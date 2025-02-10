The Sussexes surprised Team USA’s Invictus veterans at a pre-game breakfast

As I mentioned, I was a little bit surprised that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Vancouver on Friday afternoon, just a few hours before a sizeable Invictus Games welcome reception. There are tons of receptions, breakfasts, lunches, meetings, side-meetings and meet-and-greets in and around the games, and I would have thought that Harry especially would want to be there a few days in advance. Instead, it looks like Harry and Meghan came together on Friday and they haven’t stopped going since they arrived. Friday night was the welcome reception. Saturday morning, they went to Team USA’s breakfast event. Meghan wore a sleeveless Rag & Bone turtleneck sweater and trousers. She looked rich – this is the “quiet luxury” look I enjoy. Town & Country did a lovely piece about the breakfast:
For Team USA, the 2025 Invictus Games kicked off with a major surprise: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the competitors for breakfast.
The Invictus experience is only just beginning, but retired Master Sgt. Blanca Baquero-Cruz is already calling the Games a success after meeting the Sussexes. “Prince Harry has been absolutely amazing,” she tells T&C. “His support for wounded warriors, for the visibly wounded and the invisibly wounded or ill—just getting us back outside, getting us to conquer our anxieties and challenges. He is a champion for us. Getting to finally meet him was really special.”
The Sussexes are in British Columbia for the Games, and their schedule is jam-packed as they try and meet as many competitors and families as possible. But their day started with Team USA—a choice that didn’t go unnoticed by the Americans.
“We didn’t know for sure that they were going to be a breakfast with us this morning,” Team USA participant Major Ashley Christman tells T&C. “It was a really intimate connection; it was really nice to have them come around and really engage and show that they are connected to our stories and our journeys and give that individual support.”
Moses Debraska, another competitor, adds, “They wanted to be there—I sensed and felt that. That meant a lot [in] the brief interaction we had with them. I just look forward to creating and cultivating that.”
“I can only imagine the challenge” for Harry and Meghan deciding who to root for during the games, Christman says—referencing the Sussexes’ current home in California, Harry’s roots in the UK, and Meghan’s time living in Canada. “They are just global supporters of love. We’re happy to have them at our breakfast first,” she adds, nodding at the competitiveness of the Americans. “That’s our shout out, to Team USA, which is great. Really what it comes down to is all of the teams, all of the 23 countries here—we might be from different countries, but we’re not from different combats, right? We all served in the global war on terrorism together, side by side, so really we’re one team, one family.”
Christman, a decorated Marine who is battling advanced stage 4 neuroendocrine cancer thought to be caused by toxic exposure during her deployments, continues, “That’s kind of the crux of the games—the coming together—is remembering that we are still brothers and sisters in arms, standing side by side. [Prince Harry] is the foundation of togetherness, for us, and that fighting spirit.”
Her teammate Christopher Byrde, who served in Afghanistan in 2008, echoes that sentiment. As a fellow veteran, meeting Prince Harry meant a lot. “I grew up in Alaska, so I didn’t really know much about royals or any of that kind of thing. But I remember hearing about him in Afghanistan when I was there and about what he did, and I always respected that and then he did the Invictus Games thing, respected that.” He adds, “I mentioned to him that I was in Afghanistan in 2008 as well—we got a cheeky selfie.”
I like how much of this was about what it meant to the veterans to meet Harry. Meghan was there too, and she posed for photos with the competitors and she charmed them as well, but the Invictus community – the veteran community – really respects the hell out of Harry.
So, after the breakfast, the Sussexes probably did ten other meet-and-greets and then they obviously attended the Opening Ceremony on Saturday. Then, after that, they went to the Canucks game on Saturday night and Harry dropped the puck. Meghan wore another repeat – a Givenchy coat she’s had since at least 2018.
They do try to get to all the teams and there are many of them. They do substantial time with the teams and that is just wonderful. These two are there to work and enjoy the games and the veterans and their families.
The picture of Meghan and the woman embracing and looking at each other – Meghan’s eyes convey so much emotion. You can feel the weight of her being fully present in that moment and of her connecting with the person she is speaking with. Just as she does with the person she is sitting in front of.
They are both just so amazing and such a bright light in a dark world.
I don’t know where they get the energy from.
I say this about their daily lives!!!!
It seems like they are just relaxing a bit and chilling and then they release a ton of things – investments in women run and owner companies, new partnerships with charities, heck even traveling for polo! That’s a lot and they make it look so effortless and easy.
But doing this? I can barely be “on” for a play date once a week. But they aren’t “on”. They are just this naturally open and authentic and seem to thrive in making connections with people. But dang they gotta be a little tired when they get back for the night right?!?! Why do I think Meghan is like – we should do a slow yoga to release the energy of the day and it just tends to them perfectly?
I would be sprawled across the bed like a boneless lump 😂
They really did meet their perfect matches in each other.
The spirit of the Invictus Games is infectious. Seeing all of the happy faces and seeing them all cheer each other own regardless of what team they are on or even if they are competing against each other at the time, only Harry could have created something like this on such a massive scale. He found the perfect spouse in Meghan to understand, support and join him in this life of service. The smiles that I’ve seen from them and towards them is confirmation that the Invictus Games is just as emotionally uplifting for them as it is for the veterans and their families. I hope that the veterans and their families continue to see how their love and support for each other is an important part of healing and growth, and may they continue to happen for all of them.
Harry understands them due to shared experiences, in addition to kindness and compassion.
Meghan understands them through empathy and gives them complete acceptance.
They are such an incredible team.
Oh wow. Christman sayin they are just global supporters of love. I mean. Coin that. It’s so nice to see people being excited and happy to be there. I hope all the athletes are having a wonderful experience. As for the fashion, love it. And can I say, in full love and desire to wear that exact outfit, a little golden girls vibes 😃
They really have been doing so many events. I work for a large Canadian company that is a sponsor and.we did an event around veteran employment and the Duke stopped by unexpectedly and offered some remarks. I know we talk about their energy but I want to say that their prep team has done a great job as well with their calendar and briefing them. I was jealous of my colleague who got to fly out west while I was in Toronto. Anyway, loving all the energy at the games.
Harry and Meghan clearly respect these athletes so much. They don’t use them for photo ops. They don’t condescend to them. They respect them. They are made for this important cause.