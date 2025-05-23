Kris Jenner confirmed the name of her plastic surgeon: what did she get done?

Controversial opinion: I actually think the Kardashian-Jenner daughters have many genetic advantages, mostly from Kris Jenner’s side. One of the biggest genetic advantages, weirdly enough, is that they heal from cosmetic surgery really well – little to no scarring and quick recovery periods. That’s the only explanation I have for how consistently different the entire crew looks from month to month and year to year – they all have plastic surgeons on speed dial and they all heal very quickly. Well, Kris Jenner was recently in Paris with Kim Kardashian. Kris supported Kim as Kim testified against the group of people who robbed her in the city in 2016. Kris and Kim stuck around Paris for Lauren Sanchez’s multi-day “bachelorette party.” Kim and Kris were photographed everywhere, and people began to notice that Kris appears to have gotten a very good-quality facelift. She’s taken years off her face without anything looking too pulled or ridiculously tight. Now Page Six confirmed who did the work:

The guru behind Kris Jenner’s new look is in-demand plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, Page Six has exclusively learned. The 69-year-old Kardashian family mastermind has recently been mistaken by fans for her supermodel daughter Kendall Jenner, 29, Page Six reported, sparking speculation that she might have sought some surgical assistance. In fact the glow-up is so good, sources told us that other surgeons have even been trying to take credit behind the scenes! But a rep for Jenner confirmed to us that Levine was the whiz behind her fresh-faced look, adding in a statement: “We can confirm that Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner’s recent work,” without specifying the procedure. New York-based facelift maestro Levine has become Hollywood A-listers’ go-to surgeon for his natural-looking enhancements of the face — as well as the breasts and bod, too.

It would not surprise me if this doctor has been the guy behind some other notable celebrity facelifts in recent years. Lindsay Lohan comes to mind, as does Christina Aguilera. There’s also a surgeon in France who also does really high-quality work (reportedly the guy behind Sharon Stone and Gisele Bundchen’s face work), and I’ve heard some celebrities used to go down to Brazil for all of their biggest cosmetic procedures (reportedly Tom Cruise, but you didn’t hear that from me). Who did Brad Pitt’s face work? Because it’s been really touch-and-go, and I kind of wonder if he went with an American surgeon.

As for Kris… yeah, the work is noticeable but I also think it looks like good-quality work. My theory is that she didn’t just get a facelift or whatever they’re calling it these days – I think she had something done to her chin, and that’s making a huge difference.