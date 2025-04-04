Prince Harry is concerned that Sentebale’s finances are ‘ailing’ these days

One week ago, I felt like the weekend would bring some bonkers royal gossip, but I wasn’t expecting Sophie Chandauka’s bizarre royalist media tour. Will something similar happen this weekend? Will Chandauka make the media rounds and throw out more bizarre accusations against Prince Harry? What’s interesting is that over the course of the past week, there’s already been significant pushback, and as of Thursday, there will be an investigation by Britain’s Charity Commission. People are rightly focused on Chandauka’s spending spree in the past year, where she reportedly dropped something like $600K of Sentebale money on “consultants.” The last time any Sentebale accounts were published, it was for the 2023 business year, so no one really knows the current state of Sentebale’s cash on hand, or how much Sentebale money has been spent on Chandauka’s ego and publicity tour. Within this NewsNation piece about how Prince Harry is “deeply depressed,” there’s an aside about how Sentebale’s finances are “ailing.”
While Meghan Markle is basking in her recent success, her husband, Prince Harry, is having a rough time. Sources tell me that Harry is “deeply depressed and embarrassed” by the Sentebale charity scandal he is enmeshed in and devastated that the charity he founded has been “ripped away” from him.
”He loves his charities — this is what he wants to spend his life doing and now, one of them is gone … and in the most horrible way,” a source said.
Both Harry and Prince Seeiso left Sentebale in sympathy and support for the board, which had resigned due to friction with the Zimbabwean chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka. The aftermath of the resignations has been brutal. Chandauka, who has been chairwoman of Sentebale since June 2023, claims Prince Harry bullied and harassed her after Harry’s wife created an awkward moment during a 2024 polo event.
Chandauka is also said to be furious that “someone” let it slip to the London Times that she spent over $600,000 on consultants — a lot of money that others feel could have gone to the charity’s causes instead. The charity, which had been in good financial health previously, is now said to be ailing (something Chandauka denies).
Adding to Harry’s depression is his father King Charles’ illness. Harry was said to be devastated when the King was so unwell due to cancer treatments he canceled public engagements last week. The Daily Mail reported Harry “doesn’t leave the (Montecito) house anymore.” A rep for Harry declined to comment on “conjecture.”
I genuinely hope that the Charity Commission focuses on the money rather than Chandauka’s bizarre claims, most of which are already falling apart under close scrutiny. Chandauka can “deny” that her stewardship of Sentebale hasn’t driven the charity into the ground, but the financials will likely say something else. But again, I don’t have a lot of faith in any British institution to do the right thing by a charity co-founded by Prince Harry. I know Harry wants to do this by the book, but I hope he’s already looped in his lawyers and they’re making plans to go scorched-earth on Chandauka and Prince William’s ally Iain Rawlinson.
Depressed no pissed off absolutely!! What she and the royal family have done is insane. I’m really hoping that it all comes out about how shiesty she truly is with what she has done to this charity for children! He will do whatever he has to do to get this fixed.
“Conjecture.”
Harry’s statement showed he was gutted by what’s happened at Sentebale but when you’ve worked on something for two decades, the mourning period then adjustment without it takes awhile.
The rats can fill in whatever nonsense in the dramas they want to create, though I had to laugh at this:
“Chandauka is also said to be furious that “someone” let it slip to the London Times that she spent over $600,000 on consultants”
So she is very much like Willie in that regard. It’s not the fact that she spent donor money on “consultants”, it’s the fact she could not cover this up. And if true, why should she be furious? It’s donor money she’s spending, she has to be accountable for it. She really sounds like a woman who dislikes accountability. Like Willie.
As for Harry, I have no doubt he’ll bounce back because he’s motivated by altruism. His friendship with Seeiso remains, and he has shown true loyalty and support to his trustees. You’ll be fine Harry. You’ve dealt with worse things than this one.
Right? Sophie is upset that facts were brought to light through a “slip.” Meanwhile she went to the sun and sky news for a round of interviews full of tabloid talking points with no substance or evidence. Again, she could have just stepped down which would have been smart but at that point I’m assuming Rawlinson was consulting with her at a cost of almost 100,000 pounds from Sentebale funds and no doubt he was telling her not to stand down. She shouldn’t have listened to him.
“Sophie, we’ve got him!”
If Willie thought Sophie was the catalyst that would bring Sentebale-Harry down, he really is next level stupid. So glad he’s not king yet.
The Charity Commission only deals with the financial management and governance of charities. They won’t be dealing with issues of bullying etc. Sophie knows she’s in trouble that’s why she threw out all those accusations to distract from the real issues which are financial mismanagement and misuse of funds.
Hopefully the Sussexes, with their deep pockets, are liaising with a good labour lawyer to deal with the baseless bullying, racism and misogynoir accusations. She’s painted herself into a corner and all the deflecting and distracting will sink her.
The Sussexes may not be able to go ahead with their lawsuit until the Charity Commission issues its verdict, which, thanks to Lady Digby, we know could take as long as two years. But I hope they do eventually go ahead, also against the tabloids for giving her a platform based on zero evidence she provided.
I’m sure William is happy to hear Harry is depressed. It’s a shame what as happened. The British press(those that hate Meghan) continue to take joy in this mess. I hope they all lose their jobs for the lack of professionalism and the need to destroy Harry n his family. This has gone on far too long.
William has a problem. Whatever that problem is it’s starting to surface externally. He’s aging at a rapid rate. He’s lost weight and looks horrible. This is a reach: I think KC was informed about Sentebale and Rawlinson. He got pissed n had to go to the hospital. Maybe I’m the only one getting Williams unhinged behavior. I think the family n press projected Williams behavior low IQ on Harry since the death of Di. I think most people don’t like him. William will never be king. He’s incompetent and lazy. Can’t wait for the results of the investigation. The Sussex won’t get an apology. This latest attempt at destroying HM is the final nail in the coffin. KC n PW took 2.5 yrs to destroy the BRF . Let’s see who they blame.
Harry will get the blame.
William hasn’t been seen in public this week–the announcement about the law firm doesn’t count. Kate hasn’t been seen in three weeks, and it can’t just be down to Easter break because Easter isn’t until April 20. What’s going on, or are they just lazy?
Absolutely none of the tax payers business they are taking another luxury break on Mustique until 24 April when their children are due back at school!
He will have been buoyed up by yesterday’s confirmation that the Charity Commission UK have opened a compliance inquiry into Sentebale as it will be forensic and expose any and all financial shenanigans that have gone on and who authorised finance expenditure and for what purpose. They did an excellent job on the Captain Tom Moore Foundation. This is equally high profile and while it will take time I am confident in their diligence in carrying their role as a regulatory body.
Can I ask why this is being investigated by Charity Commission UK? Wouldn’t it make more sense for the Lesotho govt to have their Charity Agency investigate rather than Britain?
Sentebale is registered in the UK and the CC has jurisdiction over it.
I bet if Lesotho had jurisdiction they’d have quickly shut down Sophie.
Harry doesn’t leave the house any more? Give me a break. There have always been periods when he and Meghan aren’t pictured in public then they pop up at something.
LOL. They have a house that’s designed not to be left.
Negative publicity, including ‘social media storms’, can have lasting damage on a charity’s reputation and may attract Charity Commission attention. Sophie ‘s media blitz made it inevitable that Sentebale under her stewardship would be investigated.She escalated from an incendiary statement on Wednesday to a printed interview with FT on Saturday
followed by 20 minutes in person interview on Sunday with Sky News. She was provocatively courting attention like she wanted to be sued by Prince Harry. Wisely he waited for the decisive intervention by Charity Commission UK to open a compliance inquiry and then issued a dignified response on behalf of Seeiso and the former trustees because their concern is Sentebale.
She could do a lengthy interview with MoS featuring THAT email? document? or text? Would MoS really risk another lawsuit from Harry with Sophie as their heroine? Given how things are developing on the credibility front they’d be wiser to not risk backing her because they are laying themselves wide open to being sued.
Let’s see if there’s more drama from her with MoS and even now, the Observer. The Sunday papers would have that leisurely discourse on how bad Harry is.
Not surprising that Harry is cheesed off, it was a brilliant charity and Chandauka has ruined it. Short of funds, short of donors, and its raison d’être removed. What is happening with the children?
Best ever response in these times
…The Daily Mail reported Harry “doesn’t leave the (Montecito) house anymore.” A rep for Harry declined to comment on “conjecture.” Straight up said ‘ i ignore wasteful approaches.’
bc the media machinery itself used Sophie’s lying spree as a takedown and takeover of harry they themselves made it ‘front page news”. So the commission is on the hook – thank the media machinery hubris for making it important the commission get it right .. so many eyes.
plus this took no time at for the call to look into it for a commission, It’s on Sophie how she handles the scrutiny in front of a commission- so many people.. she can’t separate from the herd to manipulate- does she out her trojan horse -role and the people who approached her.
Believe Harry – it is a relief and it is heartbreaking
I am reading Richard Cass’ book on the search for his backpacker son Jamie Neale who went missing for 12 days in the Blue Mountains of NSW in July 2009. It is his insider account of how the media hailed him as the World’s coolest dad and then turned on him and headlines became Greedy dad demands half of bush survivor’s cash!! After a row with his son he flew home to the UK and approached a press agency to find out how much his story was worth to the tabs. A media auction with an outline of his story designed to allow each paper to bid for an exclusive and only the winner can publish. He was angry with his son over not receiving a fee for a joint interview they’d given in Australia. He wanted to shame his son into giving him some of the proceeds but if not the UK tabloid fee would suffice as revenge and recompense. However, there had been controversy over how Jamie survived for nearly two weeks in the bush so father was told his story would be worth three times as much if he’d say it was a hoax!! Dad refused to lie and so only got 10k instead of 30k. The backlash got Richard pulverised on opposite continents and resulted in his son never speaking to him again. So selling out to the media ruined his reputation and cost him the trust of his son. The entire book is a cautionary tale about dealing with the media when you accidentally become the centre of a huge public interest story.
I hope Harry and Prince Seeisio can regroup and continue their work, if not under Sentebale (if it will take two years to oust Chandauka) then under a different organization. Maybe under Archewell’s umbrella, who knows.
I certainly hope so @Me at home because it is the children who matter. I just wish all this had never happened. What does Sophie gain from all this drama unless she just loves being the centre of attention? She and her brother have their own company so why not concentrate on their livelihood? She could have left with dignity and it could have been handled discreetly? I hope CC can fast track their investigation because uncertainty about how donations are being used will deter donors.
Sophie wanted Sussex level of attention. She’s got it now. Just not the way she thought it would be. 😏