Satine, 17, and son Luca, 10. After the USA Network show ended in 2019, Macht took a “long break” from acting to focus on his family.
“Right before COVID, we wanted to take the kids out of school and homeschool them,” Macht shares of his original plan. “But then we got stuck and so we were in Manhattan. That just wasn’t doing it for us.”
So, the family needed a change: “We decided to explore the world, so we left.”
“I grew up in L.A. and I lived in New York for many, many years,” Macht says of his time in the States. “Half of my life on the East Coast, half of my life on the West Coast.”
In his post-Suits life, the actor is exploring new career paths. Macht is now a creative partner and executive shareholder in Bear Fight Whiskey. “I’ve done some commercial work as a brand ambassador, but I wanted to be a partner in a company that made sense,” he tells PEOPLE. Despite the new venture, Macht will return to the small screen in the upcoming spinoff, Suits LA.
“I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now, because I spent so much time [doing it] and this was my time to really raise my kids and to do this creative stuff, like Bear Fight,” he reveals. However, returning to reprise the role made “sense” for his family. Plus, Macht will be able to “sort of pass the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the cast in L.A.” He adds: “We’re trying to figure out how to incorporate Bear Fight into [an episode].”
In case you missed it, this was all spon-con for his whiskey, and he had to throw in the Suits: LA stuff just because it’s People. Anyway, I wondered why Macht didn’t have a larger breakout post-Suits, and this is the answer. It sounds like he was sort of burned out and he had enough money saved up to travel with Jacinda and their kids for a while. I wonder if they’re in Australia? That’s where she’s from, and it would make sense if they relocated there for a time.
I thought Australia as well. That also makes sense if they want to explore that part of the world before (maybe) moving back to the States or wherever for work.
I feel like for a lot of the early Real World seasons, you had people who just wanted to be on the series, and then you had people who wanted to be X star (I think Jacinda was a model at the time and talking about getting into acting? am I remembering that wrong?) and used Real World as a springboard to that particular field.
Lord I cant remember the last season of RW I watched with any regularity. chicago, maybe?
I suspect it is Australia as well because the other Suits alum except for Meghan tend to be seen together fairly often but he does not seem to.
I would have thought given the suits take off, someone would know in Australia. Massive country but tiny population. Everyone knows celebrity gossip. I think Europe. Or new Zealand.
I’m going to guess that they moved to Australia.
Jacinda wearing princess dresses and combat boots was peak 1995.
I remember her pilot lessons too she was the coolest.
I just read that Sean Duffy just got sworn in as Secretary for Transportation, as a politician he must be feeling pretty successful right now – let’s leave out the administration he got sworn in for. MTV is really a shadow of its former self. Good for Jacinda and Gabriel – I would go with Australia or New Zealand too. Portugal if in Europe.
Probably not since the plane crash is under his watch and he has zero idea on how anything works. That’s not success. That’s the Orange Menace putting sycophants in jobs they have no business being in.
I will give you that he is less messed up than other Fox News host Pete Hegseth, but he’s a raging bigot and homophobe and his wife also from RW is similarly an awful person.
Mmmm, based on the fact that Gabriel was a guest on Oxford Union, the debating society, I guess he’s based in the UK. Patrick J Adams mentioned that GM was on Oxford Union before him, also Nancy Pelosi, and PJA was only able to do the stint because he was in Glasgow, Scotland, filming the Lockerbie series.
BTW, a LOT of students at Oxford are huge Suits fans. One guy said he’s watched the entire series over 10 times. What about your studies, dude? And there were a lot of law students in the audience.
https://oxford-union.org/
The Oxford Union has a lot of foreigners at their debates so it doesn’t mean that he lives in the UK.
Who did he play in Lockerbie? I just watched it, but don’t recall him at all.
I never noticed their couple coordination at the wedding. His tie matches her dress.
They have a house on the Sunshine Coast (Australia), where Jacinda is originally from so my guess is Australia as well. Gabriel doesn’t really need to work because he was a producer on Suits (along with PJA) from the beginning & must be literally rolling in it.
His dad stephen mach t was a university professor who taught drama then became a movie and television actor
If you’re trying to keep your wherabouts a secret then why would you publicly announce it’s a secret? There are people on this internet who are going to figure this out and ruin it for you in ten seconds flat. Dumb.
Jamie Chung (Real World San Diego 2.0) is probably just as famous as Jacinda Barrett. She’s still acting, whereas Jacinda is mainly retired.
Given Jacinda is from Australia, I would think it’s likely they’re there. Good for them. Wish I could leave too. I remember Jacinda on the Real World. It was maybe the only season I saw where the cast may have had disagreements, but they seemed to all genuinely get along for the duration of the show’s run. I stopped watching when the cast started slapping each other.