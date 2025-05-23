Paris Hilton’s pizza ‘life hack’ is wiping the grease right on the box: nope?

There are some evergreen debates involving pizza. For example, is thin crust NY pizza is better than Chicago’s deep dish style? (I know you New Haven natives are all about your style, too!) Do you eat it folded or unfolded? Does pineapple have any business being a topping? Do you blot the grease off before eating it? On that last topic, one thing that I’ve never heard enter any great pizza debate is how you remove pizza grease. Using a napkin/paper towel or letting it drip off seem like straight-forward, universal methods to me. Well, Paris Hilton is here to introduce a new way to remove pizza grease: wiping it off on top of the box itself. She even posted a video of her doing just that to her TikTok. (You can watch that below.)
Paris Hilton just dropped a food take that’s decidedly not “hot.”
In a TikTok video posted on Monday — in which the heiress appears outdoors, bathed in sunlight and sparkle and surrounded by numerous pizza boxes — she shares a “life hack” that sits slightly outside the culinary norm.
As most know, pizza can be on the greasy side. While many opt for the classic napkin-blotting approach, Hilton takes a more unconventional route — by blotting her pizza on the box itself.
“That’s my trick,” she says in the video while placing her slice directly on top of the box to absorb the excess grease.
“This is the content that people want,” someone can be heard saying in the background.
Some commenters praised Hilton’s “ingenuity,” if not without a hint of sarcasm, declaring, “Napkins are overrated.” Others were quick to defend traditional grease management, reminding her that napkins do, in fact, still exist.
After demonstrating her peculiar technique, the heiress broke into a celebratory shimmy, enjoying what one can only assume was a slightly less greasy slice of pizza.
Hilton wrote in the video’s caption, “I’m full of #Sliving tips,” a nod to her signature quote that blends “slaying” and “living” (your best life) — though a germaphobe may have some reservations about her methods.
First things first: I have to say that this sure is some outside the box thinking! (I’ll see myself out in just a minute, thankyouverymuch.) Terrible jokes aside, I don’t even know what to say here. Actually, yes I do. That’s not hot at all. I mean, I get wiping it off. I actually do not mind pizza grease at all, but eating greasy pizza is a young person’s game. However, this is something that one of my kids would try doing because they were too lazy to get a napkin. I guess it’s a life hack if you don’t have a napkin, paper towel, or anything else handy, but you have no idea where that pizza box has been and whose germs are on it. Overall, this gets a whole lot of nope from me. Also, for the record, NY thin crust pizza is way better than deep dish any day of the week. I said what I said.
Paris Hilton wipes her pizza grease right on the box pic.twitter.com/E8sa3oJLfk
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 23, 2025
Photos via TikTok and credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images, Abaca Press/INSTARimages
How much of the grease did those gloves soak up?
You can’t recycle the box if there is grease on it. I’ll actually cut mine up and recycle what I can and throw the greasy part out. ♻️🌎✌️
Oh no I didn’t know that about grease! I just scrape off the remnants of the pizza itself but I didn’t know that about the grease. Makes sense. Thank you for mentioning this!
You can compost it with grease and stuck cheese if you or your garbage company does composting.
Always learnings something here!
Definitely a nope! You don’t have to be a germophobe to avoid wiping your food on dirty surfaces!
My hack is I tear the crust off and sop up the excess grease with it.
Oh snap, that’s an excellent idea!!
Me too! I did this in public yesterday at Costco, dip dip yum
Just too germy for me. Yuck.
We typically get our pizza from a couple places–one in our old hood in Boston and one place on Revere Beach and the pizza just isn’t greasy. It’s the wood-fired type with eclectic topping combos. It’s hard to make a bad pizza TBH but I guess I’ve graduated beyond the greasy stuff I ate as a kid.
Revere beach pizza is one of the world’s best kept secrets
If the pizza has toppings, they’ll fall or get stuck to the box. Then you’d have to peel them off and get the added flavor of germy cardboard.
All I can think is the outside of the box is probably dirty. Seems easier to do it on the inside. And agree toppings would fall off doing it Paris’ way.
Well those boxes are definitely unhygienic — usually they’re kept in storage for ages and get dusty, and you never know if little mousies have been running around on them. I’d never do that…and I wipe down all canned and bottled foods before opening them. I’m kinda anal that way.
Friendly reminder that Paris is a trump supporting homophobic racist person
Yes Paris Hilton is racist and homophobic.
Separately, I am a perimenopausal woman who is grumpy because I’m trying to change my relationship with food at the worst life stage. I do not believe any Hollywood slender person eats pizza, no matter what they say.
I am reminded when we were kids & went to the local pizza parlor–one of two in our little town–our mom wouldn’t let us even touch the pizza until she had grabbed a handful of napkins and blotted the grease from the top!
Here’s where I praise my local pizzeria in Joshua Tree.
Sky High Pie
We’re a tourist locale and the food from Sky High absolutely doesn’t have to be as good as it is.
Their crust! House-made spicy sausage. Caremilzed onions + sweet peppers. Bonus in slow summer off-season is this special breaded sandwich thing (spicy sausage or pesto chicken) that is out of this world. (and the only thing to look forward to in the heat …) Even visiting sister married to Italian-American cook says it’s exceptional!
So – there’s always a little pizza grease, but come on … ick.
As for deep-dish, even my Chicago-based niece avoids!
Yuck!
You should try the pizza drop. When the pizza is fresh, drop the pizza box on the floor with the lid closed. All of the grease will splash up onto the underside of the lid.