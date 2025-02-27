Patrick Schwarzenegger: People want to like my ‘douche’ character on ‘The White Lotus’

I’m not trying to be too high-minded about this, but I do think Mike White intends for The White Lotus to serve as a particular kind of discourse about the state of American men and American masculinity. As in, American masculinity is in terrible shape – American men on the show are toxic, emasculated, abusive, corrupt, awkward, performative and/or just dumb. Well, The White Lotus Season 3 recently started and I feel like Patrick Schwarzenegger doesn’t understand that he’s not actually playing some kind of sexy character? Everything I’ve seen from Patrick’s promotion, he really thinks he’s playing “the heartthrob” of the show. He is not. But that’s what his character would probably think of himself, so I get why Patrick was cast. Some highlights from Patrick’s VMAN cover interview:
How he got introduced to acting: “I was introduced to acting, to the film world by my dad. My favorite activity growing up was my dad yanking me out of school early and getting to go to set. For a kid, it was like a dream. You got to go to Universal Studios, and during my dad’s breaks, we’d take the golf cart around, go to King Kong, Jaws, ride Jurassic Park and ET. It just opened my eyes to the film world. This idea that my dad would go in as ‘dad’ and come out as Mr. Freeze or as Terminator, that’s what drew me in at first. I started doing plays at school, and then I took it way more seriously after college and continue to study and continue to work. And my career side has continued to grow year over year since then.
Getting cast on ‘The White Lotus’: “It was really kind of wild. It’s my favorite show—my family’s favorite show. I remember when we were watching the first seasons, my family, my sisters, my mom, my fiancée would always yap at me, saying, ‘Why aren’t you in the show? Why didn’t you audition for this?’ And then the third season, when it came up in my inbox, it was such a secretive, confidential thing. I started to learn it was White Lotus, and I was internally freaking out, but also kind of like, ‘There’s no way I get this. Probably everyone and their mother is going out for it.’ When I auditioned, I found out right away that it was really in the tone that they were looking for for the character. When I got it, I just started crying. It was just such a crazy, surreal moment—one of those shock moments where it doesn’t feel real, you know?
His polarizing character: “Yeah he’s a douche, but at the same time, it was important for me to make sure you kind of want to like him. He’s annoying and you hate him, but you also find him funny and ridiculous. And that was this fine line for Mike of wanting to make him have these humanizing moments, but also moments where you’re just like, everyone knows this kind of person. There’s always that person you know that’s kind of funny but just ridiculous. And you probably don’t want to bring him around your family and your parents, but you think he’s funny at school. So it was that balance.
His daily life: “Abby and I wake up, and we walk to coffee first thing in the morning. We’re lucky. We live in an area where we can walk to coffee, groceries, everything. We’re both coffee connoisseurs and addicts. Then we walk down to the beach, and I do prayers down there looking at the ocean and nature. Then I go back, usually work out, shower—or if I have time to, sauna. We will eat breakfast, and then I’ll go to the office. I’ll stay at the office until the afternoon or so, and then go back home. And usually, we’ll cook up dinner or something. Twice a week, we go to my mom’s house for dinner—on Tuesdays and Sundays.
I was like… wait, how old is he? He’s 31, playing someone post-college in their early 20s. So he lives in his own place with his long-time partner, and he goes to Maria Shriver’s house twice a week for dinner, and apparently he watched The White Lotus with his mom and partner too. No… I really understand why Mike White cast Patrick as the oldest son of a f–ked up family. “Yeah he’s a douche, but at the same time, it was important for me to make sure you kind of want to like him.” Nah.
cringe cover photo. that’s all I gots.
Does he look like he could be Don Jr/s little brother? I don’t know, I thought he was a Trump when I first saw him.
This character terrifies me. Every time he’s on the screen I have a visceral reaction. I was trying to pinpoint why. My husband said it was “American Psycho” vibes but that’s not quite it. Maybe it’s because this guy is like the embodiment of SO many awful behaviors that we see all the time? I’m struggling to put it into words.
If he walked up to you in a bar, you would immediately cover your drink.
Completely 💯 agree. He’s such a creep he gives off inscestual rapist vibes. I’m scared for his siblings and anyone within a 50 mile radius.
I’ve thought American Psycho a few times watching it!
I’m curious to see if and when these humanizing moments come, because in the first two episodes…nothing yet. The character is awful and obnoxious.
I will say, I think PS is doing a good job so far, if we’re all having such a reaction to the character.
I’m not sure his character is likable though? It seems more like the point is to maybe find him funny in a repellant way.
I don’t think anyone “wants to like” his character. There’s absolutely a visceral response to the character that you almost can’t watch his scenes because his vibe is so off-putting.
He lives the indolent life you would expect of a Kennedy scion. Goes in to “the office” for a few hours between breakfast and the afternoon–what on earth does he do in the office I wonder. Also “I got introduced to the film world by my dad” oh you don’t say?? Captain Obvious is obvious.
After reading that, I’m thinking Arnold probably shouldn’t have taken him out of school early. Actually, he probably should have stayed late…
He seems about as deep as a puddle
There is nothing funny about his character. Saxton makes me terribly uncomfortable. He’s a sexual abuser. The whole family is awful, but he is The Worst.
He follows (or at least used to) losers like Charlie Kirk and seems to vibe with the rapey, entitled bro culture of much of MAGA. He’s also never renounced RFK Jr like other members of his family did. I’d say there’s probably not that much acting going on here.
Chelsea, the girlfriend of Rick (Walton Goggins) describes Saxon and the Ratliffs as “a family of wankers,” which is pretty apt IMO. I think Jaclyn, Kate and Laurie should keep an eye on their drinks.
Just to be fair, I watched the 2nd episode and paid special attention to Patrick. Nope, he is not a GOOD actor, he is a dime in a dozen.
I felt the first episode had too much music/soundtracks it in that’s not necessarily to the show or story; the 2nd episode was better, the audience got to know some park of Thai culture. The pace of TWL season 3 was so slow to me (and I saw a lots of Art House films), it might be better for me to wait until the whole season aired.
“The Pitt” depicted an hour in the ER in each 50 minutes episode, but I don’t feel the pace was slow. But of course these two show are seeking a vast different “vibes”.
On the other hand, “The Paradise” packed a lot in every episode. I recommend watch it when the whole season aired.
Like I said in the other post he should be worried less about being a nepo baby than being cast as a creepy entitled douche bag which seems like almost every role he’s had.
I haven’t seen WL yet but I highly doubt the point is for people to ‘like his character’.
James Spader made an iconic career playing those kinds of douches. 😆 Patrick sat the actor James is but if you can find your niche, ride it. It’s not like Arnold stepped out of his action-comedy lanes.
Lots of people online are saying he’s doing an excellent job making the character truly repellent. So.. he might not be quite getting what he’s aiming for, but the acting is on point. He’s pretty believable. Whether he has range as an actor is TBC.
I’ve always based my opinions on the Schwarzenegger kids on how they have treated their stepbrother Joseph. I get that their father was a jerk for cheating on their mom and having a child, but it wasn’t Joseph’s fault. All of them have seemingly shunned him but still have a relationship with Arnold. They all seem like spoiled adults to me
Half brother.
Patrick is actually the only one who seems to have *any* kind of relationship with him. There are photos of them together.
Not too bright, is he?