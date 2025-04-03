Carrie Coon said no to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ because they refused to give her a raise

I’ve referred to Carrie Coon as a “shapeshifter” many times, but it’s true. She’s beautiful, but her “look” can change so dramatically from role to role, it’s sometimes difficult to remember that she’s been in such a wide variety of projects. All of which to say, I had no idea that she dabbled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She did motion capture and voice work for Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War. But that was the only MCU film she appeared in. Her husband, playwright and actor Tracy Letts, recently explained why his wife said no to appearing in Avengers: Endgame.

Carrie Coon is beloved for her work on HBO series such as “The Leftovers,” “The Gilded Age” and “The White Lotus” Season 3, but her filmography also includes a quick detour to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coon portrayed Thanos’ henchman Proxima Midnight via voiceover and motion capture in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” She did not return for “Avengers: Endgame.” Coon’s husband, the actor and playwright Tracy Letts, said on “The Big Picture” podcast (via People) that money was the reason she dropped Marvel. “I believe [Marvel] went to her for the second one, and they asked her to be in the second one,” Letts said on the podcast. “And she said, ‘Well, the first one is the most successful movie ever made. Are you going to pay me any more money?’ And they said, ‘No. We’re not going to pay you any more money.’” “She said, ‘Wow, you’re not going to pay me any more money, then I don’t think I’m going to do it,’” he continued. “And they said, ‘Well, you should feel yourself fortunate to be part of the Marvel Universe.’ So she declined… We would’ve made a bigger deal out of this, but it would have involved us watching the movies and we weren’t going to do that.”

[From Variety]

This is one of the best takedowns of the MCU ever: “We would’ve made a bigger deal out of this, but it would have involved us watching the movies and we weren’t going to do that.” They didn’t even care enough about watching those movies to make a big deal out of Marvel’s constant cheapness around paying actors. That’s what gets me about the MCU too – many actors would be happy to do those films in general, but if they’re going to “sell out” for these comic-book movies, the actors want to get compensated. Instead, the actors are “degrading” their craft for relatively small Marvel paychecks. It’s a consistent complaint among the MCU actors.