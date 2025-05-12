Katherine Heigl just wants to be alone for the day on Mother’s Day

Embed from Getty Images

A belated Happy Mother’s Day, y’all! Hope everyone had a nice day celebrating or being celebrated. My kids made me breakfast in bed and then we went out for a late lunch. The best part was the homemade cards, to which I endlessly thank their teachers for helping facilitate. Mother’s Days come in all shapes and sizes, though. A few years ago, when I was in the throes of toddler/preschooler life, all I wanted was a nice, quiet day to myself, so Mr. Rosie took the kids on their own little adventure and I went for a six-mile hike. To this day, I look back on it fondly.

This year, Katherine Heigl planned on having a quiet Mother’s Day. Katherine and her husband, Josh Kelley, have daughters Naleigh, 16, and Adalaide, 13, and son Joshua, eight. They’re based in Park City, Utah. In years past, they’ve also gone the brunch route, but this year, Katherine just isn’t feeling a big family day. During an interview with People, she told them that all she really wants for Mother’s Day this year is to brunch with her own mom and then spend the rest of the day alone.

Last [Mother’s Day], she says, the whole family went out to pricey brunch in Park City, Utah, near their home. “It was a per person price and the kids just ate watermelon and toast the whole time!” [Heigl] says. “I think they’re going to be amazing brunch buddies, but they’re not there yet. They’re not interested in doing that.” Instead, she says, she’s planning to take her mother out to brunch. just the two of them. And then, she’s considering a little kid-free time: “Is it wrong to want to just maybe be alone for the day in my art studio, do my own thing?” she says with a laugh. Heigl says she knows she doesn’t always get it right as a mom. “My most shameful moments as a parent are when I lose my temper,” she says. “And I recently did and had to apologize.” But her “prayer every night is that I am the right mother for each of my children and their individual needs,” and that means guiding and loving them, “so that when they get to be adults, they can go slay their own dragons.”

Hey, I get it. Katherine has two teenage girls and she mentions earlier in the interview that they’re in their Arguing Sisters Era. I have two sisters. We were very loud and bickered a lot at that age. I’m sure my own mother probably wanted to spend the day by herself some years. Hell, maybe she did, and at the time, it seemed so reasonable that I didn’t think twice about it. It’s also tough when your kids aren’t into doing the things that you want to do, especially when it’s a holiday staple like brunch (my personal favorite meal). Even if Katherine didn’t have two teenagers, I do totally understand the need for some guaranteed ‘me’ time. My kids are at that age where they’re into doting on me, so I’m all in for the family time. Ask me again in five or six years, though, lol.

