Coyote vs. Acme has been officially saved by Ketchup Entertainment



It takes constant vigilance and loud voices to counter the forces of evil and greed at work in this world, but it’s all worth it when we finally get a win like this one: Coyote vs. Acme is saved! Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and certified cartoon-hater David Zaslav tried to can this film — twice! — all while he was slowly but steadily removing the entire catalog of classic Looney Tunes from the WBD streaming platform Max. But at long last, the angry backlash from consumers and filmmakers alike has caused Zaslav to change his tune… and accept an estimated $50 million from distributor Ketchup Entertainment so that Ketchup can release Coyote vs. Acme in theaters for us adoring fans to see. Which we all must do in order to really stick it to Zaslav! And to thank Ketchup for coming to the rescue. Here’s The Hollywood Reporter’s coverage of the deal:

Ketchup Entertainment has made it official by acquiring from Warner Bros. Pictures the worldwide rights to Coyote vs. Acme, which stars Will Forte and John Cena opposite an animated Wile E. Coyote. The live-action/animated hybrid film that brings the iconic Looney Tunes character to the big screen ignited social media when the Hollywood studio canceled it after deciding against releasing that movie theatrically and included as part of a $115 million impairment charge. But behind the scenes, Ketchup and Warners were hammering out an acquisition deal that would put the project in theaters. Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, said in a statement on Monday: “We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.” Ketchup has a history putting Looney Tunes movies in theaters. It distributed The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie after Warner Bros. Discovery opted to shop the film rather than release it itself. Directed by Dave Green, Coyote vs. Acme has a cast that includes Lana Condor and Tone Bell as it centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner. The $70 million budgeted Coyote vs. Acme became the most talked about movie in Hollywood on Nov. 10, 2023 when The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Warners intended to scrap the movie. In February 2024, the company disclosed a $115 million writedown on mystery projects, one of which was presumably was Coyote vs. Acme. … The outcry over Coyote vs. Acme was swift, with sources telling THR multiple filmmakers instructed their reps to cancel meetings at the studio.

[From THR]

Thank you Ketchup Entertainment, for coming to the rescue of a Looney Tunes movie not once but twice now! They haven’t confirmed a new release date for Coyote vs. Acme, except for the trades expecting it won’t be until 2026. We’ve waited this long, what’s one more year. As I’ve said before, the important thing is that we reward Ketchup by giving them the box office they deserve. And speaking of money, help me work through the finances on Warner’s side. So WBD took $115 million as an impairment writedown for multiple projects, likely including Coyote vs. Acme. And now Zaslav has accepted payment from Ketchup, rumored to be around $50 million, so that Ketchup can distribute the film. Here’s where I’m a little confused: is it kosher to take a tax write-off and then later also get paid for the purchase of that project? I mean, I know millionaires, billionaires, and corporations are protected by this government, but in the before times — would this sequence of events be legal? Tax law bitches, please weigh in!

Oh, and for anyone who’s worried that Zaslav is turning into a big old softie, never fear: last week he signed off on tearing down WB’s historic animation studio Building 131, where Looney Tunes greats like Robin Hood Daffy and What’s Opera, Doc? were made. He truly is dethpicable.