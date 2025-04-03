Kevin Smith’s 1999 film Dogma, unavailable on streaming, returns to theaters in June

Embed from Getty Images
For almost 25 years, one of Kevin Smith’s best movies, Dogma, was almost impossible to find. Harvey Weinstein owned the rights to the movie and was holding it “hostage” so that it could not legally stream anywhere. Thus, it was only available via difficult-to-find DVDs. In late 2024, a new company finally bought the rights for Dogma. This opened up a whole new world of opportunities for Kevin to get the movie back out there. In fact, last November, Kevin announced that not only would the movie be getting a re-release at some point, he was also working on a sequel and was pretty sure he could convince Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to do a cameo. Well, now we have some more information about the Dogma comeback tour. In classic Kevin Smith fashion, he is resurrecting it by kicking off a tour on Easter Sunday, which will lead up to its theatrical re-release on June 5.
Kevin Smith‘s 1999 fantasy comedy “Dogma,” starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as two fallen angels plotting their return to heaven, is getting a theatrical rerelease on June 5, in honor of its 25th anniversary.
Ahead of the June rerelease, Smith will also embark on a national tour, hosting screenings of the movie and participating in Q&As in 25 U.S. cities. He’ll appear at the Grove in Los Angeles on April 20, which, in addition to being 4/20, is also Easter Sunday.
Iconic Events is distributing the rerelease after acquiring the rights to the film from Miramax. “Dogma” has never been available on streaming, and the scarcity of physical copies made the film somewhat of a cult classic. It’s the fourth film in Smith’s View Askewniverse series, and the highest-grossing of the bunch, which also includes “Clerks” and “Mallrats.”
“Dogma” also starred Linda Fiorentino, Chris Rock, Jason Mewes and Smith himself.
“Bless me, Father — for I have cinema! God bless iconic events for granting my fourth (and perhaps best) film a religious re-release! Praise the Lord and pass the popcorn for the second coming of ‘Dogma’!” said Smith in a statement.
He added, “Blessed are they who come in the name of the tour. See you in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa and Orlando, before wrapping up at my movie theater, Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. But if you miss the tour, thank Heavens you can see the flick at a near you on June 5th!”
Mark Rupp, CFO/COO and co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing, added “‘Dogma’ holds a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled that fans will once again get to see it the way it was meant to be experienced — on the big screen.”
“Bless me, Father — for I have cinema!” is the most Kevin Smith way to announce this news. I’ve always been a fan of Kevin’s silly (and sometimes inappropriate) puns. I bet he’s been waiting to use that one for like 20 years at this point. I am really excited about this and absolutely plan on seeing Dogma in theaters. I was a sophomore in high school when it first came out, and honestly cannot remember if I saw it in theaters the first time around or if I saw it while at a friend’s house. (I don’t think my very Catholic parents would have let me see it in theaters, but it’s very possible that I snuck in with friends.)
Anyway, Dogma is my favorite Kevin Smith movie. I had it on DVD at some point, but it’s been lost throughout the years. I was looking at the cast list and it’s crazy how many people are in it! The one thing that I’ve always appreciated about Kevin’s movies is that he’s generally always been respectful and reverent of the big name actors whom he’s worked with, like he’s perpetually the first-time filmmaker who cannot believe that he scored someone like Alan Rickman to be in his film. That said, RIP Alan Rickman and George Carlin. A sequel will not be the same without you.
If you’re interested in getting tickets for the Dogma tour, you can get them here. Tickets go on sale on April 23.
This is my favorite movie of his and it certainly has timely themes given the false idol the magats worship and their fixation on destroying everything to hasten the end of days per their supposed religion. Conservative Catholicism and Evangelicals have way more in common than they think. I actually own most of his movies on DVD, including Dogma and rewatch it at least annually. KS is so close to being brilliant, but always pushes certain gags too far, so he won’t be someone everyone likes. I actually saw this in a movie theater in an area more conservative than the back’erds wasteland I live now when it was originally released. We really have went backwards as a society in terms of free speech and rights since the rise of social media and the magat takeover.
I can’t wait to see Dogma on the big screen again! I rented the DVD long ago and my Jesuit-educated dad couldn’t stop laughing. I remember discussing Dogma with a young priest; he found the movie funny and said he liked to show it to those interested in theology.
I have the DVD! I make it a point to watch it several times a year. I love the cast and the theme of the whole movie. I’m glad that it will be shared with the world with a theatre release
I love Dogma and search for it on streaming every couple of months, just in case 🙂. I do have it on DVD but I don’t know if the DVD player still works, lol! Anyhow, I’m thrilled that a whole new generation will have the opportunity to see it!
YouTube has it for free
I’m so happy for this!
I saw it so long ago that I don’t remember much of it, aside from it being laugh out loud fun funny and insightful as hell.
Good for Kevin!
Also, I despise any business model that relies on a ” catch and kill ” (or invade and destroy) strategy. You want something out of the free market? Make something better to outcompete it, drive it out because yours is more appealing to consumers. And I hate it even more when it’s something like Weinstein / the idiot at Warners burying creative content. And HW likely doing it out of spite at someone who didn’t give in to his gross wishes
I still angry at this kind of stuff taking away my beloved O’Coco’s (f you conglomerate that bought Seeds of Change and then hoovered up and destroyed the best snack food ever along with many other unique, small businesd created products)
We’ve had some really bad examples that mentality it on the geopolitical front lately which are much more harmful obviously ( suppression of news, attempts to erase history, seizing control and dismantling entire government institutions, disappearance of human beings)
It’s good to get a few small wins like this and the Coyote vs Acme film being shown
I enjoy most Kevin smith movies.
But dogma is my FAVORITE!!!!!
It’s brilliant and so funny,
Rickman, George Carlin, Salma Hayak, Linda Florentino, and Chris Rock,
Alanis playing God.
In addition to Affleck and Damon as rogue angels and smith’s usuals.
I still watch it b/c I’ve had the dvd forever.
Love that he got it back.
And his monologues/comedy act/ just talking – is absolutely worth seeing.
One of my all time favorite movies. Brilliant start to finish.
I actually sought out a DVD of Dogma a year or so ago because it wasn’t streaming. Started me on a big physical media collection streak. I might need to check out the tour tickets!