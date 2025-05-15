Tony Shalhoub has a food travel show coming to CNN called ‘Breaking Bread’

Embed from Getty Images

Lately when I go to visit my mother, she’s picked up a nice focaccia loaf from Trader Joe’s that she slices and toasts with butter, then adds either a garlic spread or some classic scallion cream cheese. It’s simple, it’s soul-satisfying, and it’s a ritual we enjoy. Well, actor Tony Shalhoub — most recently of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame, but also a standout in Monk and Galaxy Quest, to name but a few — has similarly been thinking about the special memories eating bread invokes across all cultures, and he’s parlayed it into a new six-part series on CNN. Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread will follow Tony traveling to different countries and learning the local bread-making and eating practices. Sounds delicious!

In “Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread,” the latest in CNN’s signature food-and-travel documentary series, Shalhoub examines the way bread plays a central role in diets everywhere from Japan to Brazil, and tries sourdough pizza, bread made from cassava flour and more.

“Bread is so tied to memory,” says the actor, during a recent interview, noting that he and producers discovered during their travels that many people eat the way they do because they can recall “memories of when they were a child. ‘I had a mother or grandfather who did this, made this thing, ate this with butter, with cheese, with jam.’ These memories are so ingrained and they just live inside of someone forever.”

…Shalhoub says he’s learning about himself as he finds out new things about focaccia and baguettes. “For 45 years, I’ve been doing scripted material. Tell me the words, tell me what face to make and I’m very comfortable,” he says. In the new series, however, he’s exploring new people and new environments and ideas and discovering who he is “out of my sphere as an actor.”

As Shalhoub journeys with viewers to different parts of the world, they learn “how bread connects to history and to culture and, especially, to other foods.” He thinks they will be willing to travel along with him because “I don’t pretend to be an expert baker. I don’t pretend to be that knowledgeable about bread. I am curious and I’m with the audience, and I’m doing this exploration.”

The actor may have some relevant experience. He has become an investor in two Italian restaurants in New York City, and he’s gone behind the scenes of a kitchen, at least on film. In 1996, he was one of the stars — interestingly enough with Stanley Tucci — in the movie “Big Night” about two brothers who hope to use a special dinner to gain enough notice to keep their restaurant open for business.

The idea behind the series has been on his mind for years. He credits a nephew for coming up with the seed of a concept for the show, having Shalhoub explore breads in different countries. After all, the actor says, “it has very few ingredients, but it is done differently all over the world.”