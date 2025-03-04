Demi Moore is reportedly ‘heartbroken’ & taking the Oscar loss ‘very hard’

As I said on Oscar night, I didn’t want Demi Moore to win the Best Actress Oscar, but I was still sad that she lost. She had a great “comeback” story, a great “it’s her time, after decades in the industry” story. I give her a lot of credit for changing into this Gucci dress and still going out to party post-Oscars. Demi is old-school – never let the f–kers see you down. Never give them the satisfaction. That being said, Demi had a great awards-season run, picking up a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics Choice. She’s fine, according to me. According to Page Six, Demi is heartbroken though. A source told the outlet that Demi “can’t help but feel heartbroken” and “Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award… [but she] is thrilled for Mikey and all the other women who were nominated for this award. But of course, it was a huge disappointment not hearing her name be called.” I hope she’s not this upset, and as I said, she still went out and partied and enjoyed herself.

More photos from the VF Oscar party… Mikey Madison wore a simple black gown to the VF party – I’m so happy for her win, but I desperately need her to give up the satin and taffeta, OMFG.

Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel – kind of boring, actually.

Selena Gomez in a custom Armani for the VF party – I love this, she looked so great everywhere on Sunday.

Cynthia Erivo is one of the few women who prioritized comfort at the parties.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader. Her dress is Balenciaga, and I always love the combination of white dress + emeralds. I hope she’s healthy and doing well.