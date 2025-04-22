Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer got married in a small ceremony in LA on Sunday



Here’s some happy news: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are married! The couple, who started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2021, tied the knot at the Mexican restaurant Casita Del Campo on April 20. Both TMZ and People have pictures of the brides from during the ceremony. Dylan wore a sheer silk mini-dress while Kristen wore a white t-shirt with a light gray cardigan and mini-skirt. Confirmed guests include actress Ashely Benson and her husband Brandon Davis.

Stewart and Meyer, who went Instagram official with their relationship in October 2019, got engaged in 2021. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that year, Stewart joked that Meyer, 37 — who is the daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer — beat her to the punch and was the one who proposed.

“It’s not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who’s going to fulfill what weird f—— gender role thing and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms,” the actress explained to host Howard Stern.

“So I was like, ‘Wait, well, I’m not the one for sure.’ And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, ‘No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to’ and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f—— so cute,” she continued, adding that Meyer “knocked it out of the park” with her proposal.

Stewart had previously opened up to Stern about the first time she told Meyer she loved her. “It was really late and we were in some s—– bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f—— in love with you.’ Like, done,” she recalled in a November 2019 appearance on the shock jock’s show. “It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.”

In early 2022, Stewart shared an update on her wedding plans, telling late-night host Stephen Colbert that she’d like to have a “big party or something” — but that she could also envision just deciding to get married on the spur of the moment.

“We might just go do it this weekend, I don’t know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards,” she said. “I just want to do it, you know? I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner.”

Stewart later told CBS Sunday Morning that the wedding would “happen when it’s supposed to happen,” adding, “But I also don’t want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?”