Prince Harry & Meghan looked thrilled & in love at the Invictus Opening Ceremony

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday afternoon/evening in Vancouver, at the Opening Ceremony for the Invictus Games. Someone gave Meghan a pair of blue pom-poms and she was the biggest Invictus cheerleader ever. She was having a blast with those pom-poms, and she was also taking photos and videos on her phone. She even posted some stuff to her Instagram. I just wanted to get the photos from the Opening Ceremony posted though, we’ll obviously have much more coverage tomorrow and throughout the week.

For the Opening Ceremony, Meghan wore a coat that’s been in her closet for many years – a winter white coat from Sentaler. She appeared to wear a black or dark green dress underneath, but I haven’t seen any details on that. She obviously looked great, and she and Harry were particularly loved-up in the stands. Harry got a kiss from his wife before he walked down to make his speech. Katy Perry and Chris Martin were among the Opening Ceremony performers, and Chris even jokingly called Harry “Your Royal Holiness.” Basically, good vibes all around, and the stadium was completely packed.

Here’s Harry’s speech last night! He’s already making headlines, obviously. But the biggest headlines is that the usual suspects are drowning in their own bile and salt because Harry and Meghan look happy, moisturized, rich and in love.

