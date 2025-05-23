Kris Jenner confirmed the name of her plastic surgeon: what did she get done?

Controversial opinion: I actually think the Kardashian-Jenner daughters have many genetic advantages, mostly from Kris Jenner’s side. One of the biggest genetic advantages, weirdly enough, is that they heal from cosmetic surgery really well – little to no scarring and quick recovery periods. That’s the only explanation I have for how consistently different the entire crew looks from month to month and year to year – they all have plastic surgeons on speed dial and they all heal very quickly. Well, Kris Jenner was recently in Paris with Kim Kardashian. Kris supported Kim as Kim testified against the group of people who robbed her in the city in 2016. Kris and Kim stuck around Paris for Lauren Sanchez’s multi-day “bachelorette party.” Kim and Kris were photographed everywhere, and people began to notice that Kris appears to have gotten a very good-quality facelift. She’s taken years off her face without anything looking too pulled or ridiculously tight. Now Page Six confirmed who did the work:
The guru behind Kris Jenner’s new look is in-demand plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, Page Six has exclusively learned. The 69-year-old Kardashian family mastermind has recently been mistaken by fans for her supermodel daughter Kendall Jenner, 29, Page Six reported, sparking speculation that she might have sought some surgical assistance.
In fact the glow-up is so good, sources told us that other surgeons have even been trying to take credit behind the scenes! But a rep for Jenner confirmed to us that Levine was the whiz behind her fresh-faced look, adding in a statement: “We can confirm that Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner’s recent work,” without specifying the procedure.
New York-based facelift maestro Levine has become Hollywood A-listers’ go-to surgeon for his natural-looking enhancements of the face — as well as the breasts and bod, too.
It would not surprise me if this doctor has been the guy behind some other notable celebrity facelifts in recent years. Lindsay Lohan comes to mind, as does Christina Aguilera. There’s also a surgeon in France who also does really high-quality work (reportedly the guy behind Sharon Stone and Gisele Bundchen’s face work), and I’ve heard some celebrities used to go down to Brazil for all of their biggest cosmetic procedures (reportedly Tom Cruise, but you didn’t hear that from me). Who did Brad Pitt’s face work? Because it’s been really touch-and-go, and I kind of wonder if he went with an American surgeon.
As for Kris… yeah, the work is noticeable but I also think it looks like good-quality work. My theory is that she didn’t just get a facelift or whatever they’re calling it these days – I think she had something done to her chin, and that’s making a huge difference.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Kris’s IG.
Looks okay, but someone really mistook her for a 29-year-old?
Absolutely no one mistook her for a 29 year old.
Nope. Kim sure, not Kendall.
“The 69-year-old Kardashian family mastermind has recently been mistaken by fans for her supermodel daughter Kendall Jenner, 29”
I wonder how much Page Six got paid to say that 😂
Someone in the crowd MUST have been paid to shout “Kendall!!!” when Kris walked by. I can’t believe that sentence otherwise 😂
Probably easier to play “what didn’t she get done”.
LOL nobody is mistaking her for being in her twenties but it is def good work. She’s 69 and could easily pass for 55 IMO. Her surgeon–if it’s the one in NYC–has really good reviews.
She and Khloe look way more alike. Her last face she looked more like Kim.
It’s a lot better than her last face lift.
I bet Caitlin was banging down this guy’s door the moment he saw these photos.
YES I MEANT “SHE”. When she saw the photos, bc they’re so good. Heck I want this doc to work on me too!
Nicole Kidman has that smooth jaw now too, any jowls, if she had them, are gone. I saw a pic of her from 2019 recently & couldn’t believe how much younger she looks now. It gives her & Kris a more oval shape. What I’ve wondered before is, when your friends are aging naturally and you’re the one with the pulled back taut face, do you feel strange when you’re all together and you can see how you would have looked untouched? Do your friends treat you differently? Do your grandkids get a little freaked out? Also, do you really want that look into your 70’s & 80’s? When can we relax about aging & give ourselves a break? Do we need to be stressing about it until we have one foot in the grave? Worrying about the extra wrinkles or the extra 10 pounds? Instead of showing the years lived on our faces, we die with a blank canvas. Is this what we are to aspire to?
Totally agree, I remember seeing a photo not long ago of madonna and her brothers and sisters for Father’s birthday, they had all aged naturally, then there was Madonna, it looked so weird
Madonna, unfortunately, looks like she’s found someone who won’t tell her no. And she really needs someone to tell her no.
Looking at Kris and poor Corey, all I can think of is Get Out!
Mistaken for Kendall? No way. Who did Kris pay to tell that whopper?
Does Corey earn his own money or is Kris paying all the expenses?