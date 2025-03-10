“Bradley Cooper took a surprise guest role on ‘The Righteous Gemstones'” links

Bradley Cooper took a surprise guest role in the season premiere of The Righteous Gemstones and now people think he’s going to win an Emmy. [Just Jared]

Monica Barbaro had a mostly-great awards season, style-wise. [Go Fug Yourself]

Britney Spears is back to dancing on social media. She posted a video where she’s dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Senorita.” [Socialite Life]

Stylist Jason Bolden got the cover of THR. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump does not know what he’s doing at this point. [OMG Blog]

Blake Lively wore Renee Masoomia at SXSW. [RCFA]

Jennifer Hudson made an excellent short joke about Kevin Hart. [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance couple has already divorced. [Starcasm]

John Goodman got injured on a Tom Cruise film. [Hollywood Life]

Oscar Isaac & Pedro Pascal are non-toxic kings. [Buzzfeed]