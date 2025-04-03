Kevin Smith’s 1999 film Dogma, unavailable on streaming, returns to theaters in June

Embed from Getty Images

For almost 25 years, one of Kevin Smith’s best movies, Dogma, was almost impossible to find. Harvey Weinstein owned the rights to the movie and was holding it “hostage” so that it could not legally stream anywhere. Thus, it was only available via difficult-to-find DVDs. In late 2024, a new company finally bought the rights for Dogma. This opened up a whole new world of opportunities for Kevin to get the movie back out there. In fact, last November, Kevin announced that not only would the movie be getting a re-release at some point, he was also working on a sequel and was pretty sure he could convince Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to do a cameo. Well, now we have some more information about the Dogma comeback tour. In classic Kevin Smith fashion, he is resurrecting it by kicking off a tour on Easter Sunday, which will lead up to its theatrical re-release on June 5.

Kevin Smith‘s 1999 fantasy comedy “Dogma,” starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as two fallen angels plotting their return to heaven, is getting a theatrical rerelease on June 5, in honor of its 25th anniversary. Ahead of the June rerelease, Smith will also embark on a national tour, hosting screenings of the movie and participating in Q&As in 25 U.S. cities. He’ll appear at the Grove in Los Angeles on April 20, which, in addition to being 4/20, is also Easter Sunday. Iconic Events is distributing the rerelease after acquiring the rights to the film from Miramax. “Dogma” has never been available on streaming, and the scarcity of physical copies made the film somewhat of a cult classic. It’s the fourth film in Smith’s View Askewniverse series, and the highest-grossing of the bunch, which also includes “Clerks” and “Mallrats.” “Dogma” also starred Linda Fiorentino, Chris Rock, Jason Mewes and Smith himself. “Bless me, Father — for I have cinema! God bless iconic events for granting my fourth (and perhaps best) film a religious re-release! Praise the Lord and pass the popcorn for the second coming of ‘Dogma’!” said Smith in a statement. He added, “Blessed are they who come in the name of the tour. See you in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa and Orlando, before wrapping up at my movie theater, Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. But if you miss the tour, thank Heavens you can see the flick at a near you on June 5th!” Mark Rupp, CFO/COO and co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing, added “‘Dogma’ holds a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled that fans will once again get to see it the way it was meant to be experienced — on the big screen.”

[From Variety]

“Bless me, Father — for I have cinema!” is the most Kevin Smith way to announce this news. I’ve always been a fan of Kevin’s silly (and sometimes inappropriate) puns. I bet he’s been waiting to use that one for like 20 years at this point. I am really excited about this and absolutely plan on seeing Dogma in theaters. I was a sophomore in high school when it first came out, and honestly cannot remember if I saw it in theaters the first time around or if I saw it while at a friend’s house. (I don’t think my very Catholic parents would have let me see it in theaters, but it’s very possible that I snuck in with friends.)

Anyway, Dogma is my favorite Kevin Smith movie. I had it on DVD at some point, but it’s been lost throughout the years. I was looking at the cast list and it’s crazy how many people are in it! The one thing that I’ve always appreciated about Kevin’s movies is that he’s generally always been respectful and reverent of the big name actors whom he’s worked with, like he’s perpetually the first-time filmmaker who cannot believe that he scored someone like Alan Rickman to be in his film. That said, RIP Alan Rickman and George Carlin. A sequel will not be the same without you.

If you’re interested in getting tickets for the Dogma tour, you can get them here. Tickets go on sale on April 23.

