Jason Kelce refuses to say who he’s rooting for in the Super Bowl



Super Bowl LIX is happening on Sunday, February 9. I’ve never been a big football fan, but I enjoy having the excuse for a small gathering and the excuse to eat greasy food and drink beer. Super Bowl calories don’t count, right? Anyway, I’ve always been a big baseball fan, but never really got into football. Still, I always enjoy watching the Super Bowl, probably because I generally don’t care who wins.

ICYMI, this year’s Super Bowl is a rematch from two years ago when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The big deal in 2023 was the showdown between the Kelce brothers, who were playing on opposite teams. This year, however, Jason Kelce is retired, but his wife, Kylie, is still a Philly girl at heart. Naturally, everyone is super curious to know if Jason is going to root for his former team or for his brother’s team. I’ve also been wondering that myself. Well, on the most recent episode of Jason and Travis’ podcast, New Heights, Jason set the record straight: He’s not going to say which team he’s rooting for this year, but he is rooting for… Cher?!

Jason Kelce knows exactly who he is cheering on at this year’s Super Bowl! And it’s not who you’d expect. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center, 37, said on the latest episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast released on Wednesday, Jan. 29 that he is supporting legendary singer Cher at the Super Bowl instead of his former team or his brother Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason said as a surprise fan of the music icon, “Anytime somebody asks me who I’m rooting for, I’m gonna say I’m rooting for Cher,” while also discussing the singer’s recent iHeart Radio Music Awards nomination in competition with Travis, 35, for best surprise guest. Travis understood the sentiment raving over Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe,” saying, “The one song, man, will be forever one of my favorite songs.” Jason also jammed out to the track multiple times throughout Wednesday’s episode as he got excited for the upcoming Super Bowl. Moments earlier in the episode, Travis shared his reaction to the nomination he received for his cameo at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s London Eras show in June 2024. “Thank you for the nomination, iHeart. I had a blast, surprising everyone over there in London,” he said. Switching back to the Super Bowl, Jason said in the episode that in reality, he is rooting for both his former team and for his younger brother Travis — who will aim for a record-breaking third-straight win with the Chiefs — in what is sure to be a night of mixed emotions. “That’s the reality of it. No matter what on game day, I’m gonna be happy for one of those sides, and I’m gonna be sad for the other side,” Jason, who was decked out in Eagles gear during the episode, said. “And it’s similar to the last time we played. I mean, maybe a little bit less intense because I’m not playing now, but I think it’s gonna be very, very similar. I really do.” Jason, who lives in Philadelphia with his wife Kylie Kelce and their children, went on to say that he “still feel[s] like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I’m a part of all of these people that root and cheer on our team.” While the retired NFL star shared that he will be happy to see both teams win the Super Bowl, he admitted that he “can’t bring himself” to wear the Chiefs’ color red. Jason’s wife Kylie, who is expecting their fourth child, will also not be wearing red as a longtime Eagles fan, he shared. Noting that he plans to wear New Heights merchandise instead, Jason said of his wife, “I don’t even think she’s gonna be [wearing red] this time around,” to which Travis jokingly exclaimed, “Kylie!”

I totally don’t blame Jason/am not surprised that he won’t say who he is rooting for. Why should he? He really does have the best of both worlds right now, doesn’t he? I completely understand still having allegiance to your former team, especially having just left it a year ago. I bet it’s also really relaxing for their parents, Donna and Ed, to not have to worry about which son to root for this year. I have two sons and it’s stressful for me to even hypothetically imagine them playing against each other in such a big game. I am totally going to pay attention to Kylie’s reactions during the game, though. You know she doesn’t give a f-ck and will be rooting for her hometown Eagles. All that said, I think Jason is on the right track with his choice of songs. “Believe” *is* a jam. Since I have no horse in this race, so I’m gonna root for Cher now, too.

