Lily Rose Depp wore a very unfortunate Chanel ensemble at the VF Oscar party

Here are more photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. A lot of the Oscar attendees, winners, nominees and presenters make a big deal about changing their clothes after the ceremony, and it’s always interesting to see the extreme difference between “classy Oscar look” versus “thirtsy party look.” Speaking of, Lily Rose Depp changed up her Chanel looks. For the parties, she wore this tragic belly-dancer-esque ensemble. Is any of it supposed to be worn this way, like a hula skirt and a Dukes of Hazzard crop top? What a f–king mess!
Jodie Turner Smith in a custom Vivienne Westwood… it’s beautiful and weird but I take issue with putting that much extra fabric around a woman’s midsection.
Miley Cyrus bleached her eyebrows and then, to top it all off, she did those itty-bitty baby bangs for the Oscar parties. What is wrong with her? I’m not saying every woman has to be “pretty” 24-7, but there’s “rejecting patriarchal beauty standards” and then there’s “bleaching your eyebrows and giving yourself baby-bangs trauma.” Plus whatever is happening with her mouth lately.
Kaia Gerber in vintage Valentino. Is she channeling her mom or does Kaia just look so much like Cindy when she does big, bouncy hair? The ‘90s Valentino adds to the Cindy Crawford vibe too, although I will always prefer the original. The look is better with the sheer cape too.
Halle Berry wore Georges Chakra to the party… meh.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
Lily and Miley don’t look great. Jodie and Halle look beautiful – they both pull off the drama of their outfits.
I like Miley’s dress. The rest, ouch. She was a child star, and I feel like people forget the abuse that must heap on the psyche. And her parents are notably . . . not good.
And while I am often a sucker for that 60s puffy hair, Kaia looks like she’s playing dress-up. That 60s hair works on women who are oozing confidence and appeal, and that’s just not her thing.
And Lily is a great example of skinny but not in shape or healthy not being all that appealing.
Lily is a no and as for Miley? Those uneven cut too short bangs don’t do anything but make her look so weird.
Miley’s teeth are way too big for her mouth. Whomever did that to her should give her her money back.
It’s giving mummy mouth, right?!
Yes, mummy mouth!
That’s explains her ghoulish vibe.
While I appreciate that we all have naturally different body types, the prevalence of super skinny women on red carpets does not suggest healthy lifestyles (physical or mental). When women who I’m sure are absolutely tiny in the real world simply look slender in comparison it’s visually striking.
I do love Miley’s dress but have a lot of questions about the rest of her look and Lilly Rose always manages to look bored/disdainful/sneering whatever the event (in addition to the awful dress). I also agree that Kaia doesn’t project the confidence that would make her look have real impact vs more of a dressing up endeavour. I think Jodie and Halle look great.
Lily is the perfect example of, if your daddy wasn’t well known, you’d be nothing special.
Right, she doesn’t interest me at all.
Has she always had the sneering lip or did she have a lip flip? I haven’t really paid attention to her before.
If she naturally looks that way, fine.
But if she altered her face to look bored/pissed? Oof, what a way to limit hercakready slim acting options.
I was going to say almost the same thing. I have no idea what appeal Lily Rose has. No charisma, no personality. Just dead eyes.
What’s going on with Lily’s bellybutton area? Anyone notice what I’m seeing? What is that?
Yes. I thought it was maybe lipo, because she looks puffy in the middle even though she’s “thin”. Also, as a person with a big forehead, a severe pulled back look doesn’t help.
I might be the only person who thinks Kaia does *not* look like her mother. I’ve thought it since she was quite young and they were pushing to make her into a thing.
She looks like her dad more than her mom.
“I’m not saying every woman has to be “pretty” 24-7, but there’s “rejecting patriarchal beauty standards” and then there’s “bleaching your eyebrows and giving yourself baby-bangs trauma.”
Kaiser, thank you for the very needed laugh this morning 🙂
The youths are going to youth, so if Lily wants to show up with a bare midsection, eh, enjoy, I’m not taking the bait.
I think this is Kaia’s first Oscar since her breakup with Austin Butler and the shadow of that must loom large–not even sure what she’s doing at the Oscars anyway, and she does not look like she’s enjoying the moment. I always felt that, unlike her mother, Kaia battled her way upward into a successful modeling career with brute skinniness. Her arm looks emaciated. Wish her well.
One thing that drives me nuts–about myself–is that when some of these outfits pull against the tummy and give even thin actresses a pot belly bulge–like Halle Berry’s outfit–it’s hard for me to appreciate the tailoring and see the dress as flattering. This has NOTHING to do with the thinness of the actress–I’ve seen the GOAT slenderina of all time, Nicole Kidman, with dresses pulled so tight she has a stomach bulge. I love JTS’s dress–it’s snug around her ribs, very flattering, and then uses fabric elsewhere.
I can‘t stand Lilys expression, she is so full of herself with no reason. I think Miley don‘t want to please everyone with a look like the average white US women in Showbusiness. Maybe she wants to look edgy as some actresses / artists from South America or Europe do and I like that.
Kaia Gerber is a pretty girl who is trying too hard to look like Cindy. I wish I could see a glimmer of personality. She doesn’t have the “it” factor.
Lily always looks like she just sucked on a lemon. The outfit is incredibly dumb, like something a cartoon would wear. If it wasn’t for her odious father, she’d be a nobody.
Miley looks unhappy and painful. she is morphing into her mom.
Kaia is like if an artificial intelligence was in the early stages of practicing drawing Cindy Crawford.
Jodie is fab in that gown, queenly.
I can’t stand pulled back, slicked back hair or tight pony tails. It just makes a woman look bald from the front.
Lily needs bangs.
Lily’s a cheerful little soul, isn’t she?
Being rail skinny is always a thing among rich women. I don’t sympathize with their “struggle” to fit in a standard look.