Prince William ‘proved he can be just as warm-hearted as his wife’ at a football event

Prince William is not a tactile, handsy person. He rarely touches his wife when they’re in public, and if he does try to put a hand on her, she usually tries to move away. It’s crazy that the British press employs “body language experts” and none of them ever remark on William’s closed-off stance, usually with two fists balled up in front of his crotch, like he’s constantly afraid that he’s going to get punched there. His posture is usually hunched over, and he and Kate share that weird freeze-gawping pose for their photo-ops. I guess my point is that William’s event on Tuesday was different – he was suddenly hugging children and giving high-fives and low-fives to children. Hilariously, the Mail claims that William learned how to be affectionate with children from… his wife?? Sure, he’s definitely not copykeening the warm, sunny, rizz-factory couple in California.

Prince William showcased his caring side on Tuesday afternoon as he shared cuddles and high-fives with adorable schoolchildren waiting to welcome him to the West Midlands. The beaming Prince of Wales, 42, proved he can be just as warm-hearted as his wife, Kate, while sharing sweet moments with the little fans from Fibbersley Park Primary Academy in Willenhall.

Thanks to her natural warmth and ability to connect with families, Kate is often referred to as the ‘Children’s Princess’ by royal enthusiasts – but her husband appeared to be just as capable of delighting the younger generations. From inspiring laughter and cheer to sharing hugs and high-fives, the father-of-three seemed in his element as he greeted the young crowd at the Sporting Khalsa FC.

William, in his role as patron of the Football Association, visited a referee training course at the club as part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign which aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and Mixed Heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles. The course started in July 2023 and combines theory and practical training to support those who are taking their first steps into officiating. Participants on the course will be equipped with the key skills and knowledge needed to referee grassroots football matches safely and effectively and is aimed at people aged 14 and over who wish to referee mini football, 9 v 9 and 11 v 11 games.

William greeted children from Fibbersley Park Primary Academy who were waving home-made flags and signs. He shook hands and gave high fives, saying: ‘Are you missing your lessons right now? Your hands are cold.’

Spotting a child waving a sign that read ‘Aston Villa are the best’ he stopped to talk and said: ‘They’re playing tomorrow.’

When William, 42, finally made it onto the pitch near Wolverhampton, he told the club’s directors Manjit Gill and Inder Grewal: ‘Sorry to keep you guys waiting. I just broke the record for the number of high fives in ten minutes.’