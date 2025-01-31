Karla Sofia Gascon has a long history of tweeting bigoted & racist stuff

Oof, the knives are certainly out for Emilia Perez during this Oscar Voting Szn. To be fair, Emilia Perez is probably the most controversial awards-contender we’ve seen in a while. GLAAD Media practically spat at it, Mexicans despise it, and there’s a growing body of evidence that Emilia Perez’s star is a terrible person. I’m talking about Karla Sofia Gascon, the first transgender actress to ever get an Oscar nomination. She’s Spanish, playing a Mexican character. There have already been so many controversies – the film used AI on Karla’s voice; Selena Gomez’s Spanish is apparently pretty terrible, and Karla blamed the backlash on… Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres. And now this… people did some digging on Karla’s social media, and she has a long history of saying offensive, bigoted and racist sh-t.
“Emilia Pérez” star Karla Sofía Gascón is under fire for a series of social media posts to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which the actor appears to express controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.
The posts, many of which were deleted on Thursday after they were resurfaced by journalist Sarah Hagi, were largely posted between 2020 and 2021. One example, dated Nov. 22, 2020: “I’m Sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.” (Variety has independently translated the tweets.)
Another post from Sept. 2, 2020, attached to photo of a Muslim family in a restaurant, including a woman in a burka, reads: “Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY.”
The commentary appears to extend to other religions as well. In a post from Aug. 16, 2021, Gascón writes, “I am so sick of so much of this shit, of islam, of christianity, of catholicism and of all the f–king beliefs of morons that violate human rights.”
Along with her posts about Islam, Gascón posted a long thread about George Floyd just days after he was killed by a police officer, inspiring protests across the U.S. “I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins,” she posted. “They’re all wrong.”
In a follow-up post, Gascón added, “Too many things to reflect on regarding the behavior of our species every time an event occurs. Perhaps it is no longer a question of racism, but of social classes that feel threatened by each other. Maybe that’s the only real difference.”
Gascón, who is the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Academy Award, also weighed in on the Oscar ceremony from 2021, the first held following the COVID pandemic in which “Nomadland” won best picture. “More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M,” Gascón wrote. “Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.”
I’m including Sarah Hagi’s screencaps of Karla’s tweets below. Karla really tweeted and said all of that. I remember when I covered Shakira and Gerard Pique’s split and falling out, and Pique said some really hostile sh-t about Shakira’s South American fans. Someone told me that many Spanish people still have a very colonialist attitude, mostly directed at Latin Americans, but it can go larger than that. It just feels like Karla is a very close-minded bigot and not some ally to marginalized communities in any way, shape or form. It’s like… Caitlyn Jenner, but Spanish. Also: Karla apologized last night, you can read it here – it’s not a good apology at all. They also found some horrible tweets about Angelina Jolie too.
it’s so insane that karla sofía gascón still has these tweets up. straight up have never seen tweets this racist from someone actively campaigning to win an ACADEMY AWARD. there are more than a dozen… pic.twitter.com/1rcNzkJXuo
— sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) January 30, 2025
This witch took a swing at Harry for whatever reason.
Yes Latin Americans face a lot of discrimination in Spain. If she’s asking why there are so many Muslim people in Spain she’s not only racist but she’s also ignorant about her country’s history. I hope this film loses in all the categories it’s nominated for.
Very Caitlyn Jenner-esq. She’s an overrated deranged a-hole.
yeah, she sucks. the movie deeply sucks. BUT I will say that Selena is playing a Mexican American in the film and it’s entirely within character for her Spanish to not be great, and it’s silly that people are picking on her for that (when the rest of the movie is so, so bad).
Everything I have read about this movie says that it is awful. Apparently, the star is awful too. So why is it nominated for and winning so many awards? It’s already being treated as a joke in pop culture.
Why is ET nominated for so many awards?
The woman (forgot her name, sorry) who ran the successful Shakespeare in Love campaign against so many better movies/actors, a longtime former employee of Miramax/Weinstein, is behind this. People on Twitter were wondering if she also had her hands in ET being successful in Cannes last year.
KSG apparently is not only racist — complaining that Daniel Kaluuya got an Oscar — but also antivaxx.
I meant EP, not ET.
I have no idea why I thought of Torres when it’s Pérez.
Sorry, shouldn’t try to multitask.
As soon as someone like this begins a sentence with, “I’m sorry…”, they’re not sorry.
Truth.
She got caught, her racism, Islamophobia, and prejudice are going viral, cue PR-induced half-ass apology. All to save her Oscar campaign. Her tweets are disgusting — no apology needed. They show who she is.
Sorry I had to make another comment. Her infuriating views on GEORGE FLOYD. “there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights…” Oh, someone hold me back…I just found someone to hate with equal passion as I do with Pete Hegseth.
Yeah it’s not just mexicans, most latinos are upset about that movie. Have you heard about what the director said about the spanish language? “Spanish is a language of modest countries, of developing countries, of the poor and migrants,” this movie can F aaaall the way off
White supremacy would not survive without people in marginalized communities carrying water for it and that’s the honest to god truth.
She also needs to work on her grammar, spelling, capitalization, and other things which would make her seem to be a bit more educated. Her writing clearly shows how disorganized and unclear her mind is.
Gascon and Jenner have a lot in common, sounds like.
With all that she has said, that classic look of contempt in the fourth picture, completely solidifies what appears to be an odious character.
YIKES. Islamophobia on full display.
I don’t know what the Academy voters were thinking. I haven’t seen the film, but from everything I have heard from people who did watch it, it isn’t good. It’s not worthy of these nominations, and it’s controversial to boot. I have nothing against Selena Gomez but they should have considered that she doesn’t speak Spanish very well before casting her. They should have been better about represented Mexican culture (and casting Mexican actors). And they shouldn’t have made a terrible person their lead.
This Oscar season is a mess. I am rooting for the Substance and a little for Conclave. That is all.