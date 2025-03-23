Princess Kate wants to reconcile with Prince Harry to ‘set a good example’ for her kids

After all of these years, I do enjoy a good “Princess Kate misses Harry” nostalgia piece. I actually do believe that Kate misses her brother-in-law and I also believe she’s probably still incandescent with rage that he married Meghan and moved far, far away, leaving her with the other brother. According to this new report, it seems like Kate is basically the only one in the Windsor clan who worries that they’re actually setting a horrible example of how to handle intra-family disputes.

Kate Middleton is still hoping for a reunion with Prince Harry, according to a source who said she’s “not willing to give up fighting.”

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have been estranged from the royal family for years and have even made a number of explosive allegations against Kate and her husband Prince William. Harry alleged Kate made Meghan cry during one argument and detailed a physical confrontation with William in his memoir Spare. Despite the harsh comments, a source said family is “hugely important” for Kate, including Harry. “So of course she’s still holding out hope that, in time, things can heal,” they added.

The Princess of Wales is aware there would be “challenges” in reuniting with Harry, but that isn’t going to stop her, according to the source. They explained, “She believes that bridges can be rebuilt if there’s willingness on both sides.”

Initially, Kate is believed to have thought that creating space with Harry would have helped the situation with his brother. However, the source told Heat Magazine it’s actually made things worse. To try and fix things, Kate is reportedly “quietly encouraging William” to forgive Harry. The source admitted, “She hasn’t made a whole lot of headway with him, as he’s still very reluctant to trust Harry and Meghan.”

However, Kate won’t give up as she wants to “set a good example for their own kids.” The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children together – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six. The source continued, “It breaks her heart to imagine something like this happening to them, so she wants to show them that family is worth fighting for.”

The Duke of Sussex is likely to return to the UK soon as part of his ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over a decision to remove his publicly-funded security. It’s unclear if he will reunite with his family during the trip. The source suggested Kate is hopeful Harry will reach out when he’s in the UK. They suggested she is hoping to get the chance to “talk things through” with her brother-in-law.

The source concluded, “She knows that may be a big ask and the challenge is that William and Harry see things so differently, so Kate can’t force anything. She’s doing what she can behind the scenes, but ultimately, it’s up to William and Harry.”