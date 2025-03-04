Demi Moore is reportedly ‘heartbroken’ & taking the Oscar loss ‘very hard’

As I said on Oscar night, I didn’t want Demi Moore to win the Best Actress Oscar, but I was still sad that she lost. She had a great “comeback” story, a great “it’s her time, after decades in the industry” story. I give her a lot of credit for changing into this Gucci dress and still going out to party post-Oscars. Demi is old-school – never let the f–kers see you down. Never give them the satisfaction. That being said, Demi had a great awards-season run, picking up a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics Choice. She’s fine, according to me. According to Page Six, Demi is heartbroken though. A source told the outlet that Demi “can’t help but feel heartbroken” and “Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award… [but she] is thrilled for Mikey and all the other women who were nominated for this award. But of course, it was a huge disappointment not hearing her name be called.” I hope she’s not this upset, and as I said, she still went out and partied and enjoyed herself.
More photos from the VF Oscar party… Mikey Madison wore a simple black gown to the VF party – I’m so happy for her win, but I desperately need her to give up the satin and taffeta, OMFG.
Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel – kind of boring, actually.
Selena Gomez in a custom Armani for the VF party – I love this, she looked so great everywhere on Sunday.
Cynthia Erivo is one of the few women who prioritized comfort at the parties.
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader. Her dress is Balenciaga, and I always love the combination of white dress + emeralds. I hope she’s healthy and doing well.
I look at how Pamela Anderson handled her situation…which frankly made me proud…how she celebrated the work & the opportunities…I wish that for Demi too and hope this is a rumor that’s wrong…and it’s GOOD seeing Lindsay looking healthy ❣️
Same here. It IS the Post, they are hardly reliable in their sources.
I also didn’t want her to win (Mikey was my pick) but it was admittedly sad to see Demi look so hopeful and then disappointed when they were saying the name.
Ouch; Demi’s boobs look so hard and fake. She didn’t learn anything from the substance of The Substance.
To be fair, she has had them augmented for something like thirty years, so it’s not like she got them just recently to look younger. She’s gotten so slim now that the artificiality of them is more obvious. I’m more tired of the fake long stringy hair, which weighs down her face. Would love to see her rock a bob or a pixie again like back in the day. It would really refresh her look.
Selena has attained fashion goddess status
I think she deserved it for The Substance, which is actually real art, as opposed to when they gave it to Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side as a career award. That being said, the win for her is that she made it this far at all because, as she said, she just wasn’t seen this way. Hopefully it opens more doors for her to get a second wind in the industry and do some cool work.
Sorry but I don’t get the love for Anora. It was a decent film and Madison was good in it. But IMO not Oscar material. Conclave was a better film IMO. I hate the idea of “this is their last chance” for women who have to constantly battle ageism in Hollywood. I hope to see Demi and Pamela and all actresses 40+, 50+, 60+ and more starring in feature films and television.
Good for you for seeing through the Russian Propaganda machine. With so many people parroting “It’s soo good!” , it’s hard to form a unique opinion.
Film is subjective so one person’s best film could be another person’s worst. Anora was my second favorite film of the year after Flow, but I used to work in NY indie film and Anora is a quintessential NY indie film. No Russian propaganda for me, and honestly that film does not paint Russians in a particularly good light so I can’t imagine there is much of a push coming from there to lift that film. That said, you are welcome to not like it, everyone has different tastes and interests.
That is not the first time that happened, Angela Bassett, Michael Keaton, so many front runners did not make it. I could remember the contreversy for Broke Back Mountain. The director won but not for best picture or the other way around. Jack Nicholson was even shocked. I used to follow awards more closely back then.
I was into last year award seasons for only one person, Cillian Murphy. He has been doing great works that go unnoticed. I really did not follow much this season except for Conclave. I was hoping Ralph Fiennes and Isabella would win. But I am happy for Brody and zeldana, although I have not seen their films.
Glenn close lost all her Oscar bids and There were a few. She should get an honorary oscar.
I mean even without the alleged source I think it would be understandable that she would be disappointed that she didn’t win the Oscar. Hopefully she gets some grace for being disappointed unlike Angela Bassett when she didn’t win last year.
Demi Moore is not “heartbroken” . She’s been around the block a few times and knows how these award shows work. People win, people lose No surprise here and she knew the odds.
I saw that “Justice for Demi Moore” is trending and I’m like, STOP. Be happy for Mikey. Please don’t ruin this moment for her. Demi is an icon and will always be remembered. She will be fine.
I still can’t get over the irony she got ‘substanced’ losing to a 25 year old woman. I was hoping she would win. I doubt she is heartbroken. I think she is happy for the resurgance of her career. Which I hope will lead to more great roles. At 62, being in demand for a female actor is not the norm. She also swept every other award this season. I can imagine she takes pride in that. Also, her dress was to die for.
I hope people remember she was a powerhouse actor in the late 80’s and 90’s. And I will stand on G.I. Jane was a good movie mountatin till’ the day I die.
Let’s not forget a decade ago she was almost overdosing and needed serious help. She’s a survivor. That’s worth more than any Oscar.
She has a right to feel disappointed. She handled herself like a pro though.
I can recognize that both women were deserving while still being happy that Mikey won. I wish people wouldn’t do things like run “Demi was robbed!” campaigns that take the moment away from her.
Also, I agree that Demi should go back to a shorter haircut. She always looked great in the pixie when she was younger, why not try it again now?
Or at least a shoulder length, neatly trimmed cut.