Drake is still in Australia, crying about his exes & claiming that he didn’t ‘die’

The losses Drake has taken over the past twelve months will be studied for years. Kendrick Lamar has absolutely destroyed that man. What’s great about everything Kendrick has done is that he ended up standing up for the women (and girls) who have dealt with Drake over the years. One of the many gut-punch lyrics in Kendrick’s “Meet the Grahams” was: “And we gotta raise our daughters knowin’ there’s predators like him lurkin’/F–k a rap battle, he should die so all of these women can live with a purpose.” Like… there’s a reason why Megan Thee Stallion was in NOLA to support Kendrick. There’s a reason why Taylor Swift has been cheering for Kendrick this whole time. There’s a reason why Beyonce was singing along to “Not Like Us” at the Grammys. There’s a reason why Serena Williams c-walked on stage at the Super Bowl as Kendrick sang NLU. Kendrick really did it for the girls. Drake knows it too.

Drake’s Down Under on tour, and he was onstage venting about his exes — just hours before two of them, Serena Williams and SZA, hit the Super Bowl stage with his sworn enemy, Kendrick Lamar. Drake got spicy onstage, shading past flames who “play you in your f***ing life” … and telling fans, “If you’re doing better than your ex, turn up to this song!” — before launching into “You Broke My Heart.” He was performing a stop for his “Anita Max Win” tour at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia ahead of the Super Bowl kickoff in New Orleans, Louisiana. Looks like Drake’s exes weren’t exactly crying over him — they were too busy living it up at Caesars Superdome Sunday, with Serena, who he had a thing with from 2011 to 2015, making a dance cameo to “Not Like Us,” the super popular track dissing Drizzy. And that wasn’t all — Kendrick brought out another one of Drake’s exes, SZA, who performed “Luther” and “All the Stars” with K. Dot.

[From TMZ]

Drake also changed the lyrics to one of his songs and said: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.” Spoiler alert: Drake’s refusal to just take the L and go away for a year is what’s killing him more than anything. He could have just admitted defeat and gone dark for a while. This reads like he’s a suckybaby loser who is too immature to deal with losing a rap battle. Drake also went on a social media frenzy, and he reportedly banned his crew from watching the Super Bowl. Bigger than the what?

“Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.” 👀 — Drake in Melbourne pic.twitter.com/ijmcCGKmwz — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 10, 2025