Duchess Meghan adjusted a woman’s wheelchair & people lost their minds

As everyone knows by now, the Duchess of Sussex can do or say anything and thousands of haters attack her. Meghan could sigh and the Daily Mail would run a blaring headline about how she dared to steal oxygen from white people. Meghan volunteered at a wildfire relief center and dozens of media outlets had full-on meltdowns about how disgusting she was for donating her time and energy. So, one of the idiotic dramas this week was a video clip which Meghan posted to her own Instagram Stories, from the Invictus Games. It showed Meghan organizing a photo with Team Canada’s veterans, and she leaned over and shifted a woman’s wheelchair so that the woman could be centered in the photo. Here’s how the Mail reported it:

The Duchess of Sussex has been criticised for appearing to move an Invictus Games’ attendee’s wheelchair without permission at the Invictus Games. Meghan Markle, 43, and her husband, Prince Harry, 40, met with Team Canada at the True Patriot Love Foundation breakfast yesterday to celebrate the team and their friends and family before the official start of the 2025 games. The conversation was in full flow among the teammates and the Montecito-based couple when a well-intentioned Meghan moved a team member’s wheelchair – but didn’t appear to ask for her permission beforehand. In a short video clip, which was shared to Meghan’s Instagram, the team member stopped talking mid-conversation as the Duchess moved her towards the group in preparation for a photograph. The incident has struck a nerve with wheelchair users on X, with one writing on the platform: ‘My daughter is in a wheelchair, and someone else trying to move it is a huge NO! Their wheelchair is an extension of themselves. Meghan is in her personal space and needs to stop.’ Other social media users took to the comment section to agree that the 43-year-old should not have moved the wheelchair unless she gained permission beforehand. One said: ‘So rude and disrespectful!’

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, the same people screaming and crying about this were the same people throwing hissy fits about Meghan wearing jewelry or shaking someone’s hand or giving someone a hug. They’re going to do this about every little thing Meghan does. It’s really that simple. In this particular situation, it’s even more galling because the woman in the wheelchair had to come out and push back on all of this BS.

Adria Brochu later came forward as the Team Canada athlete in the wheelchair and told the Mirror: “Meghan was not only respectful but also incredibly kind. She only helped to adjust my wheelchair for the photo, ensuring I was comfortable and included. This story doesn’t reflect the genuinely happy and caring moment. I’m disappointed that this compassionate act has been misrepresented.”

[From Newsweek]

I actually found the clip, and it’s just as innocuous as I imagined. There were truly self-styled “disability advocates” expounding on Meghan’s awfulness based on a three-second clip with no context. I bet those people continue to talk over Adria Brochu and what she actually experienced too. Anything to attack Meghan.

🚨🇨🇦MEGHAN MARKLE CRITICIZED FOR MOVING ATHLETE’S WHEELCHAIR WITHOUT PERMISSION AT INVICTUS GAMES IN VANCOUVER Wheelchair users slammed the move as “rude” and “disrespectful”, with one saying: “Their wheelchair is an extension of themselves.” The clip was shared on Meghan’s… pic.twitter.com/fUnSIlRtc7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 9, 2025