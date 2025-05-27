Demi Lovato wore a Vivienne Westwood gown for her wedding to Jordan Lutes



Congratulations to Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes! The couple, who met in early 2022 while working on Demi’s album, “Holy Fvck,” and got engaged in December 2023, got married on Sunday, May 25 in California. Demi walked down the aisle in a custom “pearl white” Vivienne Westwood dress made out of “heavy silk satin” featuring a corset bodice and off-the-shoulder neckline. She also wore a cathedral-style tulle veil. According to Demi, she decided on that dress after seeing a similar one online. She then worked with Westwood’s team to customize it over the course of five different fittings.

Demi looks gorgeous, but most importantly, she looks happy! She’s been through so much, and I really hope that this is part of her happy ending. I actually love this dress and think it looks great on her. You can tell Westwood worked with her on several different fittings, because that dress fits her like a glove. Her hair is great, too. That said, I actually like Demi’s reception dress better! I’m a big fan of the broken pearls that cascade from the neckline. I think it adds a nice little touch of pizazz without being too overwhelming.

A lot of attention has been paid to the fact that Miley Cyrus’ 2018 Vivienne Westwood gown looked very similar to Demi’s. Yes, they have the same neckline, but I really don’t think it’s that big of a deal. The day is about the bride and groom, and if Demi liked the way that neckline looked on her, then who cares if it’s similar to the dress Miley wore seven years ago? Congrats again to Demi and Jutes. May they have a lifetime of happiness together.