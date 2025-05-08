The Real ID deadline for air travel in the US is here, but there’s still time to get one

Embed from Getty Images

The requirement for all air travelers to have a Real ID-compliant driver license or IDs officially took effect on May 7, 20 years after the REAL ID Act was signed into law in May 2005. The Act was passed in response to 9/11 to set a “unified national standard” for secure identity documents and requires additional documentation be provided at the DMV. It was supposed to go into effect nationwide in 2020, after years of back and forth with the states. That, obviously, got pushed back because of the pandemic.

Real IDs have a little star on the upper right-hand corner. If you don’t have one yet, you can use your passport or another TSA-approved alternative (there’s a list in the quoted article). If you don’t have any of these documents, you’ll still be able to travel for now, but be prepared for additional screenings. Despite the years of hearing about it, there’s a lot of confusion regarding Real ID. USA Today did a very handy Q&A section that answers questions about it:

How do I know if my ID is a REAL ID? According to DHS, Real ID-compliant cards will have a star marking on the “top portion of the card.” In states like California, the star is placed on an outline of a bear, while in other states, a simple golden star is added to Real IDs. Who needs a REAL ID? Every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant document to board an airplane or enter some other federal facilities. Can I still fly domestically without a REAL ID after the deadline? Possibly. The TSA will have an alternative compliance mechanism in place and officers can try to verify your identity at the airport. You may be subjected to delays and additional screening, and may be prohibited from entering the TSA checkpoint if officers are unable to verify your identity. What are the alternatives to a Real ID?

TSA-approved alternatives include:

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) Will I need a REAL ID to fly internationally? A passport is a REAL ID-compliant document and will still be required for international travel. Other REAL ID-compliant documents, like driver’s licenses, will not be accepted to board international flights or at land borders and seaports where passports would otherwise be required. Can you get a REAL ID after May 7? Yes, you can still obtain a REAL ID after May 7, 2025. The deadline is for select federal agencies and TSA to begin requiring it. If you don’t have a REAL ID yet, you can apply for one at your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles. The application process typically requires you to present documents verifying your identity, Social Security number, and residency. You should check your state’s DMV website for specific requirements and schedule an appointment. Do children need a REAL ID to fly? No. The Transportation Security Administration does not require children to show ID when flying domestically, the agency said on its website. However, adults accompanying minors must do so. Can I get a REAL ID at AAA in every state? No, you cannot obtain a REAL ID at AAA branches in every state. AAA’s ability to issue REAL IDs is limited to specific states and is often only available to AAA members. Only select AAA branches in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and parts of New York provide REAL ID services for members. Travelers should check their state’s DMV website to determine if AAA offers REAL ID services in their area. Is the REAL ID available in all 50 states, DC and US territories? Yes. Does my state issue enhanced driver’s licenses, and do they count as REAL ID? Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington state issue enhanced driver’s licenses, and the Department of Homeland security says they are acceptable forms of REAL ID.

[From USA Today]

Both USA Today and CNN did live updates from different major US airports on Wednesday, and by all accounts, things were going “relatively smoothly.” I kinda figured enforcement day had a 50/50 chance for success since we’ve been hearing about it for so long, and because it started after spring breaks were over and before summer travel season started. Plus, Wednesdays aren’t huge travel days anyway, so the real meltdowns, presumably from the same people who Googled “Did Joe Biden drop out?” on Election Day, will begin on Friday.

I was at a family party this past weekend and half my family had the enhanced IDs. There was some general confusion as to whether or not they counted. It’s also good to know that AAA is helping ease the burden in certain states, too. I got my Real ID when I had to renew my driver’s license in 2018. It took me forever to get an appointment and when I did, the only one I could get was a half hour from my house and two weeks after my younger son was born. It was a huge hassle and super annoying, but there was no way I was going to miss it. I’m really glad that I went because both Mr. Rosie and my mom waited and now it’s basically impossible for them to get appointments through the DMV. They’re both going to use their passports in the meantime.

