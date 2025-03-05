“Lindsay Lohan did a Vogue GRWM for her VF Oscar party appearance” links
Lindsay Lohan did a Vogue GRWM video for her VF Oscar party prep. [OMG Blog]
Robert Pattinson is worried that he’s going to be “Old Batman” by the time The Batman sequel goes into production. He’s 38? [Socialite Life]
Simone Ashley is in her Single Era. [Just Jared]
Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre are hard-launching. [LaineyGossip]
Tony Hawk’s message made me tear up. [Pajiba]
More photos from the VF Oscar party. [Go Fug Yourself]
Loewe made a delightfully bonkers look for Mark Eidelstein. [RCFA]
Kathy Bates’ shocking confession. [Seriously OMG]
Southern Charm star is bombarded with racism accusations. [Starcasm]
Rumors about the next Bachelorette. [Hollywood Life]
Jeff Goldblum is so eccentric. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Kimmy says:
    March 5, 2025 at 1:21 pm

    Easily the best she’s ever looked!

  2. Sue says:
    March 5, 2025 at 1:27 pm

    Yay Lindsay! She seems to be doing well and seems to be healthy and happy. I will always be happy to see that for her.

  3. JanetDR says:
    March 5, 2025 at 2:12 pm

    Yes, very glad to see Lindsay doing well!
    Also, I 💗 Jeff Goldblum.

