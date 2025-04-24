Wiz Khalifa is a flat-earther: ‘I just believe that we live on a flat plane’

A few days ago, Wiz Khalifa appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast, where he discussed his new album (Kush & OJ 2) and bragged about how well he’s doing financially these days. He claims that he still gets paid $250K for a feature and books shows for $2 million. I believe some of that and I think he’s doing well enough financially. But the real story is when Wiz started discussing his perspective on the world itself. You see, over the course of Wiz’s travels, he’s been to a lot of different countries and he began tracking the plane routes. This has led him to the believe that the earth is FLAT.

Joining the likes of Kyrie Irving, Fivio Foreign and B.O.B., Wiz sat for an interview on The Joe Budden Podcast and made a number of anti-scientific claims. Asked by Melyssa Ford if he believed the Earth was round, Wiz replied: “I would say no.” The “Black & Yellow” star then added: “I just believe that we live on a flat plane, like a huge flat plane.” Wiz explained how he came about his beliefs, putting it down to his schedule as touring musician: “It’s only because I’ve traveled so much. Because when I travel, the routes that we take and how we do it, it’s not possible to go up and down. You’re just going straight. That’s the only reason I think that.” Wiz went on to cast doubt on the realities of space travel: “I don’t believe in space exploration at all. I don’t believe that they explore space as much as they say that they do.”

[From HipHopDX]

I totally forgot that Kyrie Irving is a flat-earther as well. As for Wiz’s thoughts… “Because when I travel, the routes that we take and how we do it, it’s not possible to go up and down. You’re just going straight.” Up and down?? Yeah, you’re going straight… along the curvature of planet earth. If you’re wondering if Wiz’s flat-earthism makes him a prime candidate for MAGA, just know that he’s been asked directly about his thoughts on Donald Trump and politics, and he basically said that he doesn’t pay any attention (which isn’t a surprise). But his MAGA ex-wife Amber Rose claimed that Wiz encouraged her to go public with her Trump support.