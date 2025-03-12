Prince William ‘proved he can be just as warm-hearted as his wife’ at a football event

Prince William is not a tactile, handsy person. He rarely touches his wife when they’re in public, and if he does try to put a hand on her, she usually tries to move away. It’s crazy that the British press employs “body language experts” and none of them ever remark on William’s closed-off stance, usually with two fists balled up in front of his crotch, like he’s constantly afraid that he’s going to get punched there. His posture is usually hunched over, and he and Kate share that weird freeze-gawping pose for their photo-ops. I guess my point is that William’s event on Tuesday was different – he was suddenly hugging children and giving high-fives and low-fives to children. Hilariously, the Mail claims that William learned how to be affectionate with children from… his wife?? Sure, he’s definitely not copykeening the warm, sunny, rizz-factory couple in California.
Prince William showcased his caring side on Tuesday afternoon as he shared cuddles and high-fives with adorable schoolchildren waiting to welcome him to the West Midlands. The beaming Prince of Wales, 42, proved he can be just as warm-hearted as his wife, Kate, while sharing sweet moments with the little fans from Fibbersley Park Primary Academy in Willenhall.
Thanks to her natural warmth and ability to connect with families, Kate is often referred to as the ‘Children’s Princess’ by royal enthusiasts – but her husband appeared to be just as capable of delighting the younger generations. From inspiring laughter and cheer to sharing hugs and high-fives, the father-of-three seemed in his element as he greeted the young crowd at the Sporting Khalsa FC.
William, in his role as patron of the Football Association, visited a referee training course at the club as part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign which aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and Mixed Heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles. The course started in July 2023 and combines theory and practical training to support those who are taking their first steps into officiating. Participants on the course will be equipped with the key skills and knowledge needed to referee grassroots football matches safely and effectively and is aimed at people aged 14 and over who wish to referee mini football, 9 v 9 and 11 v 11 games.
William greeted children from Fibbersley Park Primary Academy who were waving home-made flags and signs. He shook hands and gave high fives, saying: ‘Are you missing your lessons right now? Your hands are cold.’
Spotting a child waving a sign that read ‘Aston Villa are the best’ he stopped to talk and said: ‘They’re playing tomorrow.’
When William, 42, finally made it onto the pitch near Wolverhampton, he told the club’s directors Manjit Gill and Inder Grewal: ‘Sorry to keep you guys waiting. I just broke the record for the number of high fives in ten minutes.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Whenever William is quoted in the British press, I’m genuinely like… is something wrong with him? I know, it’s just patter, it’s just small talk with children, but they make him sound so cold and robotic. Still, he’s the “people’s prince” now. He hugged a child. He sat at a table with bored youths! He gave high-fives. He played with flags. He blew a whistle. Another successful day at the Keen Factory, another excellent field trip for this overgrown toddler. (And yes, the youths were very bored.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
WILLENHALL, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Prince William, Prince of Wales joins a lesson with participants on the course to learn about the key skills involved in refereeing during an official visit to an FA Referee Training Course At Sporting Khalsa FC at Aspray Arena on March 11, 2025 in Willenhall, England. The Prince of Wales is patron of the Football Association, the visit to Khalsa FC is part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign which aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.,Image: 974676284, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
Yet, the photos of circulating on X from the event tell a different story. Yet again the “kids” are looking at him like hes a martian, let alone the DOCTORED “official” photos put out by Kate’s photographer who is married to one of her staff. Chris whats-his-name (the photographer) has been caught time and again airbrushing Kate. In photos taken by other photogs, she looks a bit long in the tooth, but in Chris’ photos, she looks as she did in 2012. The Palace, Kate, Will DEF have a problem with Meghan looking, presenting and being so youthful and loved by the youth. Her cooking, its influence which is evident all across social media, esp adorable video of them recreating Meghan’s dishes with their parents, has really upset the rota and the detractors. Meghan reposted the stories.
Chris Jackson
My G-d…those…pics with the teens…🤪😜😂🤣😅😱
The photos with the kids looking glum. Can’t hide their disdain for this pathetic heir. My sympathies to them that they were dragged into the photo-op.
The photo at the table says it all. The youngsters were really bored.
Keen is not warm hearted. The children s princess avoids Lily and Archie. Huevo looks ridiculous. Desperation shows.
The teen pic is hilarious. As A former reporter, you select quotes that will push your story along— the best ones ideally. But his quotes are stiff and weird and they show no warmth. No personality. “Are you missing your lessons?” Do you think they’re missing their lessons? “Your hands are cold.” Okay. What do you want them to do about that? LOL.
Also, the football -related events to other work ratio is insanely unbalanced.
It’s so funny how they think if they do something one time, it will mean something or make them something.
Charismatic people are loved because they are consistent and they don’t need to be hyped up for everything.
Peg should be given a plaque to commemorate his “most high-fives in ten minutes” record. It’s the most work he’s done since Harry & Meghan left.
Don’t give him ideas – he might give himself a shiny new medal!
These kids don’t give two shits about who you are or will be.
Teens are a tough crowd. I can believe they were bored with William though. I mean at least he’s out and about, I guess. Although maybe he won’t be out tomorrow since we now know Aston Villa is playing tomorrow.