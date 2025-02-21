Matthew Lawrence: Gabrielle Union turned me in to the studio in the 1990s

I wouldn’t be able to pick Matthew Lawrence out of a line-up, even though he’s been acting since he was a kid. He’s arguably famous for Boy Meets World, Mrs. Doubtfire and being Joey Lawrence’s brother. Back in the 1990s, he was cast in a TV movie alongside Gabrielle Union. He would have been around 19 years old, and Gabrielle would have been in her mid-20s. Apparently, she asked him if they could rehearse their lines and he said “nope” and so she “reported” him to the director or whatever. This is the story he’s telling this week and it’s getting a lot of attention.
Matthew Lawrence recently said on the “Magical Rewind” podcast that the only time he got into trouble on a film or television set was when Gabrielle Union allegedly reported him. According to Lawrence, the incident occurred after he declined Union’s offer to rehearse their lines together on the set of their 1999 TV movie “H-E Double Hockey Sticks.” Lawrence starred in the film as a hockey player who becomes the target of a young devil, played by podcast co-host Will Friedle.
“There was this one moment where — and, again, I’m oblivious, I had no idea — and [Gabrielle] wanted to rehearse. And I was like, ‘No, I’m good,’” Lawrence remembered (via Entertainment Weekly). “And she got angry and went and reported me to the director and the studio. The only time in my entire career, because usually I’m, like, the advocate, and I’m fighting for kids and, like, you know, women’s rights. This is the only time in my life when I was called into the office for something I did on set. And I had no clue.”
Lawrence explained that he declined Union’s request to rehearse their lines together because he wanted the scene to feel as fresh as possible when the time came to shoot it. He no longer thinks that way as an actor.
“At that point, in my mind — now I can do whatever, and nothing’s gonna faze me — [but] at that point in my mind, I really loved memorizing the lines, knowing all the beats,” Lawrence said, “but hated running it, cause it felt like it took all the freshness out of it.”
“H-E Double Hockey Sticks” aired on ABC in October 1999 as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney” series. It was the same year that Union starred in the popular teen comedies “10 Things I Hate About You” and “She’s All That.” Lawrence said that everybody on the set of their TV movie knew Union would go on to be a star.
What’s funny is that Gabrielle was probably so annoyed with this guy. She didn’t want to deal with his nonsense, so she went to whoever was in charge and she was like “you deal with this because he’s on my last nerve.” Again, this was the ‘90s! It was a TV movie! She was standing up for herself in a time when most actresses would have felt like they just had to “get over it” when a costar wouldn’t rehearse with them. Anyway, Team Gabrielle.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Too bad he didn’t communicate to Union back in the day his process versus what he did in real time…cause that “No…I’m good…” woulda lit a 🔥 under me too!🤪
#ThisIsMyCareerNotPlayPlay
BW don’t have the luxury of being unprepared and mediocre. I’m reminded of that actor on actor segment with Colman Domingo and Keiren Culkin. Keiren practically bragged about being late to set and being unprepared and was “amazed” at Colman showing up on time and being ready.
Sounds like Keiren needs to learn some manners and that other people’s time has value also.
So did he explain his thought process like that to her then, or did he just say no I’m good and come across like an entitled child actor who thought they were too good to rehearse with the newbie?
I know there are still a lot of actors who like to be ” method” and all that as adults and I have my thoughts, but if you communicate that to your co star in the beginning they can adjust how they are going to work with you. Saying that the way he most likely said it just makes you seem arrogant and would annoy me too if I had to work with you.
I’m not seeing it as that big of a deal that he said “Nope” and she reported it. It’s unfortunate if he only said no with no explanation but it wasn’t as if he degraded her or said it cruelly. He seems as if it was just a straight forward no, which he had every right to do, it would have been better if there was some show of curtesy in what he said, but he was a 19 year old male celebrity who was having some success and attention from his own work and especially his older brothers work. I hope that Gabrielle Union didn’t feel degraded or uncomfortable with his comment and only mentioned that he didn’t want to run lines with her in passing and not to be mean or cause trouble for him. They both seem like decent people and they were both young. On a side note, I love his relationship with Chili from TLC. She brings out a more relaxed and fun side of him.
One side of the story and not a lot of context. Did she turn him in or maybe the director was the one who suggested rehearsal with the co-star.
Of course he’s going to tell the story to make himself look good and her bad. Why did he even bring this up years later? Not cool.
Lawrence goes on to compliment Gabrielle and is happy for her success. I took this as “I was young and dumb and l realize I missed something back then.”
My guess is she “reported him” because she knew if they looked unprepared or like they didn’t know what they were doing, it would be blamed on her. So she wanted to rehearse to be prepared but also went to the director to cover herself.
I don’t think he’s saying that he thinks she was wrong NOW, but at the time he probably did. but now it seems he understands why she wanted to rehearse and he seems to be a fan.