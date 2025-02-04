“Kacey Musgraves denies any shadiness towards Beyonce” links

Kacey Musgraves denies any shadiness towards Beyonce at the Grammys. I believe her – I don’t think she was being weird, that’s just her face. [Buzzfeed]

Beyonce is the mother of Grammy memes. [LaineyGossip]

Karla Sofia Gascon is skipping all of the awards shows this week. [JustJared]

Someone said this year’s Grammys were just “the girls and Kendick Lamar” and it was so true, and I loved it. [Jezebel]

Review of Michael Keaton’s latest film. [Pajiba]

Benson Boone apologized for his Grammy crotch-grab. [Socialite Life]

This is Donald Trump’s solution for TikTok? [Hollywood Life]

People are still talking about the Hollywood Chrises. [Seriously OMG]

Chloe Sevigny looked great at Sundance. [RCFA]

Jack Schlossberg bitched out Patrick Schwarzenegger. [OMG Blog]

The facial expressions of Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves when Beyoncé won Country Album of The Year 💀 pic.twitter.com/UXvIClXtWt — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 3, 2025