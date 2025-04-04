Brooklyn Beckham is beefing with his brother Romeo over Romeo’s girlfriend

For years now, there have been rumors of friction within the Beckham family. David and Victoria Beckham were apparently not happy when Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz, and it genuinely seemed like Brooklyn has spent less time with his family in recent years because of it. Now there are reports that Brooklyn is beefing with another family member: his brother Romeo Beckham, who is 22 years old. Romeo is dating Kim Turnbull, a 23-year-old DJ. But Brooklyn and Kim dated years ago, before Brooklyn began seeing Nicola Peltz. So… Brooklyn thinks Kim is just into dating Beckham guys, I guess?
Drama is unfolding in David Beckham’s family, with 2 of his sons beefing over a woman — not in a jealous way, but more a question of her motives. Sources connected to the family tell TMZ … Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham are not on speaking terms because Romeo is dating Kim Turnbull. We’re told Kim had a romantic connection with Brooklyn several years ago, but that’s all water under the bridge.
Of course, Brooklyn is happily married to Nicola Peltz now, and our sources say the issue at hand is the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.
Our sources say the feud is why Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from a recent celebration for David’s 50th birthday. Romeo was there with Kim, and we’re told Brooklyn and Nicola will not be present at any public family events that Kim is at. What’s interesting is Romeo posted a family photo from Dad’s party Wednesday with the caption, “Family is everything” … and he did not tag his bro and Nicola.
Brooklyn and Nicola also skipped Victoria Beckham’s fashion show last month … and we’re told that was also due to the fact that Kim was present.
Our sources say things between Brooklyn and Romeo started to go south in December and their beef has only been getting worse. Kim’s got Romeo’s parents on her side though … our sources say David and Victoria trust her around their son. Not so much Brooklyn … who, we’re told, feels protective of his younger brother. There’s no ill will toward Romeo himself, Brooklyn just doesn’t approve of Kim dating him. We’ve reached out to reps for David, Brooklyn and Kim, but no word back.
I did two seconds of digging, and it looks like Kim Turnbull also dated Rocco Ritchie, so she definitely has a thing for British nepo babies. It looks like Brooklyn and Kim were sort of dealing with each other romantically back in 2017… meaning, Brooklyn was 18 and she was 16. Are we really watching brothers fall out because Brooklyn had a brief relationship with Kim eight years ago when they were both teens? That’s insane. Brooklyn might be the one with the problem here.
Ick!
So Romeo doesn’t care that he dates Brooklyn’s exes but Brooklyn minds?
Be free Brooklyn, you’ve got Nicola. Control your own happiness, not your brother.
Why is she dating the brother of someone she dated?! Is that supposed to be okay. That’s the ick, nasty, yucky part. I don’t know if that should be a reason to stay away from important family events, but that’s just gross on her part.
These kids grew up on “Summer I Turned Pretty” brother drama
Eh, she’s currently the family groupie. Lots of rich families have them. They’ll be over in a few months and she’ll find a new nepo baby.
I doubt she is a groupie. She comes from her own famous family. Google William Turnbull and Kim Lim. You can also google post punk band 23 Skidoo.
Is it Brooklyn having the problem or Nicola? Is she jealous that the Beckhams like Kim and were not so fond of her? Is Nicola the one who is causing the drama?
Looks like Brooklyn is out to get his brother and destroy kim’s rep. (They do that a lot in the UK…….) if the family is ok with her, it’s possibly because their breakup wasnt kim’s fault. Looks like somebody’s not over it, has secret and/or Nicola doesnt want somebody who’s had her man around. But it is very weird situation…
Romeo has epilepsy. It’s very common for the siblings to feel over protective and worry about his safety and who he is with. At least in our situation, that’s true.
I feel like the dating pool in these groups are always small, and has been forever. it was the same when I was a teen with celebrities, and I’m sure it was the same with my mom was a teen in the 70s. I can see being icked if they dated last year, but almost 10 years ago when you were teens? Who cares.
I can’t believe that literally none of his friends have dated his exes or that he hasn’t dated any of his friends exes. I put money on the fact that someone that he’s cool with dated Nicola before him. Also, he’s married to someone else now, why he is he gatekeeping his brothers relationship.
Yes. If they were so young when they dated it may have been a platonic type relationship anyway. And she may not have taken it as seriously as he did. Brooklyn comes across like the dog-in-the-manger here. He can’t adjust enough to go to his dad’s BD party because she was there and just not speak to her or to a fashion show? Sounds weird.
It’s interesting that the article specifically calls out that he’s questioning her motives. Maybe he knows something from when they dated that makes that a concern? Or maybe his wife is jealous. A shame to see his family who seems to have always been close in fighting like this.
Apparently she was 16 at the time. What motives does someone ascribe to a 16 yr old, 8 yrs later? That sounds a bit odd.
Cruz is 19 and dating a 30 yr old.. Now her motives I might question. Lol
He’d make a terrible lesbian. We date each other’s exes all the time because the dating pool is limited.
Nicola is the problem. None of the Beckham’s can stand her and they like the other gal. It is weird that she’s 30 tho…
Romeo’s girlfriend/Brooklyn’s ex is not the 30 year old. That is Cruz’ girlfriend.
Isn’t one of them (at 19 years of age) dating a 30 year old woman? That’s the real issue here, methinks!
Dating someone doesn’t give you veto rights over who their later relationships. Brooklyn seems deeply full of himself. Probably got it from his parents, but they earned it. He hasn’t.
Yuck. I would never date any of my sister’s exes, no matter how long ago it was or how brief the relationship. Having dated my sibling puts you off limits for good. Romeo needs to expand his dating pool.
Me too. Yuck!
ooo – I just learned (old DM story of her dating Rocco Ritchie) that her grandfather was William Turnbull. He was an important post-war Scottish artist – primarily his large abstract figurative sculptures made in rough wood. Well-respected artist and well-liked on a personal level.- incidentally: very handsome guy.
Even I have heard of him.
So, maybe she’s no dummy?
It’s a gross situation. It doesn’t matter how much time passed.
BROOKLYN might be the one with the problem here?? Are you kidding? This woman sounds vile and it’s weirdo behavior by the brother too. There are PLENTYYY of fish in the sea for a Beckham.