Prince Harry & Meghan looked thrilled & in love at the Invictus Opening Ceremony

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday afternoon/evening in Vancouver, at the Opening Ceremony for the Invictus Games. Someone gave Meghan a pair of blue pom-poms and she was the biggest Invictus cheerleader ever. She was having a blast with those pom-poms, and she was also taking photos and videos on her phone. She even posted some stuff to her Instagram. I just wanted to get the photos from the Opening Ceremony posted though, we’ll obviously have much more coverage tomorrow and throughout the week.
For the Opening Ceremony, Meghan wore a coat that’s been in her closet for many years – a winter white coat from Sentaler. She appeared to wear a black or dark green dress underneath, but I haven’t seen any details on that. She obviously looked great, and she and Harry were particularly loved-up in the stands. Harry got a kiss from his wife before he walked down to make his speech. Katy Perry and Chris Martin were among the Opening Ceremony performers, and Chris even jokingly called Harry “Your Royal Holiness.” Basically, good vibes all around, and the stadium was completely packed.
Here’s Harry’s speech last night! He’s already making headlines, obviously. But the biggest headlines is that the usual suspects are drowning in their own bile and salt because Harry and Meghan look happy, moisturized, rich and in love.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chris even jokingly called Harry “Your Royal Holiness.”
I didn’t know Chris was funny like that 😂😂 They looked so beautiful. I guess, they didn’t get the memo about being separated. They should have arrived separately and one should have grabbed other one’s ass. I guess, they are not really in love 😂
Chris, was funny as heck, pulling Harry’s leg with your Royal Holiness, saying Harry told him, he couldn’t get any other musician to perform.
Harry did thank Chris in his book. I think is sticking with friends that he can trust, and the ones he can’t fell by the wayside, and went crying to the Tabloids.
If Chucky and Cain did not offer Chris honors yet, they’re in the pipeline for next year.
Harry has come on leaps and bounds with his speeches. He’s always been a trier, but since he’s linked with Meghan (marriage, children) she’s really encouraged him to be his best self. It’s nice to see.
On a more superficial note, I honestly don’t know how Meghan wears those heels without crying. But she seems to have nice narrow feet and a high arch. I wonder what that feels like?
They both looked great and so happy to be there for the veterans. So much love with these two!!
Looks like a fabulous event. Good for them and all the participants and supporters 👌
They look happy as ever! I’m so so so happy Meghan is using her IG to give us BTS footage of IG!
nice to see they appear completely unbothered by the brit media
I follow Meghan’s Insta and I got an alert this morning. She’s helping to support Harry and Invictus.
Not gonna click on those X links, but I love the sleeve details on Meghan’s coat and she always glows in winter white. Great look for her. It has to be nerve wracking and exhausting for them both spearheading an event of this size, yet you can’t tell at all to look at them.
The sleeve details are a signature part of Sentler coats.
I watched the entire opening ceremony and I can’t tell you the number of times I was moved to tears! The energy was electric, the stories about various competitors was inspiring and the story of the creation of the artwork by artists representing the Four First Nations was incredible! The bagpipes towards the end of the ceremony, I don’t know if I can describe how many of my feels it brought out!! Harry’s speech was so moving and you can see how much the audience loves, and I mean Loves him!! A couple of times the camera panned to him (and Meghan) and he had tears in his eyes! Oh god, I’m gonna tear up again!
Is there some significance in the color blue in the pom-poms? Just curious.
I read that the blue color theme represents the Pacific coastline and there were 28,000 blue pom-poms in the audience.
Harry’s speech at the opening ceremony was amazing. He’s become such a charismatic, self-assured public speaker, having improved so much since meeting Meghan.
*His Royal Holiness* was funny, and I liked all the performances, such a vibe!
I’ve been w̶a̶s̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ spending so much time looking at what the many Squaddies have been posting, but especially linking to.
(sorry, family — priorities, you know)
While I watched the ceremony live, I will have to do the catching up with recaps the next few days, because of the nine hour time difference.
They looked thrilled and so proud to be with everyone at Invictus. The place was full of joy and love. I’m so happy for everyone involved
There are photos on Bluesky and on Spoutible. I’m not giving that Nazi who is trying to coop my country any clicks to his disgusting site.
According to the journalist from Harper’s Bazaar, Meghan is wearing an olive green dress from Brandon Maxwell. I suspect the dress is a green version of one of the other Brandon Maxwell sheath dresses she has in her closet. I’ve seen the British press trying to pretend that Harry and Meghan have never been affectionate in public to bolster their made up stories about them separating but it’s not working. A royal commentator on GB news had to admit/concede that they have always been loved up in public.
I streamed some of it on the ctv website and the performances were all really good. Nelly furtado! Matt Mac and Noah Kahan. I’ve never been a huge Coldplay fan but Chris Martin’s performance was lovely and had me giving it another thought. And Katy Perry’s songs are really so good for hyping up a crowd.
There is a picture of Harry looking at Meghan shaking the Pom Pom, like woman what are you doing.
They sure had fun yesterday.
The Bagpipes had Harry tearing up, the Veteran playing them, had stop playing them because he for played for 40 bodies coming back Afghanistan, and was traumatized. So to see him playing was a moving moment For Harry.
Oh wow, that bagpipe story just made my eyes leak.
The opening ceremony took place in the afternoon (1:00 P.M. Vancouver time) and was broadcast live on network TV and the building was just vibrating! So many moving moments. but bagpipes accompanied by aboriginal drums, and Harry’s speech are the two topmost for me. Eyes welled up several times. Numerous shots of competitors moved by Harry’s speech.
BTW, I heard Harry’s closing speech in Toronto and it was moving and powerful then as well.
Moisturized! Dying….
A great speech and all the best to the competitors and organizers.
I was reading the other day about the groundbreaking for an Invictus Recovery Centre in Nigeria. Harry is building a wonderful legacy.
Yes he is. Well done !
I was looking for the IG on YouTube and I was shocked at the number of hate channels on Meghan, I would feel sorry for them if they were not making money off of her.
I think they need to make an example of one of theYouTubers with a lawsuit, Cardi B and Meghan the stallion sued and won their libel lawsuits.
The lies are so blatant, Harry demands security from the Canadian Government, while Meghan demanded money from them.
It’s appalling! A biracial American marries a British prince and so many white folks lose they natural minds!
At this rate, I believe the hate channels will continue indefinitely. Racism is a drug and some people are addicted big-time.
Love this for them!
I didn’t expect to tear up during Harry’s speech. You’re doing great Harry! Keep going to all my fellow vets. We got this!
On a completely superficial note I was looking at ordering a beautiful winter coat from Sentaler but they won’t be shipping until March! Which seemed really odd for winter coats!
A wrap up of IG so far. https://x.com/ZandiSussex/status/1888576991345209814?t=2UtKOLRYfz_gUqT2UZoNFg&s=19