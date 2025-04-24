Did Duchess Meghan try to book Taylor Swift & Beyonce for her COAFF pod?

So far, three episodes have been released from the Duchess of Sussex’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast. In each episode, she has a conversation with a female founder, and we’ve heard from Whitney Wolfe Herd (Bumble), Reshma Saujani (Girls Who Code) and Kadi Lee (Highbrow Hippie). All of the conversations have been great – this podcast is, in my opinion, so much better than Archetypes because it’s more personal and because the concept is very easy to grasp. Oh, it’s just conversations with female founders! Archetypes was always trying to explain itself and it was just too high-concept with too many detours.
COAFF shows a much more confident Meghan, and the conversations about business are fascinating. I’ve found these women so inspiring, and the larger point of the pod is that women are held to different standards in business, but it’s okay to make mistakes, it’s okay to change course, it’s okay to start over and it’s important to believe in yourself. But to the British media and their unnamed sources, COAFF sucks because Meghan can’t book Beyonce or Taylor Swift?
Meghan Markle has tried to land an A-lister like Beyonce and Taylor Swift for her female empowerment podcast, which is already in crisis after just three episodes, it was claimed today.
‘No one’s picking up the phone’, one source close to the production has claimed, adding: ‘The show is not landing…There’s no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you’re pitching female empowerment, that’s a problem. It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She’s not happy about her lack of appeal’, they added.
A source close to the making of the show has claimed that Ms Markle and her team ‘dialled all the big names’ to join her for ‘honest conversations with women who’ve built from the ground up, faced challenges and kept going.’
But these calls have been quietly ignored, Radar has said.
So instead of household names or cultural icons, Meghan is now expected to speak to more friends, influencers and startup entrepreneurs, as she tries to get her own As Ever brand off the ground. One source said that fans can probably forget ‘red-carpet royalty’ on Confessions of a Female Founder.
‘This is a show crying out for relevance, and it’s just not landing’, the source said.
This made me go down a detour of my own… do we consider Taylor Swift a female founder? Taylor is an incredibly smart businesswoman and a brilliant marketer, and she’s become a billionaire based on her hard work, musical talent and business acumen. But again, do we consider her a female founder? Anyway, I remember when they said that Meghan approached Taylor to appear on Archetypes too, only Taylor allegedly said no then. I have no idea if any of that is true, but it looks like Taylor mostly avoids podcasts in general, not specifically Meghan’s pods. Same for Beyonce – please, Beyonce has given like two interviews in the past decade, she’s not going on a podcast whatsoever (Beyonce’s mom Tina should go on COAFF though!!). The thing about the “Taylor and Beyonce said NO” thing is that even if it was true (and again, I have no idea), it’s a non-story – it never hurts to ask, and so what if Meghan got turned down? Basically, I think people are mad that Meghan has turned in a polished, confident, accessible podcast which is actually informative and interesting to a lot of women.
Poster courtesy of Lemonada Media, photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG and Cover Images.
Here we go. Another fictional story spun out of the idle minds of financial driven royal reporters and editors.
I like both Archetypes and COAFF. They both meet the moment of their release timeframe and Meghan’s journey. I see them both as windows to her evolution and growth in life based on her experience and the guests she spoke to. I learn bits and pieces about her and her guests that was/is relatable to me.
Hailey Beiber? Seriously? These poor souls, God love them. They’re so pathetic. And no Beyonce nor TS fit the program.
I love their sources who apparently didn’t know the show existed until it was announced 🤣🤣🤣🤣
The haters are actual morons. The ones who don’t know they’ve been had are just sad.
Yeah, the Hailey Bieber thing made me LOL, too.
Bless their hearts.
Taylor doesn’t even have a business or product line. Beyoncé recently launched her hairline Cecred. But, as you said, she rarely does interviews.
If they wanted a high profile business founder, they could try to get Rihanna!
I think celebrity founders are less relatable to the everyday ‘Joe Shmo’ like me, than founders who are not celebrities. Most entrepreneurs start a business without an existing team of people to help them get it off the ground. Most entrepreneurs are hustling, using their friends and family network, bank loans (if they can) and grants to get a business off the ground. The guests Meghan has had so far are more reflective of the ‘run of the mill’ entrepreneurs of baring types of entrepreneurship. So the Daily Mail and their cabal can take their fictional story and their asses in a corner and cry because Meghan is succeeding regardless of how many times they try to spin otherwise. But hey, at least they can find consolation in the fact that they are profiting from the fiction they publish about Meghan and her ventures.
She is winning and she is happy 😃. I’m thankful that she is happy 😅 🙏.
Rihanna would be a get, on how she pivoted from a music career to a wildly successful and inclusive cosmetic brand (Fenty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Hair), clothing line (Savage x Fenty) and the fashion shows. Plus stay in music with kids!
How is it in crisis after three episodes (because nobody’s picking up the phone) when all eight episodes were done and dusted before launching? And it’s a hit across multiple platforms?
The Daily Fail been phone hacking again?
I love the women she has had on her show so far, and I really didn’t know who any of them were before the broadcast which made it interesting because I knew their businesses. While big singers have big followings I don’t think they could hold my interest any better than the guests that have already aired. This podcast is at the top of the charts Meghan is doing just fine even without a headline singer..
These fractured fairytales have got to stop. Oh who am I kidding as long as Meg breathes these will continue.
Have Meghan’s future podcast guests been announced?
I don’t consider Taylor a founder but she’s definitely a very smart business person. Beyoncé would be amazing but yah shes not doing a podcast please. So far all 3 guests have been people Meghan already knew is very comfortable with. Next week will be another friend (founder of IT cosmetics I think). The comfortability factor is really helpful for getting good conversations because there is already a level of trust. One of the most amazing things about Meghan’s life in California is how many really successful female friends she has.
I was thinking about who else she could have on. She had Issa Rae on Archetypes and Issa has opened a series of coffee shops in black neighborhoods in LA. With the goal of them also being a community space. That could be a fascinating conversation!
Let ’em die mad. Our Duchess has an interesting, successful podcast that doesn’t center men and doesn’t even mention the monarchy. Love that for her. I don’t like that Bumble is doing some anti-womam bull 💩 right now that I wish the timing would have been right to call Herd out on to explain. No means no Bumble!
These are the Daily Fail rats doing their usual ratfucking because they don’t know how to sensationally write about female founders so they want to reduce Meghan again to their level where they can post photos of Taylor and Beyoncé and have 1,000 articles based on one podcast.
That’s all this is, and it’s insulting to the people that have been on the show as if their struggles creating their businesses don’t count because they’re not famous enough. They want to be able to write a million articles about what each of them said to Meghan and if they are hanging out and what Harry could potentially be talking to Jay z or Travis Kelce about.
Then if they don’t see them together at someone’s birthday party or at an event they’ll write about how they fell out, or how they hate Meghan now and how she’s so horrible. Covering competent women who were not super famous, that created successful businesses isn’t salacious enough for them.
Yep. They’re mad Meghan’s not matching their caricature and agree they’re trying to run their original planned plays (“not even a Haley Bieber” is bizarrely ridiculous) and they’re trying to project the reality they want (“it’s not landing!” nonsense).
The tabloids do what they do best….makeup stories that has no basis in reality. Why should Meghan approach Beyonce or Taylor Swift.
Ohh stop throwing a hissy fit Carole, she’s not going to have you on there…
Oh yay. So according to them, the podcast isn’t landing. And they hope if they repeat that line enough times it will somehow become true. Please. People are listening and enjoying. And no one has any idea whatsoever on whether she invited Taylor or Beyonce.
I have been a long time reader, originally for the articles from Twitter, but I don’t go there anymore. I’ve been coming directly to the website. The website is now so overwhelmingly filled with advertisements it has become a stressful and unpleasant user experience.
I won’t be returning.
This is such a non story. But I totally agree that Tina would be great on this podcast. She has been doing fantastic interviews to promote her book.
I agree that this podcast is better than Archetypes(which I enjoyed) because the concept is clearer but also because Meghan has more podcast experience now. She is more confident as a host.
What exactly is this article supposed to do? It misses the point of the podcast. They’re obsessed with trying to make Meghan obsessed with being around celebrities. Do they even listen ? I think there are conversations she could have with Beyonce or Swift but not on this podcast format. They constantly say she’s unrelatable but then don’t understand why she has guests we can relate to.
The #1 podcast in business and top 10 overall across Lemonada, Apple and Spotify is in crisis? Lol putting aside that nonsense their refusal to acknowledge that Meghan IS the A-lister that brings in the audience is hilarious. Especially since they report on her endlessly and include her any story about the royals because they know it drives traffic. Meghan doesn’t need another celebrity to get eyeballs on her content SHE IS THE DRAW.
Plus with Archetypes celebrities made sense because their publics profiles subjected them to Archetypes and how they were covered by the media was used to support existing Archetypes. They were the perfect guests for such a podcast but that’s not necessary with Confessions of a Female Founder. So far Meghan has gotten the youngest female billionaire, a founder of a new business, and a woman who has started 2 very profitable and high profile non profits. These guests are perfect for COAFF and don’t need to be A-list celebrities because the host is.
1) I dont think of either Taylor or Beyonce as “founders” like the other women that Meghan is bringing onto the podcast. Founders of entertainment empires? yes. Insanely successful businesswomen? yes, but not founders of a company and working to make it successful from the ground up. So I’m not sure they’d be a good fit here.
2) That said, its possible that M did ask and they said no. I’m sure she asked a lot of people. Meghan seems to be all about the idea that “the worst they can say is no” and I can see her reaching out to a lot of women as she navigates all her various businesses.
3) the podcast is topping charts BM. you wish it was a failure, but its not.
How is the podcast “in trouble?” It was the number one business podcast on Apple, and finished top ten on numerous other providers. The podcast is about female founders, not music icons. If Jamie Kern is slated for next week, her business was sold for a billion dollars. That would be two female billionaires on the podcast already. Do these idiots understand the notion of “founders?” Do they think that Meghan is simply interviewing “celebrities”? Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce the only celebrities they know? Why isn’t it illegal for tabloids to just make up stuff out of whole cloth? It would be comical if it weren’t for the fact that people believe their lies. They prove themselves daily that they earn a living being criminally ignorant and writers of libellous garbage. How do they continue to get away with it.
The podcast is in trouble in the same way the Archetypes was a flop. Now the press is saying that Archetypes was a big success. According to them Harry’s book and the docuseries were also flops only for the press to later say that they were very successful.
Taylor and Beyonce have never, to my knowledge, been on a podcast so…. That is not surprising.
While both are excellent businesswomen, I do not think they fit the category of “founder” like the other women who have been on this podcast.
I think this is just fan fiction to make Meghan look bad. Her podcast is great. Very interesting and inspiring in a way that other business podcasts are not for me.
Side note, I would most expect to see Taylor on Kylie’s podcast before anyone else. Or maybeeeee New Heights. I do keep tuning in (love both shows, listen to Kylie’s all the time) and HOPING she’ll agree to be on one of their shows. Every time they announce new episodes I’m crossing fingers. 🙂
Taylor is not a female founder and Beyonce doesn’t do interviews so I don’t believe that story and I agree Tina Knowles would be a fabulous guest. Meghan has said in the past that she’s not afraid of doing cold calls and getting no for an answer so she wouldn’t be bothered by people saying no. It’s part of the business.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted their BRIT award in front of a portrait of Meghan that they commissioned and paid for. Seems like she has plenty of respect for Meghan.
someone ‘claimed’? I’ll be glad when journalistic ethics are front and center again and these ‘rags’ are identified as the same level as the Enquirer.
Interviewing celebrities who have founded businesses does not give the “average non -famous entrepreneur” any good advice as the celebs have people assisting them and start out with an advantage not available to us commoners. Sticking with the non famous is truer and more realistic in what a founder goes through. I’m glad all interviewees were in the bag before filming started.