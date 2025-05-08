John Oliver wants to give a minor league baseball team a free rebrand



John Oliver is so talented at striking the delicate balance of making you laugh your ass off… as he relays soul-crushing information about the state of our world. Needless to say, there’s been an over abundance of the second part of that equation for him to report on this year. As the purveyor of so much awful news, I think Oliver knew it was time for an impish diversion, so Sunday’s show concluded with a look at minor league baseball. Specifically, the names and mascots of teams, how they’re selected, and related misadventures in merch. Pure, unadulterated laughter — thank you, good sir! But after cataloging the most fantabulous cases (looking at you, Exploding Whales!), Oliver took a critical eye to teams that weren’t aspiring to the same level of ingenuity. And then he pulled a John Oliver and made it into a contest: Last Week Tonight is offering to rebrand a minor league baseball team, all for the negligible price of completely surrendering creative control, no questions asked. And they have to promise to use the material LWT gives them. Batter up!

I LOVE it when this man throws down a challenge! Though nothing could be more delicious than coaxing a bakery to make a well-rumped bear cake with Oliver’s face (in exchange for some new ovens), the creative possibilities are boundless with this latest scheme. As demonstrated by the teams highlighted in the episode, many mascots are steeped in cultural pride for their towns, no matter how obscure the claim to fame (looking at you, Syracuse Devices!). A nerdy look at local history married with character design plus a good helping of Oliver’s usual tomf–kery? Last Week Tonight was positively made for this assignment! And it still follows their altruistic goals as well, since teams are largely dependent on merch sales to keep things running. So it’s not merely a playful exercise for Oliver, but helping a team stay afloat. Every minor league outfit should be applying for this, even if they think they’re already killing it in the name and mascot game! It’s the chance to have Emmy-winning caliber ad work done with massive exposure, all for free. Go on and make your pitch (baseball pun!) in an email to johnoliver@buntstuff.com. To learn the “bunt stuff” reference, you’ll have to watch the episode yourself.