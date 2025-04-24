Wiz Khalifa is a flat-earther: ‘I just believe that we live on a flat plane’

A few days ago, Wiz Khalifa appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast, where he discussed his new album (Kush & OJ 2) and bragged about how well he’s doing financially these days. He claims that he still gets paid $250K for a feature and books shows for $2 million. I believe some of that and I think he’s doing well enough financially. But the real story is when Wiz started discussing his perspective on the world itself. You see, over the course of Wiz’s travels, he’s been to a lot of different countries and he began tracking the plane routes. This has led him to the believe that the earth is FLAT.

Joining the likes of Kyrie Irving, Fivio Foreign and B.O.B., Wiz sat for an interview on The Joe Budden Podcast and made a number of anti-scientific claims. Asked by Melyssa Ford if he believed the Earth was round, Wiz replied: “I would say no.”

The “Black & Yellow” star then added: “I just believe that we live on a flat plane, like a huge flat plane.”

Wiz explained how he came about his beliefs, putting it down to his schedule as touring musician: “It’s only because I’ve traveled so much. Because when I travel, the routes that we take and how we do it, it’s not possible to go up and down. You’re just going straight. That’s the only reason I think that.”

Wiz went on to cast doubt on the realities of space travel: “I don’t believe in space exploration at all. I don’t believe that they explore space as much as they say that they do.”

I totally forgot that Kyrie Irving is a flat-earther as well. As for Wiz’s thoughts… “Because when I travel, the routes that we take and how we do it, it’s not possible to go up and down. You’re just going straight.” Up and down?? Yeah, you’re going straight… along the curvature of planet earth. If you’re wondering if Wiz’s flat-earthism makes him a prime candidate for MAGA, just know that he’s been asked directly about his thoughts on Donald Trump and politics, and he basically said that he doesn’t pay any attention (which isn’t a surprise). But his MAGA ex-wife Amber Rose claimed that Wiz encouraged her to go public with her Trump support.

12 Responses to “Wiz Khalifa is a flat-earther: ‘I just believe that we live on a flat plane’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    April 24, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Just what has he been smoking in his pipe?

    Reply
  2. Dee(2) says:
    April 24, 2025 at 9:49 am

    You can literally see the reflection of the Earth on the moon. How do these flat earthers ever explain that. Not getting into the fact that physics can literally prove that the Earth is curved, you also have things like the horizon. I’m sure he’s been up in a plane before has he not wondered why he hasn’t seen the end of the Earth? Has he wondered how people have literally circumnavigated the globe?

    People believing this nonsense before you could easily find examples of people doing these things I could get, but I don’t even give them that much credit. People knew that the Earth wasn’t flat in ancient societies all over the world. This is just willful ignorance which is so obnoxious.

    Reply
  3. Honey says:
    April 24, 2025 at 9:56 am

    Poor Wiz… There are several websites that display all commercial planes on earth en route real time. You can see that they are not going what he considers to be in a straight line. And I’ve flown very high over areas and seen the curve of the earth. If he travels so much, how can he ignore that!

    Reply
  4. Lili says:
    April 24, 2025 at 10:14 am

    Is he rich enough to sit in the pilots cabin so he can observe either the curvature of the earth or where the water falls off the side of the earth.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      April 24, 2025 at 10:23 am

      Yeah, I tried to visualize flying from California to Asia to Northern Africa to the UK to Atlanta to CA again and wondered where he sees the water gushing off. Or if the earth flips like the page of a book or something, because you cannot circumnavigate flat. 🤦‍♀️

      Reply
  5. missmerry says:
    April 24, 2025 at 10:26 am

    An interesting “point” I saw online recently was “if there was an “edge” to the earth b/c the earth was flat, why hasn’t somebody (a corporation) monetized that for profit?

    If there was an edge to visit or see, somebody/a corporate entity would have made it into a tourist destination to make $$ by now…

    I thought that was an interesting argument because it makes sense with the world we live in…lol

    Reply
  6. somebody says:
    April 24, 2025 at 11:00 am

    So does he think the moon is a flat object up in the sky? And the sun? Or are they balls just hanging up above us. Then how does he explain why they rise and set?

    Reply
  7. Jensies says:
    April 24, 2025 at 11:13 am

    His kid is cute. I hope they are paying attention to their school teachers rather than their father.

    Reply
  8. Arhus says:
    April 24, 2025 at 12:24 pm

    Omg.

    Reply
  9. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    April 24, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    Dude. That is crazy. Science & belief…

    Reply
  10. Anon @ Work says:
    April 24, 2025 at 5:35 pm

    Just loud and uneducated.

    Reply

