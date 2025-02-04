Travis Kelce was asked if he plans to propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Last year, there was a lot of conversation about whether Travis Kelce would propose to Taylor Swift if the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. The Chiefs won… and Travis did not propose. It really did feel like it would have come too soon in their relationship, honestly. But now, one year later, it feels like now might be the right time? They’ve been together for what? About nineteen months or so. Taylor’s tour is over, she spends a lot of time in Kansas City, he bought a whole new house so that she would be more secure when visiting him. Everything is lining up. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Travis took part in a press conference in New Orleans on Monday, and he got the question about a potential proposal.

Is Travis Kelce planning a special proposal for Taylor Swift? The NFL star, 35, appeared to act very coy about whether or not he will be popping the question to his girlfriend Swift, 35, at halftime during the big game while talking with reporters at the Super Bowl’s opening night event in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 3. When asked by a reporter if he planned to propose, Kelce simply answered, “Wouldn’t you like to know,” as he smiled at the camera. Kelce took on several questions about Swift during the press conference, including his favorite food she makes. “Oh, she’s quite the cook,” he replied. “I’m a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable.” He also gushed over his girlfriend saying, “I better hold up my end of the bargain. She’s up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure.” Kelce’s response about a possible proposal to Swift comes days before his upcoming big game at the Super Bowl as the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a repeat match-up on Sunday, Feb. 9. It is not yet known whether Swift will make an appearance at the game — though it is likely, as she has more free time since completing her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024.

“Wouldn’t you like to know” is an interesting answer. That being said, I doubt he would propose to Taylor on the field if the Chiefs get the hat trick – I feel like they would both find a big, public proposal to be rather tacky? But after the game, during a private vacation? I could see that. I also love the story about Taylor making homemade Pop Tarts. That’s such a funny detail – Taylor isn’t just his billionaire girlfriend, she cooks and bakes treats.