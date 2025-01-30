Jason Kelce refuses to say who he’s rooting for in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX is happening on Sunday, February 9. I’ve never been a big football fan, but I enjoy having the excuse for a small gathering and the excuse to eat greasy food and drink beer. Super Bowl calories don’t count, right? Anyway, I’ve always been a big baseball fan, but never really got into football. Still, I always enjoy watching the Super Bowl, probably because I generally don’t care who wins.
ICYMI, this year’s Super Bowl is a rematch from two years ago when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The big deal in 2023 was the showdown between the Kelce brothers, who were playing on opposite teams. This year, however, Jason Kelce is retired, but his wife, Kylie, is still a Philly girl at heart. Naturally, everyone is super curious to know if Jason is going to root for his former team or for his brother’s team. I’ve also been wondering that myself. Well, on the most recent episode of Jason and Travis’ podcast, New Heights, Jason set the record straight: He’s not going to say which team he’s rooting for this year, but he is rooting for… Cher?!
Jason Kelce knows exactly who he is cheering on at this year’s Super Bowl! And it’s not who you’d expect.
The retired Philadelphia Eagles center, 37, said on the latest episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast released on Wednesday, Jan. 29 that he is supporting legendary singer Cher at the Super Bowl instead of his former team or his brother Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jason said as a surprise fan of the music icon, “Anytime somebody asks me who I’m rooting for, I’m gonna say I’m rooting for Cher,” while also discussing the singer’s recent iHeart Radio Music Awards nomination in competition with Travis, 35, for best surprise guest.
Travis understood the sentiment raving over Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe,” saying, “The one song, man, will be forever one of my favorite songs.”
Jason also jammed out to the track multiple times throughout Wednesday’s episode as he got excited for the upcoming Super Bowl. Moments earlier in the episode, Travis shared his reaction to the nomination he received for his cameo at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s London Eras show in June 2024. “Thank you for the nomination, iHeart. I had a blast, surprising everyone over there in London,” he said.
Switching back to the Super Bowl, Jason said in the episode that in reality, he is rooting for both his former team and for his younger brother Travis — who will aim for a record-breaking third-straight win with the Chiefs — in what is sure to be a night of mixed emotions.
“That’s the reality of it. No matter what on game day, I’m gonna be happy for one of those sides, and I’m gonna be sad for the other side,” Jason, who was decked out in Eagles gear during the episode, said. “And it’s similar to the last time we played. I mean, maybe a little bit less intense because I’m not playing now, but I think it’s gonna be very, very similar. I really do.”
Jason, who lives in Philadelphia with his wife Kylie Kelce and their children, went on to say that he “still feel[s] like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I’m a part of all of these people that root and cheer on our team.”
While the retired NFL star shared that he will be happy to see both teams win the Super Bowl, he admitted that he “can’t bring himself” to wear the Chiefs’ color red.
Jason’s wife Kylie, who is expecting their fourth child, will also not be wearing red as a longtime Eagles fan, he shared. Noting that he plans to wear New Heights merchandise instead, Jason said of his wife, “I don’t even think she’s gonna be [wearing red] this time around,” to which Travis jokingly exclaimed, “Kylie!”
I totally don’t blame Jason/am not surprised that he won’t say who he is rooting for. Why should he? He really does have the best of both worlds right now, doesn’t he? I completely understand still having allegiance to your former team, especially having just left it a year ago. I bet it’s also really relaxing for their parents, Donna and Ed, to not have to worry about which son to root for this year. I have two sons and it’s stressful for me to even hypothetically imagine them playing against each other in such a big game. I am totally going to pay attention to Kylie’s reactions during the game, though. You know she doesn’t give a f-ck and will be rooting for her hometown Eagles. All that said, I think Jason is on the right track with his choice of songs. “Believe” *is* a jam. Since I have no horse in this race, so I’m gonna root for Cher now, too.
Photos are screenshots from YouTube/New Heights Podcast and credit Getty
He has absolutely said who he is rooting for, on more than one occassion.
He is rooting for his brother to have a good game, but he’s rooting for the Eagles to win. He said that he will be happy either way, but he is an Eagle at heart, always.
Yesterday’s podcast had a long hilarious part that featured Taylor, listen if you like that kind of thing. Two of the producers were at Travis game in the suite, and were in pictures Taylor took. Their description of how awkward they were is still making me lol 😂
It was such a hoot!
The producers said when they met Ms. Swift they forgot how to be normal humans and were giving off massive “middle school dance energy”- i laughed so hard.
and then added that she knew who they were, and complimented their work on the New Heights podcast.
It is fun hearing football players and sports fan fall under her spell when they meet her, as she continues to present as kind, “normal”, and interested in the people around her.
It is actually very cute.
His wife said on her podcast that while she and Jason have split loyalties, their daughters will be rooting for Travis, which I thought was really sweet. She said she loves the Eagles and is rooting for them but she also loves Travis and is rooting for him to do this once in a lifetime thing.
Jason is trying to be as diplomatic as possible because he loves his brother but he also has a professional relationship with the Eagles organization and lives in the city. The Eagles are obviously the team he prefers to win but he loves his brother and has said he can never root against him
.
Travis has such golden retriever energy as a person. With Jason’s girls, he takes his role as fun uncle like it’s his very important job, on the floor playing with them, outside playing with them, he’d go to war for those girls. Nice to see the girls rooting for Uncle Travvy.
A couple weeks ago Kylie referred to him as the King of Funcles which I thought was cute. His relationship with the girls is very special and I am glad they are all in on Uncle Trav this time (although I still think Wyatt’s “I didn’t want Uncle Travvy to win” was adorable).
So many players – for their careers (and good for them) jump teams many times.
To still play for just one team is remarkable (also means you’re too valuable for them to let you go get paid better elsewhere).
Jason is all in on Phili. He is still close with the organization, and through his espn gig has official stuff that he does, of course, that involve the eagles.
Also, i’m loving his phili based friday night talk show airing during the playoffs.
(i don’t have espn- but i watch it on youtube the next day)
he married a hardcore Phili girl (i love her podcast too!- and i love that she keeps it to 45 minutes b/c women don’t have time for never-ending crap)
He was on the team that won Phili a superbowl, and wore a mummers outfit to their superbowl parade. (mummers is a famous annual phili parade)
I too love that Kylie will NOT wear KC paraphernalia. If the eagles are not there, she will wear something red to support travis, but she cannot bring herself to wear non-eagles/non-phili sports gear.
Love it!
I’m rooting for the food and the commercials.
Kylie will show no shame in wearing Eagles gear in that suite and I’m excited to see it lol. And I’m not even a fan (of either team, of any team really)
She actually sounded more conflicted than Jason. She and Travis are very close and I think part of her really wants the three-peat for him.
I could have sworn I thought I read a headline somewhere he was rooting for the Eagles lol! Which totally makes sense given it it’s former team and he only retired a year ago. He’ll be loyal to the Eagles until the day he dies. He probably feels conflicted given his brother is gearing up for a three-peat which is impressive even if you aren’t a football fan.
He said he wants the eagles to win, but he is also rooting for travis.
He said either way he will be thrilled for the winner and sad for either the eagles team or his brother.
I think the joke is that he’s clearly cheering for the Eagles — which is why he was dressed in Eagles gear.
And Kylie isn’t conflicted: She wants the Eagles to win, period. As do I. Go, Birds!!
I know he is a public figure and will be subject to online abuse from certain kinds of people if he names a favorite, but seriously- his BROTHER is playing in the SUPER BOWL and it should be okay for him to say he wants him to win if that’s how he feels. The Eagles were his long-time employer which [to me] isn’t as big a deal but if he wants to say he wants the Eagles to win then that should be okay, too. Some days I really hate the internet.
It is less about the Eagles being his employer as the fact that he had so many friends in that family and as he said, he sees some of the players, his former linemen, as family too. He is genuinely torn because it is an organization full of people he cares about versus his brother.
I’m hitching my Swiftie wagon to the Chiefs just because I’m tired of all the conspiracy nonsense about the NFL rigging an entire season for Taylor Swift.
Go Cher!! The brothers are pretttty damn good at manifesting, rooting for Cher to win her category at the I Heart radio awards and singing Believe non-stop might be the first volley in an effort to get Cher on the show. You could scoff but they recently had Will Ferrell, Bill Murray, and Adam Sandler on the show plus Stevie Nicks on the Christmas album.