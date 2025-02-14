Duchess Meghan adjusted a woman’s wheelchair & people lost their minds

As everyone knows by now, the Duchess of Sussex can do or say anything and thousands of haters attack her. Meghan could sigh and the Daily Mail would run a blaring headline about how she dared to steal oxygen from white people. Meghan volunteered at a wildfire relief center and dozens of media outlets had full-on meltdowns about how disgusting she was for donating her time and energy. So, one of the idiotic dramas this week was a video clip which Meghan posted to her own Instagram Stories, from the Invictus Games. It showed Meghan organizing a photo with Team Canada’s veterans, and she leaned over and shifted a woman’s wheelchair so that the woman could be centered in the photo. Here’s how the Mail reported it:
The Duchess of Sussex has been criticised for appearing to move an Invictus Games’ attendee’s wheelchair without permission at the Invictus Games. Meghan Markle, 43, and her husband, Prince Harry, 40, met with Team Canada at the True Patriot Love Foundation breakfast yesterday to celebrate the team and their friends and family before the official start of the 2025 games.
The conversation was in full flow among the teammates and the Montecito-based couple when a well-intentioned Meghan moved a team member’s wheelchair – but didn’t appear to ask for her permission beforehand. In a short video clip, which was shared to Meghan’s Instagram, the team member stopped talking mid-conversation as the Duchess moved her towards the group in preparation for a photograph.
The incident has struck a nerve with wheelchair users on X, with one writing on the platform: ‘My daughter is in a wheelchair, and someone else trying to move it is a huge NO! Their wheelchair is an extension of themselves. Meghan is in her personal space and needs to stop.’
Other social media users took to the comment section to agree that the 43-year-old should not have moved the wheelchair unless she gained permission beforehand. One said: ‘So rude and disrespectful!’
Again, the same people screaming and crying about this were the same people throwing hissy fits about Meghan wearing jewelry or shaking someone’s hand or giving someone a hug. They’re going to do this about every little thing Meghan does. It’s really that simple. In this particular situation, it’s even more galling because the woman in the wheelchair had to come out and push back on all of this BS.
Adria Brochu later came forward as the Team Canada athlete in the wheelchair and told the Mirror: “Meghan was not only respectful but also incredibly kind. She only helped to adjust my wheelchair for the photo, ensuring I was comfortable and included. This story doesn’t reflect the genuinely happy and caring moment. I’m disappointed that this compassionate act has been misrepresented.”
I actually found the clip, and it’s just as innocuous as I imagined. There were truly self-styled “disability advocates” expounding on Meghan’s awfulness based on a three-second clip with no context. I bet those people continue to talk over Adria Brochu and what she actually experienced too. Anything to attack Meghan.
These evil people are not just racist but demented liars. That clip is NOTHING to garner even a thought but those jealous racists will say anything to try and make Meghan look bad. Awful disgusting people.
They’re also being ablest by using a disabled person to attack Meghan.
This!
And ignoring what the woman herself said.
“They’re also being ablest by using a disabled person to attack Meghan.” Huh?
Sounds like Lucy Edwards, self-named “British blind girl,” thrust herself willingly into a brouhaha with her “viral Tik Tok video” where she provokes viewers to “talk about” whether “Meghan Markle moved this lady without her permission.” Lucy Edwards presumes that Meghan did not get permission, for her argument.
I cannot find Lucy Edwards’ supposedly “viral Tik Tok video” and the search link to Lucy Edwards’ Instagram post about Meghan yields nothing. If Lucy Edwards got burned with her provocative Meghan postings, she should apologize or explain herself if she really wants to have an “important discussion about autonomy.”
Over 20 nations sent TEAMS of service people and veterans with multiple visible and invisible wounds to Invictus Games – many, many, many examples of disability to choose from for the sake of “important discussion.” Yet “British blind girl” Lucy Edwards picked Meghan – why?
It truly is horrible how they dig to create outrage.. I’m not disabled but I’ve certainly been shifted enough for group photos that if I was I doubt I would even have given this a thought. There is enough in this world to truly be outraged over and this certainly isn’t one of them.
I was going to say the same thing. It’s not strange to do this for people who aren’t in wheelchairs, so it shouldn’t be some huge thing here either.
We’ve seen Meghan do this with people who weren’t in wheelchairs and there was an outraged hullabaloo then, as well.
Maybe these are the same kind of people who are calling out Harry on his US immigration status over “drug use” and calling out alleged “illegals” in general on the ICE anonymous tip line-yes, that is a thing, I’m sad to say.
Awful and disgusting indeed. As with Trump, these are the kind of people who are only satisfied when everyone else is miserable (or worse…)
I bet money that what we don’t see is the conversation beforehand where Meghan discussed things with Adria..explaining about the photo and wanting to be sure Adria was centered for it.
Pretty sure at this point in Meghan’s life journey she has learned to tune out the noise, as she has stated, this is her era of joy. The shame is on the noise makers and their williness to spread disinformation and the gullible haters who share and revel in it.
This reminds me of the Pat Tillman award ceremony. The mother jumped in not understanding why the fabulous Harry Sussex was actually being honored and for what. The clickbait headline is what the haters thrive and live off. The egg on their faces does not trump the headline.
Did we hear anything else about that? Like her doubling down or better yet, retracting after she educated herself?
I didn’t see anything. Harry being kind to her in his speech killed the narrative they were trying to push. It didn’t paint her in a good light and it was very quiet after that.
This Tillman story will be in the bot mantra for years.
Anything to try to make her look bad. Glad the person whose chair she adjusted came forward to set the record straight but that will not stop the gutter press from continuing on with it.
They ignore Adria’s own words because to them she IS actually just a prop they can use to attack Meghan. They are the ones diminishing Adria.
I had to use a wheelchair for a year. Things happened where people would like, move me out of the way at the grocery store instead of patiently waiting their turn. You wouldn’t put your hands on a person standing and deciding on which avocados to buy and move them out of the way, but it is a common occurrence for wheelchair users to have people think this is acceptable. AND as a wheelchair users there was times where I required help from not wheelchair users to get unstuck from a place, or have someone behind me adjust my wheelchair for a photo because I didn’t want to back up on my own and squish someone’s feet. It’s also not uncommon when posing for a photo that able bodied people are “moved closer”or “more this way”. This is a 3 second clip, but CLEARLY this was the latter example of Meghan moving someone with her consent for a photo. That is evident to me even as a former wheelchair user. MOST importantly Adria Brochu, the Veteran and Invictus athlete who also happens to use a wheelchair has spoken up and, the reaction I had to her statement as a former wheelchair user is that it is upsetting and hurtful that this moment was exploited as an attempt to harm Meghan by reducing Brochu to “only” a “woman in a wheelchair” and meant to trigger and upset wheelchair users who have certainly had the awful experience they are attempting to lie and make this out to be instead of centering and covering the games as the celebration and healing event that they are and highlighting the athletes for their contributions to their countries and their achievements at the Invictus games. I am so glad the Brochu spoke out and it is disgusting they tried to jump on and clip to exploit this and make it the disability version of Kate shaking hands through wired fences in the Caribbean. Notice how nobody in the Caribbean spoke out against the media narrative? It is absolutely sick that the BM would jump on an attempt to exploit Brochu’s use of a wheelchair and Meghan clearly supporting her to be a part of a community to try to rile up the disability community which continues to face oppression and social exclusion today. Invictus is also all about promoting universal design and belonging in society and they are trying to hate on Meghan. How about cover your British team!
Thank you for sharing your perspective. I had no idea people would do that to someone! Move them out of the way like that, it’s horrible. In this case, it looked like they were talking to each other throughout the situation and Adria consented or knew what was happening.
I use a wheelchair, as well. I’m disgusted by these people.
Brochu had a lovely moment and picture at IG. She said Meghan was respectful kind and inclusive. I hope her words can be respected and that’s the end of the story.
Don’t these people get tired? I don’t understand people paying so much attention to a person they hate.
Right??? Or their readers. Why do these bullshit, made up, twisted controversies still get so many clicks?
No they never get tired because social media is where people can both take things personally and vent their anger anonymously.
I know that you are right but I will never get accustomed to the vitriol and hatred that these commenters express. They reveal so much about themselves and my wish is that they would be unmasked so that they had to take ownership of their cruel and useless comments.
It is scary the way the derangers pore over photos to try to “find something.” And act like they are “forced” to read the Harry and Meghan stories.
Why would the presumption be that she didn’t ask first, or that Ms. Brochu had an issue with it? While I understand and agree with the larger conversation about respecting personal boundaries, why would you look at a 3 second clip and presume that the person didn’t do all of the things that you said that a person should do in this situation? Literally saying this is wrong, UNLESS she did this first and I’m assuming she didn’t for…. reasons. I mean other than the fact that you want to criticize literally everything that a person does. I wish these people would just be honest and say I hate her, nothing she does will ever be good enough, will never be actually kind, will never be well-intentioned, in my eyes because I hate her. I don’t want to look into the reasons that I hate her, but I do so don’t come to me for any rational discussion.
Right? And unfortunately they did say they hate her and that they hate her so much they want to strip her naked in the streets and throw feces at her. This was literally Camilla’s friend
This clip was not long enough to determine what was happening.
It is obvious that the haters are simply scrutinizing everything to find something to shout and hate about.
The publishing of a story based on comments on social media when the reporter cannot provide evidence that the comments were justified is harassment.
The mail could not substantiate this by saying “it is clear that Meghan did this”.
This should not have been a story, but this is royal and tabloid reporting – it appears – and depending who is involved, the person will be canonized or villanized.
Yes they always try to “find something.” And the deranger spin is that Meghan “abandoned” (according to DM headline) Harry. It never stops.
Does anyone have a link to the original video post?
We all know if Meghan didn’t move Adria’s wheelchair for the photo Meghan would have been slammed for not including her for the photo. The media HATE that Meghan receives glowing coverage during Invictus so they will find anything to bring hate toward her. Luckily it doesn’t work. I am glad Adria came out quickly with the truth.
I mean, your first paragraph says it all. The headline could just be “Meghan breathed and people lost their minds,” because that’s what so much of this boils down.
Adria Brochu has said it was fine, so that should be the end of the issue. But alas……
The headline from Newsweek just proved Newsweek is trash publication nowadays & its headline writers are disgusting. Of course, we already know (from years of articles written by him) that Royal beat J. R. is a Meghan hater & KP mouthpiece.
Outside the British RR, the Sussex/Meghan haters or dishonest persons writing for American publications are plenty, even if they’re writing for a “used-to-be” Legacy publication. For example, N.K. from Vanity Fair IS always the person who used illegal & unlawful obtained information in her articles (when working in UK.) She denied it & wanted people forget about it, but Byline wrote an article naming her.
Being moved without permission is, quite rightly, an extremely sensitive subject for disability advocates. As I understand it, it in fact happens quite often and is extremely nerve-wracking. Some of them put spikes on their wheelchairs to help stop it. They jumped to a negative conclusion and the Meghan trolls took advantage of it because that’s what they do. But it is a huge issue that we all should respect.
It’s evident from the clip that the wheelchair was unlocked when Meghan rolled it slightly backwards. We didn’t see her lean over to unlock it, which means the person in it would have had to unlock it allowing Meghan to move it. But as usual facts don’t matter to these jackasses who are simply determined to attack her for merely existing.
This was one of the sweetest moments when we see Harry expressing the joy he was feeling by doing his little dance move. And some hater looked past that to pick up and on the Meghan moving the chair. You have got to be some kind of crazy loon to do this!
Just WOW!
Huevo sat in a wheelchair in 2020 at some sports competition for the disabled. Camilla, Charles and Kate were there. Huevo was shooting baskets from a wheelchair and then Charles came to push him in the wheel chair the two of them laughing. This was after Harry and Meghan left so the four “senior” royals were showing “togetherness.” It’s still out there and has not been scrubbed from the internet. I remember there was some backlash on twitter. This is forgotten like Charles authorized biography where he disrespected his parents.
Thanks for mentioning this Tessa – it was a disgusting moment and utterly thoughtless. The two of them were cackling like it was a big joke. The hypocrisy has reached an all-time low with this, just when we think they couldn’t go any lower…they do. SMH…
The original post about this was made in bad faith. They took a small gesture completely out of context because they wanted to make an example out of Meghan. Meghan has been attending Invictus for years, been in public life for years, has met thousands of disabled people, yet this person presumes to thinks she doesn’t understand personal boundaries and how to interact respectfully. This is beyond condescending. Of course the media with their hate fest is gonna run with it, and disregard and minimize what actually happened. Every time she does something like Invictus with Harry, they make up BS stories and situations, and lose their minds over her being there and being great with the public.
Adria Brochu told the Mirror: “Meghan was not only respectful but also incredibly kind.”
That’s all I needed to know. What the athlete said is far more important than what the derangers think.
I love Duchess Meg, but it IS actually a big faux pas to touch/move a wheelchair without permission. I’m glad that Adria didn’t feel upset in the moment, and I wouldn’t beat Meghan up over it, but it is something that I would say because if you don’t know, now you do.
Where does it say that she moved her without permission? Where is that coming from? Based on what Adria the actual person in the wheelchair said, she got her consent.
First, it doesn’t say that Meghan got her consent before moving her. The statement says Adria wasn’t upset and that the press is trying to ruin an enjoyable moment.
Second, while I think the British media sucks and will make a mountain out of a molehill, I don’t want to dismiss a valid criticism or make comments denigrating activists who do this work just because the story is about someone I admire.
@Tuesday, under normal circumstances, when we don’t have all the facts of the situation, we refrain from making pronounced judgments. But, in this case, because it’s Meghan, people feel free to spill their bile, all over the Internet.
You’re assuming the allegation is true. Of course that’s what it was designed to do. You fell right into it. Always question the British media when it comes to Meghan and Harry.
The detractors are always taking small moments of hers–the slightest act, the slightest facial expression that might look stern, the slightest word uttered and turn into a whole imaginary soap opera of Megan wanting to be the center of attention or holding Harry hostage. I find these kinds of posts on IG all the time. I never comment on them because there’s no point but it’s crazy how deranged some of these people are. I know a lot of them are bots but it’s wild.
If Meghan saved a child from drowning she would be criticised.
I’m sure the kind of person that hates Meghan and also thinks nothing of moving people in wheelchairs around in grocery stores and out of their way in general definitely learned not to do so after this, instead of just crowing about “woke Meghan” getting hit by “woke”