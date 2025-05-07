“Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada will never be for sale” links

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Donald Trump that Canada will never be “for sale.” Carney visited the White House yesterday and everything Trump said in the meeting is deeply shameful and embarrassing for all Americans. [OMG Blog]
Carney was a master class on how to deal with a demented, blustering buffoon of a president. He was calm, cool, collected and had this look on his face the whole time as if he was thinking “I can play along with this tool but still get the message across that Canada is NOT for sale”. He gave Trump enough rope to hang himself repeatedly and make an utter fool of himself. There’s nothing Trump likes more than being flattered and Carney agreed with him on the need for a more robust military and better cross-border drug monitoring even though it’s the US that traffics way more fentanyl and opiates into Canada than vice-versa. I’d loved to have been a fly on the wall of his post-visit assessment with his advisors.
Looking forward to Canada pursuing eu membership, if those talks continue. UK might try to stop it, but Canada could pursue associated membership model like Norway, Switzerland, monaco.
Technically, Canada shares a border with Denmark.
Aside from keeping his calm was that although the press called Carney’s remarks flattering every single one could be interpreted as an insult. When he called Trump “Transformational” I laughed. He never implied it was for the better. When he gave Trump credit for revitalizing NATO I laughed even harder. I mean it is true, now all NATO members are spending more on defence because no one trust or considers America an ally.
I don’t know where Carney found the self control because when Trump said America doesn’t do a lot of business with Canada, I yelled at the tv because his numbers were so off. God, his ignorance was on full display for the world to see.
He really was brilliant in his handling of trump (and I thought trudeau knew how to play trump pretty well, but carney was better yesterday.) when Trump was talking about how artistic he is or whatever and carney just gestured to a reporter like “its my turn now” and then starts off praising trump’s real estate skills……
I was watching a clip of that part and I honestly thought the clip was 30 seconds long bc it started out with trump talking about the line between the US and canada and how someone just drew it etc and then a minute later he said the exact same thing. I thought it was on a loop but no, he just repeated himself.
but the press isn’t going to talk about that.
How PM Carney demonstrated everyone there how it’s done! He ran rings around Demented Don.
Seems that Felon47 is somehow subconsciously missing Trudeau though, because he implied at a FIFA meeting at the White House yesterday — about hosting the Football (soccer) World Cup in 2026 — that JT kicked Russia out of G8 and therefore is to blame for everything that has happened since in the G7’s relations to Russia.
Russia invaded the Krim in March 2014, there was a G7 summit in Brussels/Belgium in June 2014, instead of G8 in Russia. Trudeau was elected in October 2015, taking over in November.
But… oh well.
I keep wanting to cogently applaud Carney’s truly masterful handling of Trump, then I think about the last three months I’ve spent watching Trump and his crew destroy this country, and all I can think to do is to quote one of Carney’s more ardent supporters: “Lead us Big Daddy!”
Maybe we can learn from Canada. This is what a leader looks like.
Yep. If I were him I would have had to fight rolling my eyes or just smacking the fool.
I loved the way that Carny put down trump in the most diplomatic and intelligent way when he told Trump “we in real estate know that some things aren’t for sale, like this White House”. Canada isn’t for sale and never will be”. That remark will be remembered forever. Well done Canadiens in electing Carny.
PM Carney mastered the delightful way UK style of putting someone in their place with a smile on his face. I’m so thrilled we elected him!!!
I love the idea that Trump probably wobbled off thinking that he’d been complimented. Lol
Y’all did good! I’m thrilled for you — and hoping that some of your collective sanity and excellent judgement will rub off on us down here in the US.
I agree. Our PM gave a master class in back-handled compliments. Not surprised that it all went over Orange Donnie’s head repeatedly. What a demented tool!
Notice Carney also said “Buckingham Palace”. Carney knows full well how much Trump adores royalty and keeps reminding him of Canada’s ties to the UK.
The Buckingham palace reference had me howling. He has trump’s number that’s for sure.
Gonna have to agree with LG that Jodie Turner-Smith was the best dressed at the Met. Afterwards I so loved Mindy’s look. The details were amazing. Also loved Jennie’s Chanel but unfortunately Lisa’s was horrible and I’m now ready to cancel Pharrell and his no pants policy. Lisa and the panties were hands down THE worst dressed and given her stature and who she is dating this is definitely going to be a discussion behind closed doors
Saw the Solange vs Jay-Z video for first time in over 10 years. Wow. I forgot how she repeatedly went after him in that video. It was all the security guard could do to hold her back.
I lost interest in Chappell Roan when she hyped noted transphobe Jason Aldean.
Think I lost interest when she said both sides despite saying she also supported trans rights. Bc yeah how has that turned out for trans rights? And when she mispronounced Kamala. Jason Aldean was just icing at that point. I grew up on country so yeah it suck’s when music you like is created by a lot of bigot assholes. #Notall! If she came out and said actually that was effed up about the both sides thing in a real way and didn’t act defensive bout it, then fine, maybe? Till that’s the case, meh.
And lol at Law’s expression. I love him.
Not for sale … ever
Love carney!
My favorites for the Met Gala? Damson Idris (the burgundy suit with the gorgeous emerald and diamond brooch) and Zendaya.
I thought Chappell was a best dressed for sure.
That Mindy video is so hurkyjerky I don’t even know what the outfit looks like.
Carney’s best line came during the press conference after.
Reporter: “I was watching your face throughout your meeting with Trump and was trying to figure out what was going through your mind.”
Carney: “Well, I’m glad you couldn’t tell what was going through my mind.”
DEAD.