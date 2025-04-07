Wilkinson: Prince Harry ‘probably not overly happy’ that the kids are on Meghan’s IG

I haven’t seen Prince Archie or Princess Lili’s faces in years. We’ve seen a lot of the backs of their heads recently, and we’ve even heard their little voices, but the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t put her kids’ faces on social media whatsoever. I have no idea what these kids look like other than their red hair. From where I sit, Meghan has done a good job of striking the balance between “giving fans a glimpse of her family and home life” and “setting limits on how much fans see.” This is obviously something Meghan and Harry have discussed with each other and with the media too – they’ve both spoken about their desire to protect their kids and wanting them to grow up with some anonymity (more than they would ever have in the UK). But one British tabloid editor thinks he’s found a wedge issue!
Prince Harry is allegedly “not overly happy” with his wife, Meghan Markle, using their kids to promote her brand, As Ever.
Matt Wilkinson, a royal editor at the Sun, claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not aligned when it comes to sharing photos of their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, on social media.
“My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage Harry would much rather his children were not seen,” Wilkinson said on Friday’s episode of “A Right Royal Podcast.”
“He doesn’t want them to be [photographed],” Wilkinson added. “He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of us out there trying to take photos of his kids.”
On the flip side, the journalist claimed, “Meghan grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California-style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff. She doesn’t want to hide them away.”
Although Wilkinson noted that Markle doesn’t show her kids’ faces, he claimed she was using them to display her brand as a mother and “homemaker.”
“Harry is probably not overly happy,” he alleged.
“He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of us out there trying to take photos of his kids.” Said by the Sun’s editor who literally flew to California in 2023 to stalk the Sussexes and wander around Montecito, hoping for sightings. The fact that there are so few paparazzi photos of Archie and Lili shows that the Sussexes have good security, not that there’s a lack of interest in seeing the kids. Anyway, as I said, I assume Meghan and Harry have talked about all of this and they’ve worked out their rules for putting their kids on social media. Meghan is so proud of her family though, and she’s wanted to show them off for years and I’m so glad that she’s found a way to do just that while still letting her kids have privacy.
Megan's family making cookies for Drew Barrymore It's heartwarming to imagine her, sleeves rolled up, laughing with Lilibet, Archie, and friends while baking. Their smiles are unforgettable. Meghan's warmth connects deeply, proving that baking can bring immense joy.
Honestly I wish everyone (not just celebs would do this). Wait until your kids can give you consent to show their faces. So many of these trad families and others like the Ruby Franke family drove me up the wall with showing their children’s faces and providing details about things very personal to them. I still have friends who don’t show their kids faces on social media and I don’t see anything wrong with it.
Agree. And thank God Ruby Franke is in prison now
The rota rats are running mad. Mr. Harry Sussex is an avid photographer, and HE IS THE ONE THAT’S TAKING HIS WIFE AND CHILDREN’S PICTURES. Caps are just for emphasis not trying to yell. And the Sussexes have always been a team, they said so from day one that they will and had been doing everything as a team. That means that all the pictures posted on IG are selected by both Mr. and Mrs Sussex so, they both agree before posting that they BOTH want these pictures and/or vids out there on IG. All the vids Mrs Meghan Sussex has been posting are recorded by her husband and both their voices are heard as they interact while making those videos. So, no, Mr. Harry Sussex is not upset and planning to serve Mrs. Meghan Sussex with divorce papers tomorrow.
This is the same Wilkinson who stalks them in Montecito?
Hope Harry’s security team has tabs on each of these obsessed rats. I’m sure Harry keeps a file on each one of them. Might come in handy one day for stalking complaints.
Sure. This is the guy that got uncomfortably close to them at IG in Düsseldorf 🧐.
Harry was seen with the children too. Their faces are not shown. There is no difference of opinion. They both do the same thing. Derangers write horrible things about those children without seeing them. The dm comments section . Some scary comments.
The podcast drops this week so let’s ramp up the hatred. These folks are the same ones complaining that Meghan didn’t film in her actual home. Now they are mad that she dares to show the back of her kids heads in a few photos. So which is it folks, do you want to see more or less?
I see they are angling for a Sussex divorce with this complete bullshit. Harry and Meg parent as a team and photographing the children from behind without seeing their faces is protecting their privacy as children. They don’t walk them out in front of the press when they need some good PR. STFU Wilkinson!
Who does he think is taking these photos? They aren’t all professional, some of them have to be Harry. So maybe Matt should STFU and not blab his assumptions/fantasies about someone else’s marriage. These people.
That is what I’m thinking, who but Harry is taking the pictures.
Beatrice just shows the backs of her kids heads. No complaints. The ones who want to see the Sussex children dislike them and their parents. And complain the kids can’t be with their cousins.
Beatrice learnt something from Harry and Meghan.
Wilkinson has an unhealthy obsession with Harry and Meghan. He stalked them in Germany for IG and flew to Montecito for divorce gossip ( and got nothing)
Meghan does a great job at showing her family and still protecting their privacy. It can be done. She isn’t hiding them she is protecting them.
What’s Wilkinson’s background? Time for him to have some sunlight.
Hiss. Meghan and Harry are a power couple and the kids wouldn’t appear at all if they were not in agreement as a couple. They are protected from the paparazzi and their faces are not shown. The biased rota media needs to focus their energy on the obvious misery of the Wails marriage and the body language of the Wails children when their parents are together or they are forced to make public appearances.
Matt knows NOTHING of the goings-on in Harry’s home. Ppl fall for these silly brit media stories all the time. Its harassment pure and simple and none of this will make any sense beyond that. I wish these types of stories didnt bring clicks. Matt HATES Harry and his a WIlliam opertative. Its not new. Meghan has a product launching and the Palace and Brit Media cant STAND that she is unbothered. it really drives them crazy!
Now do the Wales children. They’ve been used as pr props and photo ops for years.
I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Harry and Meghan have discussed and agreed upon how much of their kids they want to share publicly. Meghan is not doing anything with those kids on social media without Harry’s full approval. I think that’s a normal thing for every set of parents – to agree on your comfort level – but I think especially for them, with threats etc, and with Harry’s trauma relating to photographers – they clearly have worked it out as to their comfort level here.
Matt Wilkinson is just lying through his teeth. Harry has been seen out with the children and the children have been on their Christmas cards in the past. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan have come up with a way to show the children while still protecting their privacy.
This is all about money. Full face images of the Sussex children would make the BM press a fortune and they are mad the Sussexes haven’t sold the pictures to them. They are also mad they wasted time and money on Toxic Tom Markle, who they were counting on to guilt Meghan and Harry to reconcile with him and in turn he can sell pictures of his royal grandchildren.
I’m sure this was a much discussed topic before they ever posted anything… probably was discussed with the security team also. I really wish these rags would just stop.. people really need to just stop feeding these rats.
Why do they act like Harry has zero agency? Like she’s just doing this and he’s as shocked as we are to see videos of them when they are posted. They do the same thing about them coming to the UK like that choice isn’t made by the two of them. This idea that they aren’t a couple making a decision about how to raise their kids together. As far as I can see it wouldn’t even be a wedge issue. Harry didn’t want his kids first days at school to be worldwide news, and then having to smile and wave at strangers as they walked to church on Christmas. He never said you can’t know anything about them or hear their voices. The real question they should be asking is why do you need to see their faces? What about them do you know or understand better because you can pick them out of a crowd.
Because that’s their Harry narrative. Again, they’re deaf, dumb and blind because racism. They ignore everything Harry has said – which is a lot, ignored what they’ve seen, simply to paint M as the black witch she-devil bully.
He says probably..he knows nothing about what Harry thinks or feels. He even admits that we don’t see their faces.
Yep, he knows nothing. Pure conjecture.
Lol what shines through the most on Meghan’s IG is how proud she is of her kids. Meghan like most moms find her children to be absolutely adorable and is bursting with pride over the 2 little people. She loves showing Archie and Lili helping in the kitchen and garden. Meghan said on As Ever that these are the formative memories she wants to make with her kids. She’s found a way to balance showing off the family she’s proud to have created while keeping them safe.
Its only weirdos like this writer who think high profile couples don’t discuss how social media will be incorporated into their personal and private lives.
A “hoard” of us? Really? they actually printed that?
I guess you can take the content of this article with about as much credibility as the editing.
Hmm, aren’t there protection laws for children of famous people against taking their photos without consent? Even if they stalk them, the paps can’t publish children’s photos unless H&M consent to it or H&M share it themselves on social media. I am guessing, they are pissed off that H&M aren’t sharing clear pics with their faces visible. I remember, there was one photo of Lili’s face that the media got while they were watching some celebrations in Montecito and they had to blur her face due to the privacy laws.
Wilkinson has no idea what Harry thinks, clearly H&M discuss things about their children. Story is to just fill empty space in the newspaper.