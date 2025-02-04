“Kacey Musgraves denies any shadiness towards Beyonce” links

Kacey Musgraves denies any shadiness towards Beyonce at the Grammys. I believe her – I don’t think she was being weird, that’s just her face. [Buzzfeed]
The facial expressions of Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves when Beyoncé won Country Album of The Year 💀 pic.twitter.com/UXvIClXtWt
— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 3, 2025
This is so annoying.
If this is started by the Beyhive: knock it awwwf. You are discrediting Beyonce by doing this. She is well liked and respected by many artists, especially female artists. Many of the women in the room that night, including her fellow nominees, have been inspired by Beyone and her career. This is well known. Kasey is a girls girl and has no problem with Beyonce.
If this was started by racist pricks: f**k awwwf all the way to hell.
Oh look, a mediocre white man on Elon Musk’s white supremacy app, trying to dismiss a black woman’s contributions to country music. What point is he trying to make? Lainey looks genuinely happy and Kacey looks peaceful.
“The girls and KL” yes and I loved it too. Women dominated the charts this year so of course they should be the main show. I loved seeing all the queens just hanging out and having fun. Nice to see Sabrina and Olivia together too.
As far as Benson B goes I hate that song but his performance was all in amazing.
Irritating that social has made it such a big deal that Musgraves felt the need to address it — we cant’ just leave the ladies alone to celebrate their big night.
Come on. If Katy Perry made that face at the Grammys, y’all would be tearing her a new one.
I’m no Kacey Musgraves fan, but if she doesn’t care for “Cowboy Carter”, that’s like…just her opinion, man. It’s wrong, but she’s entitled to it. Female artists aren’t obliged to like every other female artist’s work. It doesn’t mean they’re betraying the sisterhood or whatever.
Great. Now that Jack Schlossberg has outed Patrick Schwarzenegger as a closet Republican sympathizer I can’t enjoy the new season of White Lotus? F—-k. Jack KNOWS him as family, his dad Arnold was a Republican governor, plus all the other things Jack mentioned, it doesn’t sound that far fetched.
By contrast, Taylor Swift is getting a lot of love from non-Swifties for her obvious excitement for Beyonce and Kendrick.
But I agree that Musgraves was fine and shouldn’t have had to address this.
Agreed plus Taylor has history with Lamar and his Drake feud. Lamar was featured on her song Bad Blood https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcIy9NiNbmo way back when and then last year Drake put out ‘Taylor Made’ in his ongoing beef with Lamar. I’m not a Swifty but it was a very smart move to collaborate with Kendrick a decade ago for a song about having a feud.
Kudos to Lamar for not just having the best diss song ever against Drake but then win 5 Grammys on it. Pretty epic.
I’m looking forward to the Michael Keaton movie. It’s reminiscent of Mr. Mom which I still love.