“Bradley Cooper took a surprise guest role on ‘The Righteous Gemstones'” links

  • March 10, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Bradley Cooper took a surprise guest role in the season premiere of The Righteous Gemstones and now people think he’s going to win an Emmy. [Just Jared]
Monica Barbaro had a mostly-great awards season, style-wise. [Go Fug Yourself]
Britney Spears is back to dancing on social media. She posted a video where she’s dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Senorita.” [Socialite Life]
Stylist Jason Bolden got the cover of THR. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump does not know what he’s doing at this point. [OMG Blog]
Blake Lively wore Renee Masoomia at SXSW. [RCFA]
Jennifer Hudson made an excellent short joke about Kevin Hart. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance couple has already divorced. [Starcasm]
John Goodman got injured on a Tom Cruise film. [Hollywood Life]
Oscar Isaac & Pedro Pascal are non-toxic kings. [Buzzfeed]

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 10, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    I swear, Bradley Cooper is the funniest looking handsome man I’ve ever seen.

    • Bronco says:
      March 10, 2025 at 12:50 pm

      He’s completely changed his face. I remember him from Alias and he’s very different looking now. He was cute looking then but he must have wanted more leading man look.

  2. Tiffany :) says:
    March 10, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    What an incredible episode! He really nailed the Gemstone-patter and delivery even though it was hundreds of years before the current characters. It was so well written and he did a great job.

    • Lady Esther says:
      March 10, 2025 at 4:33 pm

      I’ve been wanting to watch the Righteous Gemstones because of Walton Goggins, is it worth it? Is it a comedy?

  3. mightymolly says:
    March 10, 2025 at 3:14 pm

    Elvira once posted to IG referring to Pedro as her “sister wife.” I know Oscar and Pedro have the best bromance in history, but honestly I just love that it doesn’t friggin’ matter. Sexuality and relationships are fluid and complex. Sorry that uptight repressed old white men can’t handle it.

  4. HopeSays says:
    March 10, 2025 at 5:25 pm

    Justin T is amazing. He gets it.

  5. Dizzy says:
    March 10, 2025 at 7:49 pm

    Holy moly! The blake lively dress! At first glance, i thought she had muppet legs dangling hahaha

