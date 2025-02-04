Travis Kelce was asked if he plans to propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Last year, there was a lot of conversation about whether Travis Kelce would propose to Taylor Swift if the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. The Chiefs won… and Travis did not propose. It really did feel like it would have come too soon in their relationship, honestly. But now, one year later, it feels like now might be the right time? They’ve been together for what? About nineteen months or so. Taylor’s tour is over, she spends a lot of time in Kansas City, he bought a whole new house so that she would be more secure when visiting him. Everything is lining up. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Travis took part in a press conference in New Orleans on Monday, and he got the question about a potential proposal.
Is Travis Kelce planning a special proposal for Taylor Swift? The NFL star, 35, appeared to act very coy about whether or not he will be popping the question to his girlfriend Swift, 35, at halftime during the big game while talking with reporters at the Super Bowl’s opening night event in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 3.
When asked by a reporter if he planned to propose, Kelce simply answered, “Wouldn’t you like to know,” as he smiled at the camera.
Kelce took on several questions about Swift during the press conference, including his favorite food she makes.
“Oh, she’s quite the cook,” he replied. “I’m a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable.”
He also gushed over his girlfriend saying, “I better hold up my end of the bargain. She’s up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure.”
Kelce’s response about a possible proposal to Swift comes days before his upcoming big game at the Super Bowl as the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a repeat match-up on Sunday, Feb. 9. It is not yet known whether Swift will make an appearance at the game — though it is likely, as she has more free time since completing her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024.
[From People]
“Wouldn’t you like to know” is an interesting answer. That being said, I doubt he would propose to Taylor on the field if the Chiefs get the hat trick – I feel like they would both find a big, public proposal to be rather tacky? But after the game, during a private vacation? I could see that. I also love the story about Taylor making homemade Pop Tarts. That’s such a funny detail – Taylor isn’t just his billionaire girlfriend, she cooks and bakes treats.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Tennis : Us Open 2024 – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lors de la finale de l us open entre Sinner Fritz – USA
Tennis : Us Open 2024 – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lors de la finale de l us open entre Sinner Fritz – USA
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cheers on Taylor Fritz at the Men's Final between Fritz and Sinner at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. The couple was also accompanied by friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.
New York, NY – Superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive for a double date with famous friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho this evening.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Celebrities at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen watching Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz during the men's singles finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2024 in Flushing Queens
31 Responses to “Travis Kelce was asked if he plans to propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl”
It’s a sassy reply. I thought he’d say something like “right now my focus is on the game”. He’s very comfortable with the media attention on them isn’t he? And with her success too. That must be so refreshing for her.
He’s deftly not adding new info, Taylor baked pop tarts for the Offensive line last year and it got out. Coach Reid was lowkey jealous.
Turned out the new house wasn’t for Taylor, people were camped out sleeping on his lawn. More “because of Taylor.” And his first day at the new house he had a guy knocking on his windows at the back of the house.
…now I’m craving Poptarts
They’ve been pretty heavy on the showmance so a Super Bowl proposal wouldn’t surprise me. Taylor used to be concerned about being overexposed but she doesn’t seem to worry about that anymore? She’s everywhere and even when she doesn’t have anything to promote, Backgrid paparazzi company seems to “magically” know where she’s at all times for papstrolls. It’s getting a little tiring. I wouldn’t mind if she went to Switzerland to bake poptarts and kayak for 6 months so we could miss her.
Sad to say even if she went kayaking in Switzerland photogs would hunt her down, they track her planes. She didn’t attend 1/2 of Travis’ games (away games) and people are still tired of her attendence. The NFL is complicit, her attendance means millions of dollars so they’re filming from inches away every second she’s on the field after the AFC championship. If they could put a mic on Taylor they would.
Roger Goddell, the NFL commissioner, even crashed the podcast (Jason was filming from espn) when Travis was in Europe vacationing with Taylor from an unknown location and Goddell sure as hell asked where Travis was. Nice try Commish.
She knows how to stay off the radar and disappear when she wants to. She was quiet for a long time when dating Joe and used her resources to stay private for him. When she gets all dressed to go out to dinner and the paps are there, it’s because she wants them there.
Quite a different answer to last year where he basically just said he was concentrating on the game. Part of me wouldn’t be surprised if they just show up wearing rings one day, or the media and internet have a frenzy when marquee goes up at one of their mansions this summer.
That said, he also said he’s not planning on retiring any time soon, and I’m not sure I can see Taylor settling down with 2.5 kids and a minivan in Kansas/Missouri for half the year.
Been watching Travis host “Are you Smarter Than a Celebrity?” and I’m kinda digging him. Wishing him and Taylor happiness. Whether that means a wedding, IDK.
I would be very much be surprised if Travis would want to pull attention away from the team’s victory (or loss for that matter.) I hope the proposal, if it comes, is a private moment for them.
I’m tired of both of them but I have to agree. The Superbowl is his work and you don’t do that at a work event or try to pull attention from the team.
It will be a Chiefs victory. The NFL will make sure of that and have been making sure it goes in that direction all season. They want Taylor Swift on the field at the end kissing her boyfriend. Millions of her fans will be tuning it to see that.
The NFL gains nothing by ‘fixing’ the Super Bowl for the Chiefs — the two teams no one wanted to see this year are playing, the Swifties can’t make up for the absolute apathy the fans at large have for this years’ game.
Disgruntled fans gonna disgruntle (and find a way to blame a woman).
He really was born to handle this level of scrutiny- and bless him for it.
Not everyone could. There have been several articles about how Taylor is the first superstar woman to have a man who’s ego isn’t bruised if she is being celebrated instead of him.
And he knows how to give a little to the press, without giving away their privacy.
Months ago he was asked about her cooking, declined to answer, then returned to the podium to list two things he bakes that she loves- that were already public knowledge because she had made them for various chiefs players, who had posted to instagram or some such.
He’s smart.
We don’t know either of these people- but they certainly look well matched and incredibly happy. Good for them.
Though my favorite mandatory superbowl press conference will always be Marshawn Lynch answering every question with: i’m here so i won’t get fined.
Him saying that he better hold up his end of the bargain and matching her energy gets an A+ from me. More men should be saying that and more men should absorb it.
This is honestly not a dig at either of them. But they both seem to be really good at promoting themselves. And with Taylors tour done. And no new album to really be pushing. I don’t think he would do a public proposal. But he has to be thinking about retiring from football. And wants a career in entertainment. So I could see some type of public proposal later when he’s trying to do another tv show or something. Again that’s not dissing them. Their just trying to make their money.
I don’t get why people are so fascinated with her personal life. If he wants to propose, how does that concern anyone else? Jeez.
@kelleybelley
You sound lost. You do know you are on Celebitchy, a celebrity gossip site, right?
Of course I do, just surprised people are so fascinated with such stuff given what’s going on in the world, to be “Oh, will be propose at this time?” Kelleybelley? No y there in my name.
People who take the time to read an article on a celeb website, comment on it then tut tut at others for caring make me cackle. There’s always plenty of serious content elsewhere.
Proposing at the super bowl is a terrible and tacky idea
I think they’re already engaged. They’ll probably announce once they’re married (which will happen privately).
Wishing them well, they both look genuinely happy and loved up.
This is my theory too. Especially with the way their families are enmeshed. Wishing them all the happiness!
I agree- some little signs/teases have been apparent recently.
Totes agree
Am hoping they don’t do a proposal in the public eye…
I like that they are publicly having fun. It’s nice to see that with anyone, especially these days.
Rock on you two
PS -I saw somewhere a suggestion for Taylor to start her own label / focusing on women ~ I like that more than the two kids and a minivan image, honestly
Agree — I can see them fully embracing the cool Aunt and Uncle roles and maybe just being cat parents, who knows. They both seem super focused on expanding and branding etc.
That would be a weird moment after the Chiefs lose 😀 go Birds!
But seriously, I hope that doesn’t happen, this is a team sport and usually the pinnacle of the career of hundreds of players and coaches, making it all about Taylor Swift getting proposed to would be a serious bummer.
I do think they will get engaged and married, they seem well matched and he’s able to handle her insane celebrity, but don’t make the Superbowl about that. Also what a stupid question for a reporter to ask.
Go, Birds!!
And yeah, she’ll be so preoccupied consoling Travis that there won’t be space for a proposal. (Please let this be true.)
All my fingers are crossed.
Wow—she makes Pop Tarts? That is some work…
Not really. It’s a lot of time though. It’s pie dough with preserves in between. So if you have a great pie dough recipe you’ve mastered and love, you’re already more than half way there. What it takes is time (refrigeration, assembly, baking, cooling), which I’m surprised either of them have, they’re both busy. Especially the time to make enough to feed an O line.
