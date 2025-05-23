Paris Hilton’s pizza ‘life hack’ is wiping the grease right on the box: nope?



There are some evergreen debates involving pizza. For example, is thin crust NY pizza is better than Chicago’s deep dish style? (I know you New Haven natives are all about your style, too!) Do you eat it folded or unfolded? Does pineapple have any business being a topping? Do you blot the grease off before eating it? On that last topic, one thing that I’ve never heard enter any great pizza debate is how you remove pizza grease. Using a napkin/paper towel or letting it drip off seem like straight-forward, universal methods to me. Well, Paris Hilton is here to introduce a new way to remove pizza grease: wiping it off on top of the box itself. She even posted a video of her doing just that to her TikTok. (You can watch that below.)

Paris Hilton just dropped a food take that’s decidedly not “hot.” In a TikTok video posted on Monday — in which the heiress appears outdoors, bathed in sunlight and sparkle and surrounded by numerous pizza boxes — she shares a “life hack” that sits slightly outside the culinary norm. As most know, pizza can be on the greasy side. While many opt for the classic napkin-blotting approach, Hilton takes a more unconventional route — by blotting her pizza on the box itself. “That’s my trick,” she says in the video while placing her slice directly on top of the box to absorb the excess grease. “This is the content that people want,” someone can be heard saying in the background. Some commenters praised Hilton’s “ingenuity,” if not without a hint of sarcasm, declaring, “Napkins are overrated.” Others were quick to defend traditional grease management, reminding her that napkins do, in fact, still exist. After demonstrating her peculiar technique, the heiress broke into a celebratory shimmy, enjoying what one can only assume was a slightly less greasy slice of pizza. Hilton wrote in the video’s caption, “I’m full of #Sliving tips,” a nod to her signature quote that blends “slaying” and “living” (your best life) — though a germaphobe may have some reservations about her methods.

[From HuffPo]

First things first: I have to say that this sure is some outside the box thinking! (I’ll see myself out in just a minute, thankyouverymuch.) Terrible jokes aside, I don’t even know what to say here. Actually, yes I do. That’s not hot at all. I mean, I get wiping it off. I actually do not mind pizza grease at all, but eating greasy pizza is a young person’s game. However, this is something that one of my kids would try doing because they were too lazy to get a napkin. I guess it’s a life hack if you don’t have a napkin, paper towel, or anything else handy, but you have no idea where that pizza box has been and whose germs are on it. Overall, this gets a whole lot of nope from me. Also, for the record, NY thin crust pizza is way better than deep dish any day of the week. I said what I said.

Paris Hilton wipes her pizza grease right on the box pic.twitter.com/E8sa3oJLfk — celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 23, 2025