Ben Affleck was ‘briefly’ back on Raya but ‘it’s not his thing’ anymore

Us Weekly’s cover story this week is about Ben Affleck’s “fresh start” one year after he separated from Jennifer Lopez. Granted, we didn’t know it at the time – last April, we still thought Ben and J.Lo were together and working on their marriage. We didn’t realize that Ben simply woke up one day in the spring of 2024 and decided that he no longer wanted to be married to J.Lo. I still think Ben was a complete douchebag to Jennifer last year, but I also think it was completely predictable that Ben would sabotage himself and the marriage. It is what it is. At least the crashout wasn’t that bad for either of them. Still, I’m not really interested in hearing these very convenient “poor Ben is picking up the pieces and doing okay with everything” stories. He is the architect of his own bullsh-t! Some highlights from Us Weekly:

Getting back into the groove: “Ben doesn’t feel as exposed now, and he likes that,” one source tells Us Weekly. Adds a second source: “He’s focused on himself and work, and he seems very happy.”

He’s still mad about J.Lo’s fame: “Ben never really liked the public aspect of their relationship,” says the first source, adding that the star “was frustrated with the Bennifer 2.0 nickname and never really comfortable with it all.”

He barely speaks to J.Lo: “They’re not in contact very often,” says the second source. A third tells Us that communication between the two is limited, but they’re “in a place where they know they can call or text at any time and be cordial.” Affleck’s kids and Lopez’s 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max (dad is singer Marc Anthony), remain close, even as “Ben and J.Lo have taken a step back from each other,” says the first source. “They’re still in touch, but they were more so during the divorce because they had a reason to be, especially for the kids. The blended family vibe has softened with distance, but there’s still lots of love.” (The source notes that Lopez and Garner — who became friendly while Lopez and Affleck were together — “have spoken a couple of times. Jennifer is one of the few people J.Lo trusts.”)

Ben has gotten closer to Jennifer Garner: “Their relationship has deepened since [Ben’s] divorce, but there is nothing romantic between them,” the first source says, adding that the pair do occasionally spend time together without the kids present. (Affleck and Garner broke up in 2015 following 10 years of marriage; Garner has been dating entrepreneur John Miller since 2018.) “There’s just a real trust and familiarity there… which makes it easier to coparent,” continues the first source. “They are family for life.”

Ben loves Matt Damon: “Ben’s reunion with Matt for RIP has been a huge bright spot for him,” says the first source. “There’s no ego [with them]; it’s just fun.” Adds the third source: “Matt is family to Ben and one of his biggest supporters. Ben loves when they get to be in the same room… and knows they thrive together.”

He’s dating: Affleck’s been casually dating but isn’t quite ready for anything serious. “It’s very casual,” says the third source, noting that the A-lister isn’t one “to do dates in public” and is “very low-key” about the women he sees. The second source tells Us Affleck hooked up with “a couple of people” and is “back to living the single bachelor life.”

He’s not on Raya anymore: The star hopes to find love again — eventually. “Ben wants to settle down [when the time is right],” says the first source, noting that Affleck was briefly back on the exclusive dating app Raya, but “it’s not his thing” anymore. The third source says the actor constantly gets set up by friends and colleagues — “It’s a running joke that everyone has someone for Ben to date” — but it’s “hard for him to be tied down. He feels relieved to have some independence [and is] very comfortable with his life right now.”

He moved too fast with J.Lo: “He and J.Lo moved so fast,” says the first source, adding that the actor has no desire to rush into a relationship. “In the future, he’ll be more cautious. He’s much more centered and reflective now.” The third source agrees Affleck needed to be on his own for a while. “Ben is really happy and in a good headspace,” shares the third source. He’s embracing this next chapter.”