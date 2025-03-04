Lily Rose Depp wore a very unfortunate Chanel ensemble at the VF Oscar party

Here are more photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. A lot of the Oscar attendees, winners, nominees and presenters make a big deal about changing their clothes after the ceremony, and it’s always interesting to see the extreme difference between “classy Oscar look” versus “thirtsy party look.” Speaking of, Lily Rose Depp changed up her Chanel looks. For the parties, she wore this tragic belly-dancer-esque ensemble. Is any of it supposed to be worn this way, like a hula skirt and a Dukes of Hazzard crop top? What a f–king mess!

Jodie Turner Smith in a custom Vivienne Westwood… it’s beautiful and weird but I take issue with putting that much extra fabric around a woman’s midsection.

Miley Cyrus bleached her eyebrows and then, to top it all off, she did those itty-bitty baby bangs for the Oscar parties. What is wrong with her? I’m not saying every woman has to be “pretty” 24-7, but there’s “rejecting patriarchal beauty standards” and then there’s “bleaching your eyebrows and giving yourself baby-bangs trauma.” Plus whatever is happening with her mouth lately.

Kaia Gerber in vintage Valentino. Is she channeling her mom or does Kaia just look so much like Cindy when she does big, bouncy hair? The ‘90s Valentino adds to the Cindy Crawford vibe too, although I will always prefer the original. The look is better with the sheer cape too.

Halle Berry wore Georges Chakra to the party… meh.

