“Bradley Cooper took a surprise guest role on ‘The Righteous Gemstones'” links

Bradley Cooper took a surprise guest role in the season premiere of The Righteous Gemstones and now people think he’s going to win an Emmy. [Just Jared]
Monica Barbaro had a mostly-great awards season, style-wise. [Go Fug Yourself]
Britney Spears is back to dancing on social media. She posted a video where she’s dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Senorita.” [Socialite Life]
Stylist Jason Bolden got the cover of THR. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump does not know what he’s doing at this point. [OMG Blog]
Blake Lively wore Renee Masoomia at SXSW. [RCFA]
Jennifer Hudson made an excellent short joke about Kevin Hart. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance couple has already divorced. [Starcasm]
John Goodman got injured on a Tom Cruise film. [Hollywood Life]
Oscar Isaac & Pedro Pascal are non-toxic kings. [Buzzfeed]
I swear, Bradley Cooper is the funniest looking handsome man I’ve ever seen.
He’s completely changed his face. I remember him from Alias and he’s very different looking now. He was cute looking then but he must have wanted more leading man look.
Yeah, his alias face was adorable, he’s definitely had Some Work done.
What an incredible episode! He really nailed the Gemstone-patter and delivery even though it was hundreds of years before the current characters. It was so well written and he did a great job.
I’ve been wanting to watch the Righteous Gemstones because of Walton Goggins, is it worth it? Is it a comedy?
Elvira once posted to IG referring to Pedro as her “sister wife.” I know Oscar and Pedro have the best bromance in history, but honestly I just love that it doesn’t friggin’ matter. Sexuality and relationships are fluid and complex. Sorry that uptight repressed old white men can’t handle it.
Justin T is amazing. He gets it.
Holy moly! The blake lively dress! At first glance, i thought she had muppet legs dangling hahaha