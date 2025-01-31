Gabriel Macht moved his family out of America & won’t reveal where they live

Jacinda Barrett: arguably the most successful person to ever come out of MTV’s Real World? Perhaps. I think some of the people from the early seasons of Real World went on to do good things with their lives. But whenever Jacinda Barrett pops up in a movie or TV show, I’m like “hey, Jacinda from Real World is a totally legit actress!” She also married a certified hottie, Gabriel Macht. They’ve been married for over twenty years, which is so wild. They have two kids, and apparently they moved out of America at some point, and Macht won’t tell People Magazine where they live now.

After filming nine seasons of Suits, Gabriel Macht moved out of the country with his family. But he’s keeping the exact location to himself.

“I don’t tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps,” the actor and producer tells PEOPLE. He adds: “I got out of town and we’re exploring the world.”

Macht and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, have two children: daughter Satine, 17, and son Luca, 10. After the USA Network show ended in 2019, Macht took a “long break” from acting to focus on his family.

“Right before COVID, we wanted to take the kids out of school and homeschool them,” Macht shares of his original plan. “But then we got stuck and so we were in Manhattan. That just wasn’t doing it for us.”

So, the family needed a change: “We decided to explore the world, so we left.”

“I grew up in L.A. and I lived in New York for many, many years,” Macht says of his time in the States. “Half of my life on the East Coast, half of my life on the West Coast.”

In his post-Suits life, the actor is exploring new career paths. Macht is now a creative partner and executive shareholder in Bear Fight Whiskey. “I’ve done some commercial work as a brand ambassador, but I wanted to be a partner in a company that made sense,” he tells PEOPLE. Despite the new venture, Macht will return to the small screen in the upcoming spinoff, Suits LA.

“I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now, because I spent so much time [doing it] and this was my time to really raise my kids and to do this creative stuff, like Bear Fight,” he reveals. However, returning to reprise the role made “sense” for his family. Plus, Macht will be able to “sort of pass the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the cast in L.A.” He adds: “We’re trying to figure out how to incorporate Bear Fight into [an episode].”