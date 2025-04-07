Wilkinson: Prince Harry ‘probably not overly happy’ that the kids are on Meghan’s IG

I haven’t seen Prince Archie or Princess Lili’s faces in years. We’ve seen a lot of the backs of their heads recently, and we’ve even heard their little voices, but the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t put her kids’ faces on social media whatsoever. I have no idea what these kids look like other than their red hair. From where I sit, Meghan has done a good job of striking the balance between “giving fans a glimpse of her family and home life” and “setting limits on how much fans see.” This is obviously something Meghan and Harry have discussed with each other and with the media too – they’ve both spoken about their desire to protect their kids and wanting them to grow up with some anonymity (more than they would ever have in the UK). But one British tabloid editor thinks he’s found a wedge issue!

Prince Harry is allegedly “not overly happy” with his wife, Meghan Markle, using their kids to promote her brand, As Ever. Matt Wilkinson, a royal editor at the Sun, claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not aligned when it comes to sharing photos of their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, on social media. “My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage Harry would much rather his children were not seen,” Wilkinson said on Friday’s episode of “A Right Royal Podcast.” “He doesn’t want them to be [photographed],” Wilkinson added. “He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of us out there trying to take photos of his kids.” On the flip side, the journalist claimed, “Meghan grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California-style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff. She doesn’t want to hide them away.” Although Wilkinson noted that Markle doesn’t show her kids’ faces, he claimed she was using them to display her brand as a mother and “homemaker.” “Harry is probably not overly happy,” he alleged.

[From Page Six]

“He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of us out there trying to take photos of his kids.” Said by the Sun’s editor who literally flew to California in 2023 to stalk the Sussexes and wander around Montecito, hoping for sightings. The fact that there are so few paparazzi photos of Archie and Lili shows that the Sussexes have good security, not that there’s a lack of interest in seeing the kids. Anyway, as I said, I assume Meghan and Harry have talked about all of this and they’ve worked out their rules for putting their kids on social media. Meghan is so proud of her family though, and she’s wanted to show them off for years and I’m so glad that she’s found a way to do just that while still letting her kids have privacy.

Megan's family making cookies for Drew Barrymore It's heartwarming to imagine her, sleeves rolled up, laughing with Lilibet, Archie, and friends while baking. Their smiles are unforgettable. Meghan's warmth connects deeply, proving that baking can bring immense joy. #LovelsintheDetails

#EraOfJoy [image or embed] — (Sussex squad & Selenators) (@alexrusso2292.bsky.social) March 6, 2025 at 9:24 PM