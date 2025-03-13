Queen Camilla wrote a personal letter to Gisèle Pelicot after her husband’s trial

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla attending Day 2 of Cheltenham Festival, a multi-day horseracing event. Camilla wore a rich brown coat and her favorite (ugly) faux-fur hat. She also wore two amethyst-and-enamel pansy brooches which are apparently part of her private collection (she wore them before her marriage to Charles). Fun fact: apparently, interest in Cheltenham is declining at a steady clip. The BBC reports that the attendance on Wednesday – aka Queen Mother Champion Chase Day – was the smallest it’s been since 1993. The crowds at Cheltenham have been significantly down this week, to the point where organizers are panicking slightly about how they’re not growing their audience or attendance. Maybe because Camilla is the face of horse-racing these days? It used to be QEII, who was beloved in the horse and racing communities. Now people are like “Oh, Camilla is going to show up? Nevermind.”
Meanwhile, Camilla has spent the better part of two decades becoming a self-styled activist around violence against women. She’s patron of many domestic-violence charities, rape-crisis groups and women’s shelters. She has absolutely used that work to soften her image, but I always give her credit for taking on some difficult topics head-on, when she easily could have just gone for “animal shelters” and “tea parties.” In any case, Camilla is now making it known that she sent a personal letter to Gisele Pelicot, the French woman whose husband drugged her and invited dozens of strangers to rape her.
The Queen followed the case of Gisèle Pelicot and wrote a personal letter after the rape trial to commend her “extraordinary dignity and courage”. Camilla, 77, who has long been a campaigner against domestic abuse, was said to have been “tremendously affected” by the four-month rape trial that took place in Avignon, southern France, last year.
Pelicot’s husband, Dominique, 72, was jailed in December for 20 years after he secretly drugged his wife of 50 years and invited scores of men he had met online to rape her 200 times in her own home. Another 47 men were found guilty of rape and their sentences ranged from three to 15 years. Two men were found guilty of attempted rape and two were found guilty of sexual assault.
Pelicot, 72, waived her right to anonymity, explaining that she wanted “shame to change sides”, a phrase that was taken up and repeated by her many supporters across the world.
Camilla is understood to have followed the trial and been shocked by the abuse uncovered in court. Not wishing to cause additional distress, she asked Palace aides to ascertain whether a letter would be welcome. She then wrote to Pelicot to offer her support and her deepest sympathies.
A Palace source told Newsweek: “She was tremendously affected by the Madame Pelicot case in France and that lady’s extraordinary dignity and courage as she put herself in the public eye, because, as she rightly put it, why should she be made to feel like a victim or hide away in shame? She helped highlight a very significant societal problem despite all the personal suffering she’d been through. So, as a long-term supporter of survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, the Queen wrote to Madame Pelicot privately. It was very much her instigation and determination to write to express support from the highest level.”
I think it’s nice that Camilla wrote to Madame Pelicot privately and I’m sure Madame Pelicot received many personal letters from famous and non-famous women around the world. Her grace was extraordinary, and what happened to her was horrific. I wonder if Camilla expected Madame Pelicot to reveal that Camilla wrote to her, and when she didn’t, Camilla released this information?
That hat is hideous and should be retired.. She should have shown Meghan the same compassion instead she partied with Clarkson and never complained about that awful column he wrote. Diana also experienced emotional abuse from Charles and Camilla wrote to Charles about Diana complaining “ignore that ridiculous creature.” She is not the right rep for these causes, she did not practice what she preaches.
Absolute truth
Camilla like Kate gawks at the cameras.
Horse racing is losing its appeal everywhere as people learn some of the details of the treatment of the animals. And republicanism makes “the sport of kings” less relevant every year.
I’m kinda torn between admiration for Camilla’s gesture toward Madame Pelicot and cynicism over her making it public.
After the way Camilla treated Meghan, and earlier on, Diana, I have zilch admiration for her to say the least. What is there to admire. She can act concerned but in real life she did not practice what she preached. It was horrifying that she never complained about the column Clarkson wrote, about Meghan. The real test is from real life. Camilla chose to make other women miserable.
She ‘acted’ concerned, then wanted public praise for ‘acting’ concerned.
That isn’t concern, that’s a desire for publicity. Look at me! I’m a good person!
(Sorry sweetie, the world knows better…)
Any admiration would be for Camilla’s “gesture” as stated. I hold no admiration of any kind for Camilla herself. And the cynic in me is repelled by her using it for publicity.
Charles got rid of most of his mother’s horses, selling them off. Camilla did not seem interested in keeping them. Fortunately, those who are caught drugging their racehorses, are suspended, fined, and banned. Now they are facing the consequences of hurting those animals.
Didn’t Chuck and her went to Savile funeral?
He died in 2011 and it was a year before his activity was exposed.
But she remained silent when her friend wished sexual violence on Meghan and has no problem being seen with Andrew.
She giggled and mugged during Meghan and H arry’s wedding and showed disrespect to the clergyman when he gave his sermon.
Exactly this. I don’t buy that Camzilla cares one iota about survivors of sexual violence. She just wants good press – and that’s why she leaked this information.
I also think she a bit miffed that when people think of the RF and women’s issues, they immediately think of Meghan. Almost as if she stole her “territory”. I had absolutely no idea that Camilla was involved with domestic violence charities until about 2 years ago.
She would have egged Jeremy on. As Harry said, she’s the wicked stepmother leaking to her friends in the press.
Camz is an abuser – if not physical, definitely psychological.
She absolutely fed those horrible lines to clarkson. That’s why he felt entitled to put it to print. She is a horrible, two faced monster.
This
This is true.
PS … That really is an atrocious bonnet, Cammie
Yep. Saying nothing about Clarkson and having had a lunch party with him the day before. It’s hard to take her activism seriously. It’s like someone saying be kind when they’re actively an asshole.
I was recently reading a news article about the high AF 😱 rate of SA on public transportation in Paris for Women…especially Women under 30….a number that grew last year (I will NEVA get over Monica Bellucci’s HARROWING 😔 performance of a SA victim in a Paris subway in 2003 “Irreversable”)…so many Women in Paris think & feel that not enough is done to protect Women from SA so Madame Pelicot’s actions are BEYOND BRAVE in highlighting a 😱 that has ALWAYS been baked into 🌎 societies 😡
Oh look what I did!! I’m a very good and kind activist for domestic violence!! But dont look at how I tore apart a family and an ex-wife was killed. Don’t look at what nasty stories about Meg were put out there at my behest. Yes look at me.
I can’t fault her work for DV and SA survivors and the programs she champions — that hat I can fault, the entire look is soooooo heavy.
What i can fault her for is that she probably doesn’t mean any of it if you look at the way she treats the women in her own family and what sort of company she keeps🙂 (Clarkson and Morgan for example)
Domestic & sexual violence against women is a more complex issue than usual for a royal to support. I would respect Camilla’s work in this area so much more if I thought she was actually a true champion of women.
However her lunching with Jeremy Clarkson after his horrendous column about Meghan & refusing to distance herself from it even via sources, her aligning with many who use the most hideous misogyny against Meghan & even her petty behaviour towards Kate suggests this work is more about image building & PR. She appears very happy to tear down other women.
Do the nice thing, for the sake of doing the nice thing. Seeking praise for it completely takes the shine off it.
Had Gisele come out and said “Merci madame pour votre lettre,” I’d have given her the benefit of a doubt.
But this coming out in the press and expecting acknowledgment that she deigned to write to Gisele, reminds me of the way they force others to bend like the way they did to Ngozi Fulani with the photo-op with Hussey.
This harlot seized another opportunity to soften her image, nothing more.
The brooches are gorgeous, I will admit.
Aaand I can’t muster anything else nice to say so I will leave it there.
Hoping for peace and healing for Mme Pelicot, always.
Writing to Mme Pelicot was a nice gesture and an appropriate one for someone who supports of lot of domestic violence charities. However, announcing it in public is not so appropriate. It should have been left to Mme Pelicot to disclose receipt of the letter or not.
Camilla should write a letter of apology to Meghan. Not going to happen though
She fundamentally lacks etiquette and breaks protocol over personal correspondence.
Don’t know how welcome this letter was considering “Lady Di” is still very much loved in France but I suppose it’s always a feather in one’s cap to get a letter from a a Queen Consort no matter who. She is still awful.
The trial ended three months ago. Gisele has not mentioned nor thanked Camilla at all in any press I’ve read.
This is Camilla’s tactic of forcing Gisele to acknowledge her.
Gisele is too polite and far too busy, Madame.
Imagine if Meghan was there to go to the cheltenham races. Maybe it would get the Le Creuset Meghan Sussex sparkle. Oh well. I’ve seen pics of Eugenie and Zara there with their husbands.
Irony is dead. After the years of abuse dealt to Diana and Meghan by that creature, she now seeks some sort of redemption by exploiting a true heroine. What sort of person has to leak the letter to the press for glory? Camilla is disgusting.
I heard she arrived by helicopter.
The palace probably thought that the letter would be publicized by now. Will did the same thing, he sent a letter to the one of the officer’s family attacked on January 6 (Capitol attack). When the family didn’t say anything to the press, Will had to send briefing to the media that he sent a letter. They can’t do anything good without taking the credit publicly.
Camilla did nothing to protect Meghan while she was attacked daily by the media. Nobody would convince me that she cares about women or violence against women. Clarkson said, everyone in his age group wishes the same violent things about Meghan. He wrote that column after partying with Camilla.
Attached link is to Guardian article on just how unsupported Ngozi Fulani felt by Camilla aka the Palace in the aftermath.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/08/ngozi-fulani-sistah-space-charity-boss-at-centre-of-royal-race-row-steps-down-over-abuse
If soaked gin pleather were a face…a women’s rights advocate? Such lofty goals for Jeremy’s girl. Let’s start by not backstabbing the women In your life and family.
Thing is, whenever royals reveal the nice things they did behind the scenes like writing a letter to Gisele Pelicot through unnamed sources, they make it all about them. Kate did the same thing when she showed up to the memorial for Sarah Everard. SHE okayed the release of that awkward photo taken of her because she wanted it known that she had attended. She made it all about her. It was Gisele Pelicot who had the right to reveal she received the letter, not Camilla, especially everything Gisele has been through. Stop making someone else’s pain about you and your nice actions.
Notice when it comes to Meghan and Harry, we find out about the nice things they did behind the scenes because other people choose to share photos on social media or do videos talking about their experiences with them (the only thing that comes to mind for Meghan is when she talked about getting the Billie Eilish concert merch for a young female victim of the LA fires and I think she did that to give a shout out to Billie Eilish’s generosity, not herself). We never get unnamed sources revealing stories of their charity work. Meghan and Harry either post about it on Archewell directly or the people they interact with share it themselves.
Iirc KP sources also publicized that Kate had written to Sara everard’s family but it was not something the family revealed. So similar to this.
She’s a women’s advocate in the same way Casey Anthony is a “legal advocate” as she’s now claiming…